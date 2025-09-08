Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Winners List from 2010 till 2025

Men's Asian Champions Trophy Winners List: The Asian Champions Trophy is a big field hockey tournament for Asia’s top teams. It started in 2011. Six teams play in a round-robin format. The top four then go into knockout rounds.
The tournament moves around Asia. Past hosts include China, Qatar, Japan, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh, and India. In 2024, the event was played in Hulunbuir, China, at the Moqi Training Base. Moving forward, in 2025, the event took place in Rajgir, Bihar, India.
India won the title by beating South Korea 4–1 in a tight final. India now holds the record for most wins with six titles, and Pakistan follows closely with three. Read on to explore the full list of past winners.
Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Winners till 2025
2011
|
Ordos, China
|
India
|
0–0
(4–2 s.o.)
|
Pakistan
|
Malaysia
|
1–0
|
Japan
|
6
2013
|
Kakamigahara, Japan
|
Pakistan
|
3–1
|
Japan
|
Malaysia
|
3–0
|
China
|
6
2018
|
Muscat, Oman
|
India and Pakistan
(Joint Winners)
|
Malaysia
|
2–2
(3–2 s.o.)
|
Japan
|
6
2023
|
Chennai, India
|
India
|
4–3
|
Malaysia
|
Japan
|
5–3
|
South Korea
|
6
2025
|
Rajgir, India
|
India
|
4-1
|
South Korea
|
Malaysia
|
4-1
|
China
|
8
2010
|
Busan, South Korea
|
South Korea
|
2–1
|
Japan
|
India
|
2–1
|
China
|
4
2013
|
Kakamigahara, Japan
|
Japan
|
1–0
|
India
|
Malaysia
|
3–1
|
China
|
4
2018
|
Donghae, South Korea
|
South Korea
|
1–0
|
India
|
China
|
2–0
|
Malaysia
|
5
2023
|
Ranchi, India
|
India
|
4–0
|
Japan
|
China
|
2–1
|
South Korea
|
6
The women's tournament has undergone significant changes since its inception in 2010. Initially held annually, it became a biennial event in 2016. The number of participating teams has also increased, from four in the early editions to five in 2016 and six in the latest 2023 edition.
