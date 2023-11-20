UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates: Check NTA NET Subjectwise Schedule PDF, Shift 1, Shift 2 Timings

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates: NTA has released the UGC NET December 2023 exam schedule for 83 subjects on the official website. Know the shift 1 and 2 timings, subject-wise exam dates, exam pattern, and UGC NET admit card release date here.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET exam schedule for the December 2023 cycle at the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET exam is going to be held for 83 subjects in multiple shifts from December 6 to 14, 2023 across different exam centres in the country. The candidates who will clear the UGC NET will be considered eligible for the JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in their respective subjects. In this article, we have shared the exam dates, shift 1 and shift 2 timings, UGC NET admit card, and subject-wise schedule.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates: Shift 1 and Shift 2 Timings

As per the official notification, the NTA UGC NET exam for the December 2023 cycle is scheduled to be held from December 6 to 14, 2023. The agency has also notified the shift timings for the upcoming UGC NET 2023 exam. The UGC NET December 2023 exam is going to be administered in two shifts, i.e., shift-1 and shift-2. Although there are two different papers, Paper-1 and Paper-2, there shall be no break and the exam will end only after the duration of 3 hours. Let’s look at the shift timings of the UGC NET December 2023 exam:

Shiv Khera

Particulars

UGC NET Shift-1

UGC NET Shift-2

Entry to the exam centre

7.20 am to 8.30 am

1.45 pm to 02.00 pm

Entry to the exam hall

7.20 am to 8.30 am

1.45 pm to 02.00 pm

Duration to complete attendance formalities

8.30 am to 9.00 am

02.00 pm to 03.00 pm

UGC NET exam timing

09.00 am to 12.00 noon

3.00 pm to 06.00 pm

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Schedule for 83 Subjects

The UGC NET December 2023 exam schedule has been released on the official website in PDF format. The NTA has released the exam dates and shift timings for 83 subjects asked in Paper 2 of the UGC NET exam. Candidates can go through the UGC NET exam schedule to learn about the dates and shifts assigned to different subjects. Here is the UGC NET December 2023 exam schedule of 83 subjects:

Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification

UGC NET Subject-wise Exam Date 2023

Exam Date & Day

Shift

Subject Code

 Subject Name

6th December 2023
(Wednesday)

Shift 1

30

English

102

Hindu Studies

33

Dogri

40

Spanish

41

Russian

42

Persian

62

Comparative Study of Religion

85

Konkani

Shift 2

06

History

35

Manipuri

44

German

91

Prakrit

101

Sindhi

7th December 2023 
(Thursday)

Shift 1

08

Commerce

Shift 2

16

Music

39

French (French Version)

46

Adult Education/Continuing Education/Andragogy/Non-Formal Education

47

Physical Education

50

Indian Culture

55

Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/ Human Resource Management

60

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian, and Peace Studies

66

Museology & Conservation

67

Archaeology

68

Criminology

87

Computer Science and Applications

8th December 2023
(Friday)

Shift 1

09

Education

72

Comparative Literature

83

Pali

Shift 2

19

Bengali

45

Japanese

103

Indian Knowledge Systems

71

Folk Literature

14

Public Administration

43

Rajasthani

37

Gujarati

24

Punjabi

94

Bodo

100

Yoga

70

Tribal and Regional Language/Literature

82

Forensic Science

27

Telugu

03

Philosophy

11th December 2023 
(Monday)

Shift 1

02

Political Science

32

Chinese

49

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

84

Kashmiri

Shift 2

20

Hindi

22

Malayalam

34

Nepali

36

Assamese

95

Santali

12th December 2023
(Tuesday)

Shift 1

01

Economics/Rural Economics/Co-operation/Demography/Development Planning/ Development Studies/Econometrics/Applied Economics/Development Eco/Business Economics

28

Urdu

Shift 2

18

Maithili

21

Kannada

23

Oriya

26

Tamil

29

Arabic

38

Marathi

80

Geography

13th December 2023 
(Wednesday)

Shift 1

12

Home Science

17

Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management

59

Library and Information Science

65

Performing Art- Dance/Drama/Theatre

88

Electronic Science

Shift 2

05

Sociology

10

Social Work

63

Mass Communication and Journalism

73

Sanskrit traditional subjects

74

Women studies

90

Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asain Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies

92

Human Rights and Duties

14th December 2023 
(Thursday)

Shift 1

04

Psychology

11

Defence and Strategic Studies

31

Linguistics

79

Visual Arts (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/ Applied Art/ History of Art

81

Social Medicine and Community Health

89

Environmental Science

93

Tourism Administration and Management 

Shift 2

07

Anthropology

15

Population Studies

25

Sanskrit

58

Law

Latest News: UGC NET 2023 Fellowship Rates Revised for JRF and SRF

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern

The UGC NET exam is held for those candidates who are willing to work as a JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in Indian colleges and universities. As per the UGC NET exam pattern, there will be two papers. Paper 1 of the exam evaluates the general and teaching aptitude of the candidate. Whereas, Paper 2 has questions from the subject opted by the candidate.

Paper Number 

Total Question

Total Marks

Duration

Paper 1

50

100

3 hours

Paper 2

100

200

Total

150

300

3 hours

Paper 2 will have questions only from the subjects that are chosen by the candidate. Each correct answer in the UGC NET exam accounts for 2 marks. There is no negative marking for wrong answers in the examination.

FAQ

Q1. What are the UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates?

The UGC NET December 2023 exam will be conducted from December 6 to 14, 2023 in 83 subjects.

Q2. Which is the official website to download the UGC NET December 2023 exam schedule pdf?

The UGC NET December 2023 exam schedule has been released on the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Q3. What is the shift-wise timing for the UGC NET December 2023 Exam?

The UGC NET December 2023 exam is going to be held for two shifts, shift 1 shall be held from 9 am to 12 pm and shift 2 shall be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.
