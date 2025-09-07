Jammu Schools Closed Till September 10 Due to Heavy Rains and Flood Alert

Jammu Schools Holiday 2025: Schools across Jammu will remain closed until 10 September 2025 due to heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides that have hit the region since 26 August. Due to the huge damage these natural disasters have caused in many places, it is unsafe for children to go to school. The Directorate of School Education Jammu has decided that schools should remain closed until all safety inspections are finished in order to protect the students.
The Directorate has issued clear instructions to all school heads and teachers. They must prepare the schools before reopening, ensuring that the buildings are safe and fit for students. This step has been taken to avoid any risk to children when they return to classrooms.
Teachers to Check School Safety Before Reopening
Teachers and school staff must return to school on Monday to check everything before students come back. They need to see if classrooms are safe, buildings are strong, and no damage is left that could put children in danger.
The Directorate has also asked Chief Education Officers in every district to keep an eye on schools and send daily reports. Only after confirming that schools are safe will offline classes begin again from 10 September.
Schools in Jammu have already been closed for 11 days because of the bad weather. The new reopening plan has been made to ensure that children return only when schools are completely safe. Parents and students can feel reassured that no risks will be taken during this time.
This careful approach shows that student safety is the top priority. By checking and repairing schools before reopening, authorities want to make sure that children can continue their studies without fear and in a safe environment.
Also read: CAT 2025 Registrations Close on Sept 13, Check Direct Link, Steps to Apply Here
Related Stories
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation