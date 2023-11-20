UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates: Check NTA NET Subjectwise Schedule PDF, Shift 1, Shift 2 Timings

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates : NTA has released the UGC NET December 2023 exam schedule for 83 subjects on the official website. Know the shift 1 and 2 timings, subject-wise exam dates, exam pattern, and UGC NET admit card release date here.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET exam schedule for the December 2023 cycle at the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET exam is going to be held for 83 subjects in multiple shifts from December 6 to 14, 2023 across different exam centres in the country. The candidates who will clear the UGC NET will be considered eligible for the JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in their respective subjects. In this article, we have shared the exam dates, shift 1 and shift 2 timings, UGC NET admit card, and subject-wise schedule.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates: Shift 1 and Shift 2 Timings

As per the official notification, the NTA UGC NET exam for the December 2023 cycle is scheduled to be held from December 6 to 14, 2023. The agency has also notified the shift timings for the upcoming UGC NET 2023 exam. The UGC NET December 2023 exam is going to be administered in two shifts, i.e., shift-1 and shift-2. Although there are two different papers, Paper-1 and Paper-2, there shall be no break and the exam will end only after the duration of 3 hours. Let’s look at the shift timings of the UGC NET December 2023 exam:

Particulars UGC NET Shift-1 UGC NET Shift-2 Entry to the exam centre 7.20 am to 8.30 am 1.45 pm to 02.00 pm Entry to the exam hall 7.20 am to 8.30 am 1.45 pm to 02.00 pm Duration to complete attendance formalities 8.30 am to 9.00 am 02.00 pm to 03.00 pm UGC NET exam timing 09.00 am to 12.00 noon 3.00 pm to 06.00 pm

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Schedule for 83 Subjects

The UGC NET December 2023 exam schedule has been released on the official website in PDF format . The NTA has released the exam dates and shift timings for 83 subjects asked in Paper 2 of the UGC NET exam. Candidates can go through the UGC NET exam schedule to learn about the dates and shifts assigned to different subjects. Here is the UGC NET December 2023 exam schedule of 83 subjects:

Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification

UGC NET Subject-wise Exam Date 2023 Exam Date & Day Shift Subject Code Subject Name 6th December 2023

(Wednesday) Shift 1 30 English 102 Hindu Studies 33 Dogri 40 Spanish 41 Russian 42 Persian 62 Comparative Study of Religion 85 Konkani Shift 2 06 History 35 Manipuri 44 German 91 Prakrit 101 Sindhi 7th December 2023

(Thursday) Shift 1 08 Commerce Shift 2 16 Music 39 French (French Version) 46 Adult Education/Continuing Education/Andragogy/Non-Formal Education 47 Physical Education 50 Indian Culture 55 Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/ Human Resource Management 60 Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian, and Peace Studies 66 Museology & Conservation 67 Archaeology 68 Criminology 87 Computer Science and Applications 8th December 2023

(Friday) Shift 1 09 Education 72 Comparative Literature 83 Pali Shift 2 19 Bengali 45 Japanese 103 Indian Knowledge Systems 71 Folk Literature 14 Public Administration 43 Rajasthani 37 Gujarati 24 Punjabi 94 Bodo 100 Yoga 70 Tribal and Regional Language/Literature 82 Forensic Science 27 Telugu 03 Philosophy 11th December 2023

(Monday) Shift 1 02 Political Science 32 Chinese 49 Arab Culture and Islamic Studies 84 Kashmiri Shift 2 20 Hindi 22 Malayalam 34 Nepali 36 Assamese 95 Santali 12th December 2023

(Tuesday) Shift 1 01 Economics/Rural Economics/Co-operation/Demography/Development Planning/ Development Studies/Econometrics/Applied Economics/Development Eco/Business Economics 28 Urdu Shift 2 18 Maithili 21 Kannada 23 Oriya 26 Tamil 29 Arabic 38 Marathi 80 Geography 13th December 2023

(Wednesday) Shift 1 12 Home Science 17 Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management 59 Library and Information Science 65 Performing Art- Dance/Drama/Theatre 88 Electronic Science Shift 2 05 Sociology 10 Social Work 63 Mass Communication and Journalism 73 Sanskrit traditional subjects 74 Women studies 90 Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asain Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies 92 Human Rights and Duties 14th December 2023

(Thursday) Shift 1 04 Psychology 11 Defence and Strategic Studies 31 Linguistics 79 Visual Arts (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/ Applied Art/ History of Art 81 Social Medicine and Community Health 89 Environmental Science 93 Tourism Administration and Management Shift 2 07 Anthropology 15 Population Studies 25 Sanskrit 58 Law

Latest News: UGC NET 2023 Fellowship Rates Revised for JRF and SRF

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern

The UGC NET exam is held for those candidates who are willing to work as a JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in Indian colleges and universities. As per the UGC NET exam pattern, there will be two papers. Paper 1 of the exam evaluates the general and teaching aptitude of the candidate. Whereas, Paper 2 has questions from the subject opted by the candidate.

Paper Number Total Question Total Marks Duration Paper 1 50 100 3 hours Paper 2 100 200 Total 150 300 3 hours

Paper 2 will have questions only from the subjects that are chosen by the candidate. Each correct answer in the UGC NET exam accounts for 2 marks. There is no negative marking for wrong answers in the examination.