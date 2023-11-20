UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates: Check NTA NET Subjectwise Schedule PDF, Shift 1, Shift 2 Timings

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET exam schedule for the December 2023 cycle at the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET exam is going to be held for 83 subjects in multiple shifts from December 6 to 14, 2023 across different exam centres in the country. The candidates who will clear the UGC NET will be considered eligible for the JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in their respective subjects. In this article, we have shared the exam dates, shift 1 and shift 2 timings, UGC NET admit card, and subject-wise schedule.
UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates: Shift 1 and Shift 2 Timings
As per the official notification, the NTA UGC NET exam for the December 2023 cycle is scheduled to be held from December 6 to 14, 2023. The agency has also notified the shift timings for the upcoming UGC NET 2023 exam. The UGC NET December 2023 exam is going to be administered in two shifts, i.e., shift-1 and shift-2. Although there are two different papers, Paper-1 and Paper-2, there shall be no break and the exam will end only after the duration of 3 hours. Let’s look at the shift timings of the UGC NET December 2023 exam:
|
Particulars
|
UGC NET Shift-1
|
UGC NET Shift-2
|
Entry to the exam centre
|
7.20 am to 8.30 am
|
1.45 pm to 02.00 pm
|
Entry to the exam hall
|
7.20 am to 8.30 am
|
1.45 pm to 02.00 pm
|
Duration to complete attendance formalities
|
8.30 am to 9.00 am
|
02.00 pm to 03.00 pm
|
UGC NET exam timing
|
09.00 am to 12.00 noon
|
3.00 pm to 06.00 pm
UGC NET December 2023 Exam Schedule for 83 Subjects
The UGC NET December 2023 exam schedule has been released on the official website in PDF format. The NTA has released the exam dates and shift timings for 83 subjects asked in Paper 2 of the UGC NET exam. Candidates can go through the UGC NET exam schedule to learn about the dates and shifts assigned to different subjects. Here is the UGC NET December 2023 exam schedule of 83 subjects:
|
UGC NET Subject-wise Exam Date 2023
|
Exam Date & Day
|
Shift
|
Subject Code
|
Subject Name
|
6th December 2023
|
Shift 1
|
30
|
English
|
102
|
Hindu Studies
|
33
|
Dogri
|
40
|
Spanish
|
41
|
Russian
|
42
|
Persian
|
62
|
Comparative Study of Religion
|
85
|
Konkani
|
Shift 2
|
06
|
History
|
35
|
Manipuri
|
44
|
German
|
91
|
Prakrit
|
101
|
Sindhi
|
7th December 2023
|
Shift 1
|
08
|
Commerce
|
Shift 2
|
16
|
Music
|
39
|
French (French Version)
|
46
|
Adult Education/Continuing Education/Andragogy/Non-Formal Education
|
47
|
Physical Education
|
50
|
Indian Culture
|
55
|
Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/ Human Resource Management
|
60
|
Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian, and Peace Studies
|
66
|
Museology & Conservation
|
67
|
Archaeology
|
68
|
Criminology
|
87
|
Computer Science and Applications
|
8th December 2023
|
Shift 1
|
09
|
Education
|
72
|
Comparative Literature
|
83
|
Pali
|
Shift 2
|
19
|
Bengali
|
45
|
Japanese
|
103
|
Indian Knowledge Systems
|
71
|
Folk Literature
|
14
|
Public Administration
|
43
|
Rajasthani
|
37
|
Gujarati
|
24
|
Punjabi
|
94
|
Bodo
|
100
|
Yoga
|
70
|
Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
|
82
|
Forensic Science
|
27
|
Telugu
|
03
|
Philosophy
|
11th December 2023
|
Shift 1
|
02
|
Political Science
|
32
|
Chinese
|
49
|
Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|
84
|
Kashmiri
|
Shift 2
|
20
|
Hindi
|
22
|
Malayalam
|
34
|
Nepali
|
36
|
Assamese
|
95
|
Santali
|
12th December 2023
|
Shift 1
|
01
|
Economics/Rural Economics/Co-operation/Demography/Development Planning/ Development Studies/Econometrics/Applied Economics/Development Eco/Business Economics
|
28
|
Urdu
|
Shift 2
|
18
|
Maithili
|
21
|
Kannada
|
23
|
Oriya
|
26
|
Tamil
|
29
|
Arabic
|
38
|
Marathi
|
80
|
Geography
|
13th December 2023
|
Shift 1
|
12
|
Home Science
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management
|
59
|
Library and Information Science
|
65
|
Performing Art- Dance/Drama/Theatre
|
88
|
Electronic Science
|
Shift 2
|
05
|
Sociology
|
10
|
Social Work
|
63
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
73
|
Sanskrit traditional subjects
|
74
|
Women studies
|
90
|
Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asain Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies
|
92
|
Human Rights and Duties
|
14th December 2023
|
Shift 1
|
04
|
Psychology
|
11
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
31
|
Linguistics
|
79
|
Visual Arts (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/ Applied Art/ History of Art
|
81
|
Social Medicine and Community Health
|
89
|
Environmental Science
|
93
|
Tourism Administration and Management
|
Shift 2
|
07
|
Anthropology
|
15
|
Population Studies
|
25
|
Sanskrit
|
58
|
Law
UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern
The UGC NET exam is held for those candidates who are willing to work as a JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in Indian colleges and universities. As per the UGC NET exam pattern, there will be two papers. Paper 1 of the exam evaluates the general and teaching aptitude of the candidate. Whereas, Paper 2 has questions from the subject opted by the candidate.
|
Paper Number
|
Total Question
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper 1
|
50
|
100
|
3 hours
|
Paper 2
|
100
|
200
|
Total
|
150
|
300
|
3 hours
Paper 2 will have questions only from the subjects that are chosen by the candidate. Each correct answer in the UGC NET exam accounts for 2 marks. There is no negative marking for wrong answers in the examination.