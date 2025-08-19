What does Oklahoma's New Teacher Certification Exam Mean?

Oklahoma has introduced a new teacher certification exam for applicants coming from states like California and New York. The exam is backed by the state's conservative leadership, which aims to screen teachers for political leanings and prevent "radical leftist ideology" from influencing Oklahoma classrooms. Learn about its implementation through a partnership with PragerU, and why it is so debatable. Oklahoma requires ‘America First’ certification test for teachers fleeing blue states https://t.co/A1vWKLghDm pic.twitter.com/reLdhbkvQp — New York Post (@nypost) August 1, 2025 Check Out: 2025 US Public School Rankings: Massachusetts Sets the Standard – See Where Your State Ranks for Top Education Why is Oklahoma Requiring This Teacher Certification Exam? The new exam seems necessary as Oklahoma's top education official, Ryan Walters, insists that the exam will safeguard Oklahoma's classrooms from what he describes as "radical leftist ideology."

Secondly, this change targets teachers coming from blue states like California and New York, where political leanings are often more liberal. According to Walters, this measure will prevent progressive ideas from being introduced into the state’s educational system. What Does the Exam Include? Till now, the full test comprising 50 questions hasn't been released yet, but the state has provided a glimpse into the types of questions it includes. The CEO of PragerU, Marissa Streit, revealed that the exam also addresses "undoing the damage of gender ideology" in American education. Here are some sample questions that focus on the topics given below: The first three words of the U.S. Constitution.

The importance of freedom of religion to America's identity.

Views on gender ideology. Who’s Behind This New Certification Exam?

The new certification test will be administered by PragerU. It is a conservative nonprofit based in Oklahoma. It is highly known for its short videos that offer a conservative perspective on politics and economics. Moreover, PragerU’s role in teacher certification marks a significant shift. It was once an optional resource, which is now becoming a part of the institution. However, it will require the teachers to align with its views to gain certification in Oklahoma. What Are the Critics Saying About the Test? The new exam is facing sharp criticism from various quarterslike Teachers and Politicians. Find why the exam is becoming debatable: Teachers’ Unions: The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) has expressed concern that the exam represents a "MAGA loyalty test" that could deter qualified teachers from applying in Oklahoma. Moreover, it will hamper the state's existing teacher shortage, especially.



Politicians: State Rep. John Waldron, a member of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, criticised the exam as “political posturing.” He further argued that the move is not about improving education but rather about drawing political lines within the state’s teacher workforce.