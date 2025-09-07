JEXPO 2025 Second Phase Allotment Result: The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education & Skill Development has announced the JEXPO 2025 second phase seat allotment result today. Candidates can now check their allotment status and download the seat allotment letter from the official website: scvtwb.in.
To check the result, students need their application number and password. The allotment is done based on a candidate’s merit rank, choices filled during the selection process, category, and availability of seats.
Students who have been allotted seats in this phase must complete their admission process by September 9, 2025. This step is important to confirm their admission to the allotted college or course.
Steps to Check JEXPO 2025 2nd Phase Seat Allotment
Candidates can easily check their JEXPO 2025 second phase seat allotment by following these steps:
-
Visit the Official Website at scvtwb.in.
-
Click on the “Already Registered? Sign In” button on the homepage.
-
Type your application number and password in the login window.
-
Your seat allotment status will appear on the screen.
-
Download the allotment letter and take a printout for the admission process.
What to Do After JEXPO 2025 2nd Phase Seat Allotment?
After checking their JEXPO 2025 second phase seat allotment, candidates need to follow these steps:
-
Pay Fees Online: Candidates must pay the admission fees, registration fees, caution money, and one month’s tuition fees using online payment methods.
-
Report to the Polytechnic: After paying the fees, candidates must physically visit the nearest Government Polytechnic with all the required documents for verification.
-
Document Verification and Admission: The institute will verify the documents. Once verified, the admission will be approved on the portal, and the candidate will be officially admitted.
It is mandatory to complete the admission process after the fee payment. If a candidate fails to take admission within the given time, they will lose their seat and cannot continue in the counselling process. Even students who want to upgrade to a better branch must first take admission in the allotted course before applying for the next round.
