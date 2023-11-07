Best Books for UGC NET December 2023 Exam: Paper 1 and Paper 2

UGC NET Books 2023: Candidates who are preparing for the upcoming UGC NET December 2023 exam must get their hands on the best UGC NET preparation books to ace the exam with flying colours. The UGC NET exam is going to be held from December 6 to 22, 2023. As the exam is approaching, candidates must plan an effective preparation strategy and finalise the books accordingly. The books for the UGC NET exam will help them reshape the preparation and cover all the exam-relevant topics mentioned in the official UGC NET syllabus. In this article, we have shared the list of the best UGC NET exam books 2023 for Paper-1 and Paper-2 to guide candidates in the right direction.
Best Books for the UGC NET December 2023 Exam
The UGC NET Books will help aspirants cover fundamentals and core topics prescribed in the syllabus. In brief, the UGC NET syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is common for all the aspirants, and Paper 2 focuses on the domain subjects. A total of 83 subjects are available in Paper 2, and the candidates need to choose one subject. Every subject requires rigorous preparation with the best study resources. To ace the UGC NET 2023 exam, candidates must keep the best UGC NET preparation books handy. Here, we have compiled the best UGC NET books for adequate preparation for the upcoming exam.
Best Books for UGC NET Paper 1
The UGC NET Paper-1 syllabus covers topics like Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Comprehension, Communication, Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), People, Development and Environment, and Higher Education Systems. Check the list of best UGC NET Books for the preparation of the Paper I shared below:
|
UGC NET Paper-1 Books
|
Book Name
|
Author Name/Publisher Name
|
NTA UGC NET / SET / JRF – Paper 1
|
Arihant Experts/Arihant Publications, Eleventh Edition, 2019
|
NTA UGC NET/SET/JRF – Paper 1
|
KVS Madaan/Pearson Education, Third Edition, 2019
|
Trueman’s UGC NET/SET General Paper I
|
M. Gagan, Sajit Kumar/Danika Publishing Company, 2019
|
NTA UGC NET / SET / JRF – Paper 1
|
Dr. Usha Rani Jain/JBC Press, First Edition
|
2019 Latest Syllabus – NTA UGC NET / SET / JRF – Paper 1
|
Harpreet Kaur/Oxford University Press, First Edition, 2019
|
CBSE UGC-NET: Teaching and Research Aptitude
|
Dr. M.S. Ansari & RPH Editorial Board/Ramesh Publishing House, 2019
|
A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal and Nonverbal
|
B.S. Sijwali and Indu Sijwali/Arihant Publication
|
Computer Awareness
|
Mini Goyal and Shweta Rani/Arihant Publication
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
N.K.Singh/Upkar Prakashan Publication
|
High School English Grammar and Composition
|
Wren and Martin
|
General Awareness- Manorama Yearbook
|
Arihant Publications
Best Books For UGC NET Paper 2
The UGC NET Paper-2 syllabus is based on the subject chosen by the aspirants, and the questions will be based on the domain knowledge. Check the list of best UGC NET books for the preparation of Paper 2 shared below:
|
UGC NET Paper 2 Books
|
Subject Name
|
UGC NET Books Names with Author
|
Sociology
|
Trueman’s UGC NET Sociology by S.Hussain
|
Economics / Cooperation / Demography / Rural Economics /Development Planning/Development Studies/Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Eco./Business Economics
|
Trueman’s UGC NET Economics by Srinivas Shirur
UGC NET/JRF/SET Economics (Paper-II) -Upkar Prakashan by Gopal Garg
|
History
|
Trueman’s UGC NET History by Promod Singh
|
Commerce
|
Trueman’s UGC NET Commerce by Praveen Kataria, Anshu Kataria, and M. Shivani
|
Political Science
|
Trueman’s UGC NET Political Science by K.A. Babu, Sajit Kumar
UGC Net Political Science by Rukmini Bhattacharjee (Arihant)
|
Anthropology
|
Trueman’s UGC NET Anthropology by A.M. Tripathi
|
Music
|
UGC NET Music Exam Guide (Hindi) by Gunjan Saxena and Nisha Rawa
|
Malayalam
|
UGC NET /SET/ TET Malayalam Pareeksha Sahayi by Sasidharan A.P. (Author)
|
Home Science
|
Trueman’s UGC-NET Home Science by Anju Khosla & Ruchi
UGC NET /SET (JRF &LS) Home Science by Suchi Rastogi
|
Education
|
Trueman’s UGC NET Education by GaganManocha
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
CBSE UGC-NET-JRF Defense And Strategic Studies
|
Social Work
|
Trueman’s UGC NET Education by Yogendra Pal
|
UGC NET Books for Psychology
|
Trueman’s UGC NET Psychology by Dr Swati Maharshi
UGC Net Psychology 2018 by Siddharth Mittal and Saroj Kumar Sahu (Arihant)
|
Population Studies
|
Principles of Population Studies by Bhende (Author), Himalayan Publishing House
|
Public Administration
|
UGC Net Public Administration 2018 by Deepak Swain (Arihant)
Trueman’s UGC NET Public Administration by Sajit Kumar
|
Bengali
|
Bengali NET/SET by Balaram Bapari
|
Management (including Business Administration Management/Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Co-operative Management)
|
Trueman’s UGC-NET Management by M. Shivani
UGC NET/SET (JRF & LS) Management by Mohit Aggarwal (Arihant)
|
UGC NET Books for Kannada
|
Samagra Kannada Sahitya Kaipidi – Useful For IAS, KAS, KES, PUC Lecturer, NET (UGC), K-SET by Lokesha Masavanaghatta
|
Odia
|
UGC NET/SSB/SLET/JRF Odia PAPER-II & III
|
Hindi
|
Trueman’s UGC NET Hindi Sahitya (Hindi Literature) by Board of Authors
|
Punjabi
|
U.G.C. NET/SET/JRF PUNJABI by Universal (Contributor)
|
Telugu
|
UGC NET & SET (Telugu Literature) by Ganji Shashidar, Pothula Venkateshwar Reddy
|
English
|
UGC NET/SET (JRF & LS) English Literature by Arihant Experts
|
Urdu
|
UGC-NET JRF & Assistant Professor Khazeen-E-Adab Urdu (Paper II & III) by M.Arshad Ansari and M. S. Ansari
|
Assamese
|
UGC/CBSE NET Set Guide By Assam Publishing Company (Assamese) (ASHIM CHUTIA -Author)
|
Linguistics
|
UGC NET/SET Linguistics Guide by Ringu Ann Baby
|
Adult Education/Continuing Education/ Andragogy/Non-Formal Education
|
A Brief Book on Extension Education by Shruti Madan Singh, New Vishal Publications
|
Sanskrit
|
UGC NET/JRF/SLET Sanskrit Prashan Patra-II Avum III (Hindi) by Priyanka Tiwari, Arihant
|
Gujarati
|
UGC NET/GCET-Commerce Paper (in Gujarati) by Mukesh M Bavaliya
|
UGC NET Books for Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management
|
Trueman’s UGC NET HRM/ Human Resource Management & Labour Welfare by Ritu Dogra
UGC-NET: Labour Welfare & Industrial Relations / Labour & Social Welfare / Human Resource Management (Paper-II) Exam Guide
|
UGC NET Books for Physical Education
|
Trueman’s UGC NET Physical Education by Akhilesh Tripathi, A.K. Srivastava
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
Trueman’s UGC NET Mass Communication & Journalism by Sameer K. Mishra
UGC NET Mass Communication and Journalism by Atul Udaipuria and Nitesh Kumar Singh (Arihant)
|
Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies
|
UGC NET Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies by Deepak Kumar
|
Law
|
Trueman’s UGC NET Law by Suman Chauhan
UGC-NET: Law (Paper-II) Exam Guide by Aproov Bhardwaj (R Gupta’s Publication)
|
UGC NET Books for Archaeology
|
UGC NET/JRF Archaeology and Philosophy Paper (Hindi) by Mohan Lal
|
Library and Information Science
|
Trueman’s UGC NET Library and Information Science by S. Thakur (Author)
|
UGC NET Books for Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
|
Upkar’s UGC-NET/JRF/SET Visual Art (Paper-II) by M. Vasim
|
Comparative Study of Religions
|
Comparative Study of Religions by C.R. JainComparative Study of Religions by Y. Masih
|
Museology & Conservation
|
Archaeology, Museology, and Conservation: A Review Edited by Vibha Upadhaya
|
UGC NET Books for Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
|
Folklore and Its Motifs in Tribal Literature by Dr Kishore Jadav
|
UGC NET Books for Sanskrit traditional subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ / Navya Nyaya/ Mimansa /Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya)
|
UGC NET/JRF/SLET – Sanskrit Prashan-Patra II Avum III by Priyanka Tiwari
|
UGC NET Books for Computer Science and Applications
|
Trueman’s UGC NET/SET Computer Science and Applications by Sanjay Singhal, Sameer Mishra
|
Folk Literature
|
Folk Literature: A Concise Guide for NET/JRF by Marya Naim
|
Forensic Science
|
Forensic Science UGC NET/JRF-MCQ by Dr Anu Singla
|
Women Studies
|
Advanced Manual For Women Studies UGC/CBSE -NET/JRF by Anmol Murlidhar Nimsadkar
|
Geography
|
Trueman’s UGC NET Geography by A. Magon, B.P. Panigrahi
|
Human Rights and Duties
|
(a) UGC NET/SET (JFR&LS) Human Rights & Duties Paper II & III by Fazil, Atul Udaipuria
UGC NET Human Rights and Duties by Arihant
|
Electronic Science
|
CBSE UGC NET/SET ELECTRONIC SCIENCE by Sunil Kushwaha (Author)
|
Environmental Sciences
|
Trueman’s UGC NET Environmental Science by Anil Tyagi and Virendra Singh
|
Tourism Administration and Management.
|
Trueman’s UGC NET Tourism by Akhilesh
|
Criminology
|
(UGC-NET/JRF) Criminology Solved Question Paper by Mr Nitish Kumar Soni, Dr Mridul Srivastava, Dr Anup Yadav
|
Yoga
|
R.Gupta’s UGC-NET Yoga (Paper II & III) Exam Guide by RPH Editorial Board
How to Prepare from the UGC NET Books 2023?
Candidates must be familiar with a few specific points when covering UGC NET books to perform well in the upcoming December 2023 exam. It is recommended to choose the UGC NET preparation books that would help them to cover all the aspects of the UGC NET syllabus. Here are the highly recommended tips to read the UGC NET books for the December 2023 exam adequately:
- Choose the preparation books that are based on the revised UGC NET Syllabus requirements, format, and trends.
- Check whether the UGC NET books cover all the concepts in a simple and easy-to-understand language
- Do not refer to too many books for single topics as it would create conceptual confusion.
- Prepare notes from the UGC NET preparation books and memorize them frequently to obtain the desired result in the exam.