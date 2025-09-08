Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Winners List from 2010 till 2025

Men's Asian Champions Trophy Winners List: The Asian Champions Trophy is a big field hockey tournament for Asia’s top teams. It started in 2011. Six teams play in a round-robin format. The top four then go into knockout rounds. The tournament moves around Asia. Past hosts include China, Qatar, Japan, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh, and India. In 2024, the event was played in Hulunbuir, China, at the Moqi Training Base. Moving forward, in 2025, the event took place in Rajgir, Bihar, India. India won the title by beating South Korea 4–1 in a tight final. India now holds the record for most wins with six titles, and Pakistan follows closely with three. Read on to explore the full list of past winners. Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Winners till 2025 Year Host Final Third place match Number of teams Winner Score Runner-up Third place Score Fourth place 2011 Ordos, China India 0–0 (4–2 s.o.) Pakistan Malaysia 1–0 Japan 6 2012 Doha, Qatar Pakistan 5–4 India Malaysia 3–1 China 6 2013 Kakamigahara, Japan Pakistan 3–1 Japan Malaysia 3–0 China 6 2016 Kuantan, Malaysia India 3–2 Pakistan Malaysia 1–1 (3–1 s.o.) South Korea 6 2018 Muscat, Oman India and Pakistan (Joint Winners) Malaysia 2–2 (3–2 s.o.) Japan 6 2021 Dhaka, Bangladesh South Korea 3–3 (4–2 s.o.) Japan India 4–3 Pakistan 5 2023 Chennai, India India 4–3 Malaysia Japan 5–3 South Korea 6 2024 Hulunbuir, China India 1-0 China Pakistan 5-2 South Korea 6 2025 Rajgir, India India 4-1 South Korea Malaysia 4-1 China 8

India ended an eight-year wait for the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup title with a commanding 4-1 victory over defending champions South Korea on September 7, 2025, at Rajgir. The hosts struck early—with Sukhjeet Singh unleashing a brilliant reverse hit just 30 seconds into the game—instantly setting the tone. Dilpreet Singh followed with a composed finish to make it 2-0 before halftime and then added a second goal in the third quarter, earning Player of the Match. In the final quarter, Amit Rohidas converted a penalty-corner variation to seal the victory. India’s tight defence, quick transitions, and clinical finishing overwhelmed South Korea, who managed a consolation goal late in the game. This emphatic win not only brought home India’s fourth Asia Cup title, but also secured direct qualification for the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands

Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Winner Till 2025 South Korea and India are tied with 3 titles each in the Women's Asian Hockey Championship. India won the 2024 iteration of the tournament, defeating China in the finals. Here is the list: Year Host Final Third place match Number of teams Winner Score Runner-up Third place Score Fourth place 2010 Busan, South Korea South Korea 2–1 Japan India 2–1 China 4 2011 Ordos, China South Korea 5–3 China Japan 3–2 India 4 2013 Kakamigahara, Japan Japan 1–0 India Malaysia 3–1 China 4 2016 Singapore India 2–1 China Japan 2–1 South Korea 5 2018 Donghae, South Korea South Korea 1–0 India China 2–0 Malaysia 5 2021 Donghae, South Korea Japan 2–1 South Korea China 6–0 Thailand 4 2023 Ranchi, India India 4–0 Japan China 2–1 South Korea 6 2024 Rajgir, India India 1-0 China Japan 4-1 Malaysia 6