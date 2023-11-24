UGC NET Pre Admit Card December 2023: NTA NET Exam City Intimation Slip to Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Pre Admit Card December 2023 To Release Soon @ugcnet.nta. ac .in: NTA will soon release the UGC NET December 2023 pre-admit card along with exam city intimation slip at its official website. The UGC NET December 2023 exam will be held from June 6 to 14, 2023, for 83 subjects.

UGC NET December 2023 Pre Admit Card To Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.ac.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET December 2023 exam from December 6 to 14, 2023 to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ posts in Indian universities and colleges. It is expected that NTA will release the UGC NET pre-admit card for the December 2023 exam this week. In this article, we are going to share details of the UGC NET December 2023 exam city intimation slip and the process to download the UGC NET pre-admit card 2023.

Recent News: UGC NET Syllabus To Be Revised for 83 Subjects said Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

UGC NET Pre Admit Card December 2023

NTA will first release the UGC NET pre-admit card for December 2023 exam which will include the candidate's exam center and city details. UGC NET pre-admit card will provide advance information for allotment of centre city to the applicant. As per the official notice, the notification regarding the UGC NET pre-admit card or exam city intimation slip for the December 2023 exam will be released on the official website prior to 10 days of the exam.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip

National Testing Agency will make this official announcement for the release of the city intimation slip which will include the details of the exam centre where the candidates need to reach to participate in the exam. The link will be activated on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in by this week only.

How to Download UGC NET Pre Admit Card or December 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip?

Here are the steps to download the UGC NET pre-admit card or December 2023 exam city intimation slip:

Step 1: Go to the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the "Download Pre Admit Card for UGC NET December 2023 Exam" link on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin, and then click on the submit button.

Step 4: The UGC NET Pre Admit Card will be displayed on the screen showing the candidate’s exam centre details.

Step 5: Download or take the printout of the admit card for future use.

Latest News: UGC NET 2023 Fellowship Rates Revised for JRF and SRF

One of the major benefits that this intimation slip offers is that it helps candidates make necessary arrangements for the travel beforehand. A lot of candidates get allotted cities a far distance from their home city. With city intimation released beforehand, one can make travel arrangements to avoid any hassle on the examination day. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the examination city intimation slip or admit card in due course, he/she can contact at 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification

UGC NET Admit Card December 2023

NTA will release the UGC NET December 2023 admit cards after releasing the UGC NET pre-admit card or exam city intimation slip at its official website. The UGC NET admit card is an essential document to be carried by the candidates on the examination day as it contains complete details about the candidates (name, category, parent's name, date of birth, photograph, etc.), and exam details (exam date, exam time, exam center, reporting time, important instructions, etc.).

UGC NET 2023 Exam will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both papers to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only. The candidates need to download the UGC NET December 2023 pre-admit card to know the exam venue where they will have to go to appear in the exam. Therefore, they should enter the correct login credentials to get access to the pre-admit card for the UGC NET December 2023 exam.