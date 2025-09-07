JEXPO 2025 Second Phase Allotment Result: The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education & Skill Development has announced the JEXPO 2025 second phase seat allotment result today. Candidates can now check their allotment status and download the seat allotment letter from the official website: scvtwb.in.

To check the result, students need their application number and password. The allotment is done based on a candidate’s merit rank, choices filled during the selection process, category, and availability of seats.

Students who have been allotted seats in this phase must complete their admission process by September 9, 2025. This step is important to confirm their admission to the allotted college or course.

Click here: JEXPO 2025 Second Phase Seat Allotment Result Download Link