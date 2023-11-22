UGC NET Syllabus To Be Revised for 83 Subjects: Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Informed

U GC NET Syllabus To Be Revised for 83 Subjects : Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar informed that an expert committee will be set to revise the UGC NET syllabus. This exercise will be conducted to update the syllabi of the subjects of the UGC NET exam that is held twice every year.

UGC NET Syllabus To Be Revised for 83 Subjects: The Chairman of the University Grants Commission, M. Jagadesh Kumar, has informed that UGC has decided that an exercise to update the syllabi of the subjects of UGC-NET may be undertaken. UGC will form an expert committee and undertake this exercise. The UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC has decided that an exercise to update the syllabi of the subjects of UGC-NET may be undertaken. UGC will form an expert committee and undertake this exercise: M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

UGC NET Syllabus Last Updated in 2017: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

On November 21, 2023, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar informed in a press statement that “the UGC last initiated the process to update the syllabi of UGC-NET subjects in 2017. However, after launching the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020, there have been considerable developments in higher education to impart multi-disciplinary curricula and holistic education.” He also informed that UGC decided at a meeting on November 3 that an exercise to update the syllabi of the subjects of UGC NET may be undertaken. "…. in its meeting earlier this month, the commission decided that an exercise to update the syllabi of the subjects of UGC-NET may be undertaken. UGC will form an expert committee and undertake this exercise,” he said. The Chairman also assured that “Candidates will be given sufficient time before this new syllabus is introduced in UGC-NET so that the changeover happens smoothly.”

UGC will revise National Eligibility Test (NET) syllabus, candidates will get sufficient time before implementation: Chairman Jagadesh Kumar — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2023

About UGC NET Exam: Overview

NTA conducts the UGC NET Exam twice every year, usually in June and December, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. It comprises objective type, multiple choice questions in paper 1 and paper 2. The medium of the exam shall be in English and Hindi only except for language papers. Let’s look at the important details of the UGC NET exam in brief:

UGC NET Exam Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET December 2023 Exam) Post Name ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ Section Paper I and Paper II Subjects 83 Number of Questions Paper I:50 Paper II: 100 Maximum Marks Paper I:100 Paper II: 200 Exam Duration 180 minutes Negative Marking No negative marking

Latest News: UGC NET 2023 Fellowship Rates Revised for JRF and SRF

As per the marking scheme, 2 marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and no negative marking shall be applicable for incorrect responses.

UGC NET Exam Pattern 2023 Paper Number of Questions Marks Total duration I 50 100 03 hours (180 minutes) without any break II 100 200

Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification

UGC NET Syllabus for 83 Subjects

The UGC NET Paper II syllabus is based on the subject opted by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. The subject-wise UGC NET Syllabus 2023 PDF link for Paper II has been shared below:

The revision of the NET syllabus is a significant development for the Indian higher education system. The new syllabus is expected to make the NET exam more challenging and demanding for candidates. However, it is also expected to make the exam more relevant to the needs of the Indian higher education system. The UGC has said that it will continue to monitor the situation and make any necessary changes to the NET syllabus in the future.