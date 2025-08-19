The method of Mail-in ballots is also referred to as absentee ballots, which offer a convenient and accessible way for voters to cast their ballots. It was highly significant during the 2020 elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed voters to cast their votes without physically going to a polling station. Recently, on August 18, 2025, Donald Trump expressed concerns about mail-in voting, stating that the U.S. is "the only country in the world" to use it. However, during a subsequent meeting with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, he adjusted his comment, suggesting that the U.S. is nearly the only country using this voting method. Let us explore what Mail-in Ballots are, their history, significance, and which countries are using these mail-in ballots. Check Out: US State Department Revokes 6,000 Student Visas, Sparks Widespread Concern

What are Mail-In Ballots and Why are they Important? Mail-in voting is a system that allows registered voters to receive, fill out, and return ballots via mail. This ensures that the individuals who are unable to attend the polls can still participate in elections. Below are certain reasons why they are so beneficial and significant: They allow people with disabilities, elderly voters, or those living abroad to vote with ease.

Voters can complete their ballots at their convenience, eliminating long wait times at polling stations.

In times of crisis such as during the COVID-19 pandemic, voting by mail ensures that voters can participate without compromising their health.

People living abroad can still participate in their home country’s elections , strengthening global democracy.

It provides an opportunity for more people to vote by encouraging those living in remote areas or with mobility issues.

How Are Mail-In Ballots Changing in the United States? There are several changes in laws and procedures for future elections. Below are the recent changes in the U.S. Mail-In Ballots: Expansion of Access: This means that every registered voter receives a mail-in ballot by default, as states such as California , Nevada , and Oregon have implemented all-mail elections.

Voter ID Requirements : There are states like Georgia and Texas that now require voters to provide a form of identification to ensure security.

Ballot Drop Boxes : In response to high demand, several states have used drop boxes for voters to return their completed ballots. However, some states have restricted or limited their use.

Signature Verification: It is for verifying signatures on mail-in ballots to match the voter’s registration to prevent any fraudulent activity.

Mail-In Voting Deadlines There are different rules for each state regarding the voting deadlines. Some states require mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day to count. While other states allow ballots to be postmarked by Election Day and received up to a few days later.