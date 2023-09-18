UGC NET Syllabus for December 2023 Exam: Paper 1, Paper 2 PDF Download Link of NTA NET 83 Subjects

UGC NET Syllabus for December 2023 Exam : Download UGC NET 83 subjects syllabus in PDF format here. Check the topics, exam pattern, and marking scheme of Paper 1 and Paper 2 for the NTA UGC NET December 2023 exam.

UGC NET Syllabus 2023 (PDF Download): The UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. All interested and eligible candidates should check the latest UGC NET syllabus and exam pattern to align their preparation strategy as per the exam requirements.

Apart from the UGC NET syllabus, aspirants should also check the UGC NET exam pattern to know the pattern of the questions, sections asked, maximum marks, and other exam details defined by the officials. As per the past trend and analysis, it is found that the UGC NET question paper was moderate level. So, aspirants adhere to the UGC NET exam syllabus to prepare well for the upcoming exam.

UGC NET Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here is a detailed overview of the UGC NET syllabus for all the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam:

UGC NET Syllabus 2023 Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET December 2023 Exam) Post Name ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ Section Paper I and Paper II Number of Questions Paper I:50 Paper II: 100 Maximum Marks Paper I:100 Paper II: 200 Exam Duration 180 minutes Negative Marking No negative marking

Aspirants must download the UGC NET 2023 syllabus PDF from the link below to study topics that can be asked in the exam.

Weightage of UGC NET Syllabus December 2023

The UGC NET Exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. It comprises objective type, multiple choice questions in paper 1 and paper 2. The medium of the exam shall be in English and Hindi only except for language papers. As per the marking scheme, 2 marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and no negative marking shall be applicable for incorrect responses.

UGC NET Exam Pattern 2023 Paper Number of Questions Marks Total duration I 50 100 03 hours (180 minutes) without any break II 100 200

UGC NET Syllabus December 2023: Paper 1 PDF Download

The UGC NET Paper I focuses on the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It assesses the candidate’s reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness. With this, the questions are designed to assess their awareness of the interaction between people, the environment, and natural resources and their impact on the quality of life.

The UGC NET Paper I syllabus is divided into various subjects, i.e., Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Comprehension, Communication, Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), People, Development and Environment, and Higher Education System. Check the subject-wise UGC NET syllabus for Paper 1 discussed below:

UGC NET Syllabus 2023 for Paper 1 Subjects Topics Teaching Aptitude Teaching: Concept, Objectives, Levels of teaching (Memory, Understanding, and Reflective), Characteristics, and basic requirements. Learner’s characteristics: Characteristics of adolescent and adult learners (Academic, Social, Emotional, and Cognitive), Individual differences. Factors affecting teaching related to Teacher, Learner, Support material, Instructional facilities, Learning environment, and Institution. Methods of teaching in Institutions of higher learning: Teacher-centred vs. Learner centred methods; Off-line vs. On-line methods (Swayam, Swayamprabha, MOOCs, etc.). Teaching Support System: Traditional, Modern, and ICT-based. Evaluation Systems: Elements and Types of Evaluation, Evaluation in Choice Based Credit System in Higher Education, Computer-based testing, Innovations in Evaluation Systems. Research Aptitude Research: Meaning, Types, and Characteristics, Positivism and Postpositivistic approach to research. Methods of Research: Experimental, Descriptive, Historical, Qualitative, and Quantitative Methods. Steps of Research. Thesis and Article writing: Format and styles of referencing. Application of ICT in research. Research ethics. Reading Comprehension A passage of text is given. Questions be asked from the passage to be answered. Communication Communication: Meaning, types, and characteristics of communication. Effective communication: Verbal and Non-verbal, Inter-Cultural and group communications, Classroom communication. Barriers to effective communication. Mass-Media and Society. Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude Types of reasoning. Number series, Letter series, Codes, and Relationships. Mathematical Aptitude (Fraction, Time and Distance, Ratio, Proportion and Percentage, Profit and Loss, Interest and Discounting, Averages, etc.). Logical Reasoning Understanding the structure of arguments: argument forms, the structure of categorical propositions, Mood and Figure, Formal and Informal fallacies, Uses of language, Connotations, and denotations of terms, Classical square of opposition. Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning. Analogies. Venn diagram: Simple and multiple uses for establishing the validity of arguments. Indian Logic: Means of knowledge. Pramanas: Pratyaksha (Perception), Anumana (Inference), Upamana (Comparison), Shabda (Verbal testimony), Arthapatti (Implication) and Anupalabddhi (Non-apprehension). Structure and kinds of Anumana (inference), Vyapti (invariable relation), Hetvabhasas (fallacies of inference). Data Interpretation Sources, acquisition, and classification of Data. Quantitative and Qualitative Data. Graphical representation (Bar-chart, Histograms, Pie-chart, Table-chart, and Line-chart) and mapping of Data. Data Interpretation. Data and Governance Information & Communication Technology (ICT) ICT: General abbreviations and terminology. Basics of Internet, Intranet, E-mail, Audio and Video-conferencing. Digital initiatives in higher education. ICT and Governance. People & Environment Development and environment: Millennium development and Sustainable development goals. Human and environment interaction: Anthropogenic activities and their impacts on the environment. Environmental issues: Local, Regional, and Global; Air pollution, Water pollution, Soil pollution, Noise pollution, Waste (solid, liquid, biomedical, hazardous, electronic), Climate change and its Socio-Economic and Political dimensions. Impacts of pollutants on human health. Natural and energy resources: Solar, Wind, Soil, Hydro, Geothermal, Biomass, Nuclear, and Forests. Natural hazards and disasters: Mitigation strategies. Environmental Protection Act (1986), National Action Plan on Climate Change, International agreements/efforts -Montreal Protocol, Rio Summit, Convention on Biodiversity, Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, International Solar Alliance. Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration Institutions of higher learning and education in ancient India. Evolution of higher learning and research in post-independence India. Oriental, Conventional, and Non-conventional learning programs in India. Professional, Technical, and Skill-based education. Value education and environmental education. Policies, Governance, and Administration.

UGC NET Syllabus December 2023: Paper 2 PDF Download of 83 Subjects

The UGC NET Paper II syllabus is based on the subject opted by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. The subject-wise UGC NET Syllabus 2023 PDF link for Paper II has been shared below:

How to Cover UGC NET Syllabus 2023?

Acing the UGC NET 2023 exam is no cakewalk as lakhs of candidates participate in this exam every year. So, aspirants should adhere to the latest UGC NET syllabus to differentiate between important and unimportant topics. Check the list of best UGC NET preparation tips to obtain favorable results in the exam:

Analyze the UGC NET syllabus and exam pattern carefully and then prepare a study plan accordingly.

Choose high-quality UGC NET books and study materials to strengthen the foundation and build a strong grip on the core topics.

Attempt mock tests and UGC NET previous year's question papers to know the types of questions asked in the exam and increase the speed and accuracy in the exam.

Revise all the topics covered so far at least thrice a week to retain all the information for a definite period.

