UGC NET Syllabus To Be Revised for 83 Subjects: Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar informed that an expert committee will be set to revise the UGC NET syllabus. This exercise will be conducted to update the syllabi of the subjects of the UGC NET exam that is held twice every year.

UGC NET Syllabus To Be Revised for 83 Subjects: The Chairman of the University Grants Commission, M. Jagadesh Kumar, has informed that UGC has decided that an exercise to update the syllabi of the subjects of UGC-NET may be undertaken. UGC will form an expert committee and undertake this exercise. The UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET Syllabus Last Updated in 2017: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

On November 21, 2023, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar informed in a press statement that “the UGC last initiated the process to update the syllabi of UGC-NET subjects in 2017. However, after launching the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020, there have been considerable developments in higher education to impart multi-disciplinary curricula and holistic education.” He also informed that UGC decided at a meeting on November 3 that an exercise to update the syllabi of the subjects of UGC NET may be undertaken. "…. in its meeting earlier this month, the commission decided that an exercise to update the syllabi of the subjects of UGC-NET may be undertaken. UGC will form an expert committee and undertake this exercise,” he said. The Chairman also assured that “Candidates will be given sufficient time before this new syllabus is introduced in UGC-NET so that the changeover happens smoothly.”

About UGC NET Exam: Overview

NTA conducts the UGC NET Exam twice every year, usually in June and December, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. It comprises objective type, multiple choice questions in paper 1 and paper 2. The medium of the exam shall be in English and Hindi only except for language papers. Let’s look at the important details of the UGC NET exam in brief:

UGC NET Exam

Exam Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Name

University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET December 2023 Exam)

Post Name

‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’

Section

Paper I and Paper II

Subjects

83

Number of Questions

Paper I:50

Paper II: 100

Maximum Marks

Paper I:100

Paper II: 200

Exam Duration

180 minutes

Negative Marking

No negative marking

As per the marking scheme, 2 marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and no negative marking shall be applicable for incorrect responses.

UGC NET Exam Pattern 2023

Paper

Number of Questions

Marks

Total duration

I

50

100

03 hours (180 minutes) without any break

II

100

200

UGC NET Syllabus for 83 Subjects

The UGC NET Paper II syllabus is based on the subject opted by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. The subject-wise UGC NET Syllabus 2023 PDF link for Paper II has been shared below:

UGC NET Subjects

Syllabus

Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/Non-Formal Education

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Anthropology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Arabic

DOWNLOAD PDF

Archaeology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Assamese

DOWNLOAD PDF

Bengali

DOWNLOAD PDF

Bodo

DOWNLOAD PDF

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian, and Peace Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Chinese

DOWNLOAD PDF

Commerce

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Comparative Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Comparative Study of Religions

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Computer Science and Applications

DOWNLOAD PDF

Criminology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Defence and Strategic Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Dogri

DOWNLOAD PDF

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Economics/Business Economics

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Education

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Electronic Science

DOWNLOAD PDF

English

DOWNLOAD PDF

Environmental Sciences

DOWNLOAD PDF

Folk Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Forensic Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

French (French Version)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

FRENCH - DOWNLOAD PDF

Geography

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

German

DOWNLOAD PDF

Gujarati

DOWNLOAD PDF

Hindi

DOWNLOAD PDF

History

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Home Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Human Rights and Duties

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Indian Culture

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Japanese

DOWNLOAD PDF

Kannada

DOWNLOAD PDF

Kashmiri

DOWNLOAD PDF

Konkani

DOWNLOAD PDF

Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Law

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Library and Information Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Linguistics

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Maithili

DOWNLOAD PDF

Malayalam

DOWNLOAD PDF

Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Manipuri

DOWNLOAD PDF

Marathi

DOWNLOAD PDF

Mass Communication and Journalism

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Museology & Conservation

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Music

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Nepali

DOWNLOAD PDF

Oriya

DOWNLOAD PDF

Pali

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Persian

DOWNLOAD PDF

Philosophy

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Physical Education

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Political Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Population Studies

Note: The candidates with a Master’s Degree in Geography (with specialization in Population Studies) or Mathematics/ Statistics are also eligible to appear in the subject “Population Studies”

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Prakrit

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Psychology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Public Administration

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Punjabi

DOWNLOAD PDF

Rajasthani

DOWNLOAD PDF

Russian

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

RUSSIAN - DOWNLOAD PDF

Sanskrit

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama).

DOWNLOAD PDF

Santali

DOWNLOAD PDF

Sindhi

SINDHI ARABIC - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Social Medicine & Community Health

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Social Work

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Sociology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Spanish

DOWNLOAD PDF

Tamil

DOWNLOAD PDF

Telugu

DOWNLOAD PDF

Tourism Administration and Management.

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Tribal and Regional Language/Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Urdu

DOWNLOAD PDF

Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Women Studies

Note: The candidates with a Master’s Degree in Humanities (including languages) and Social Sciences are eligible to appear in the subject “Women Studies”

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Yoga

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Sindhi

 

Hindu studies

 

Indian Knowledge System

 

The revision of the NET syllabus is a significant development for the Indian higher education system. The new syllabus is expected to make the NET exam more challenging and demanding for candidates. However, it is also expected to make the exam more relevant to the needs of the Indian higher education system. The UGC has said that it will continue to monitor the situation and make any necessary changes to the NET syllabus in the future.

