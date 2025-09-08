Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Winners List from 2010 till 2025

Schools Holiday (8 September)
List of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Winners till 2025

By Mohammad Jazib
Sep 8, 2025, 00:03 IST

Check the list of Asian Champions Trophy winners from 2010 to 2025, including men's and women's tournaments, and learn about the tournament's history and evolution. India clinched their fourth Men’s Hockey Asia Cup title with a dominant 4-1 win over South Korea in Rajgir on September 7, 2025. India’s strong defence and clinical finishing proved decisive, while Korea managed only a late consolation. The win secured India’s spot in the 2026 Hockey World Cup.

Men's Asian Champions Trophy Winners List: The Asian Champions Trophy is a big field hockey tournament for Asia’s top teams. It started in 2011. Six teams play in a round-robin format. The top four then go into knockout rounds.

The tournament moves around Asia. Past hosts include China, Qatar, Japan, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh, and India. In 2024, the event was played in Hulunbuir, China, at the Moqi Training Base. Moving forward, in 2025, the event took place in Rajgir, Bihar, India.

India won the title by beating South Korea 4–1 in a tight final. India now holds the record for most wins with six titles, and Pakistan follows closely with three. Read on to explore the full list of past winners.

Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Winners till 2025

Year

Host

Final

Third place match

Number of teams

Winner

Score

Runner-up

Third place

Score

Fourth place

2011

Ordos, China

India

0–0

(4–2 s.o.)

Pakistan

Malaysia

1–0

Japan

6

2012

Doha, Qatar

Pakistan

5–4

India

Malaysia

3–1

China

6

2013

Kakamigahara, Japan

Pakistan

3–1

Japan

Malaysia

3–0

China

6

2016

Kuantan, Malaysia

India

3–2

Pakistan

Malaysia

1–1

(3–1 s.o.)

South Korea

6

2018

Muscat, Oman

India and Pakistan

(Joint Winners)

Malaysia

2–2

(3–2 s.o.)

Japan

6

2021

Dhaka, Bangladesh

South Korea

3–3

(4–2 s.o.)

Japan

India

4–3

Pakistan

5

2023

Chennai, India

India

4–3

Malaysia

Japan

5–3

South Korea

6

2024

Hulunbuir, China

India

1-0

China

Pakistan

5-2

South Korea

6

2025

Rajgir, India

India

4-1

South Korea

Malaysia

4-1

China

8

 India ended an eight-year wait for the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup title with a commanding 4-1 victory over defending champions South Korea on September 7, 2025, at Rajgir. The hosts struck early—with Sukhjeet Singh unleashing a brilliant reverse hit just 30 seconds into the game—instantly setting the tone.

Dilpreet Singh followed with a composed finish to make it 2-0 before halftime and then added a second goal in the third quarter, earning Player of the Match. In the final quarter, Amit Rohidas converted a penalty-corner variation to seal the victory.

India’s tight defence, quick transitions, and clinical finishing overwhelmed South Korea, who managed a consolation goal late in the game. This emphatic win not only brought home India’s fourth Asia Cup title, but also secured direct qualification for the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands

Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Winner Till 2025

South Korea and India are tied with 3 titles each in the Women's Asian Hockey Championship. India won the 2024 iteration of the tournament, defeating China in the finals. Here is the list:

Year

Host

Final

Third place match

Number of teams

Winner

Score

Runner-up

Third place

Score

Fourth place

2010

Busan, South Korea

South Korea

2–1

Japan

India

2–1

China

4

2011

Ordos, China

South Korea

5–3

China

Japan

3–2

India

4

2013

Kakamigahara, Japan

Japan

1–0

India

Malaysia

3–1

China

4

2016

Singapore

India

2–1

China

Japan

2–1

South Korea

5

2018

Donghae, South Korea

South Korea

1–0

India

China

2–0

Malaysia

5

2021

Donghae, South Korea

Japan

2–1

South Korea

China

6–0

Thailand

4

2023

Ranchi, India

India

4–0

Japan

China

2–1

South Korea

6

2024

Rajgir, India

India

1-0

China

Japan

4-1

Malaysia

6

The Indian women's hockey team has been a consistent performer in the Asian Champions Trophy, reaching the finals four times and emerging victorious in 2016, 2023 and 2024. Japan is the only other nation to have claimed the women's title.

The women's tournament has undergone significant changes since its inception in 2010. Initially held annually, it became a biennial event in 2016. The number of participating teams has also increased, from four in the early editions to five in 2016 and six in the latest 2023 edition.

