Best Books for UGC NET December 2023 Exam: Paper 1 and Paper 2

UGC NET Best Books 2023: Check the list of best books for the preparation of the UGC NET December 2023 exam recommended by the subject experts and toppers. Candidates can choose the right study materials for Paper 1 and Paper 2 from the list of UGC NET books shared in this article.

UGC NET Best Books for December 2023 Exam Recommended By Experts for Paper 1, 2
UGC NET Best Books for December 2023 Exam Recommended By Experts for Paper 1, 2

UGC NET Books 2023: Candidates who are preparing for the upcoming UGC NET December 2023 exam must get their hands on the best UGC NET preparation books to ace the exam with flying colours. The UGC NET exam is going to be held from December 6 to 22, 2023. As the exam is approaching, candidates must plan an effective preparation strategy and finalise the books accordingly. The books for the UGC NET exam will help them reshape the preparation and cover all the exam-relevant topics mentioned in the official UGC NET syllabus. In this article, we have shared the list of the best UGC NET exam books 2023 for Paper-1 and Paper-2 to guide candidates in the right direction.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Updates

Download UGC NET December 2023 Official Notification

Check UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023

Check UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates

Check UGC NET December 2023 Exam Application Form & Registration Process 

Download UGC NET December 2023 Syllabus PDF (Paper-1 and Paper-2)

Check UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern (Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Check UGC NET December 2023 Exam Preparation Strategy

Best Books for the UGC NET December 2023 Exam

The UGC NET Books will help aspirants cover fundamentals and core topics prescribed in the syllabus. In brief, the UGC NET syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is common for all the aspirants, and Paper 2 focuses on the domain subjects. A total of 83 subjects are available in Paper 2, and the candidates need to choose one subject. Every subject requires rigorous preparation with the best study resources. To ace the UGC NET 2023 exam, candidates must keep the best UGC NET preparation books handy. Here, we have compiled the best UGC NET books for adequate preparation for the upcoming exam.

cyber securit

UGC NET 2023 Exam Preparation Study Material

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

Download UGC NET 2023 Exam Memory-Based Question Paper with Answer Keys PDF

PRACTICE UGC NET 2023 Mock Test

Get UGC NET 2023 Free Study Material

Check Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam

Check How to Use National Test Abhyas for UGC NET Exam Preparation

Check NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam Study Plan

Best Books for UGC NET Paper 1

The UGC NET Paper-1 syllabus covers topics like Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Comprehension, Communication, Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), People, Development and Environment, and Higher Education Systems. Check the list of best UGC NET Books for the preparation of the Paper I shared below:

UGC NET Paper-1 Books

Book Name

Author Name/Publisher Name

NTA UGC NET / SET / JRF – Paper 1

Arihant Experts/Arihant Publications, Eleventh Edition, 2019

NTA UGC NET/SET/JRF – Paper 1

KVS Madaan/Pearson Education, Third Edition, 2019

Trueman’s UGC NET/SET General Paper I

M. Gagan, Sajit Kumar/Danika Publishing Company, 2019

NTA UGC NET / SET / JRF – Paper 1

Dr. Usha Rani Jain/JBC Press, First Edition

2019 Latest Syllabus – NTA UGC NET / SET / JRF – Paper 1

Harpreet Kaur/Oxford University Press, First Edition, 2019

CBSE UGC-NET: Teaching and Research Aptitude

Dr. M.S. Ansari & RPH Editorial Board/Ramesh Publishing House, 2019

A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal and Nonverbal

B.S. Sijwali and Indu Sijwali/Arihant Publication

Computer Awareness

Mini Goyal and Shweta Rani/Arihant Publication

Quantitative Aptitude

N.K.Singh/Upkar Prakashan Publication

High School English Grammar and Composition

Wren and Martin

General Awareness- Manorama Yearbook

Arihant Publications

Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification

Best Books For UGC NET Paper 2

The UGC NET Paper-2 syllabus is based on the subject chosen by the aspirants, and the questions will be based on the domain knowledge.  Check the list of best UGC NET books for the preparation of Paper 2 shared below:

UGC NET Paper 2 Books

Subject Name

UGC NET Books Names with Author

Sociology

Trueman’s UGC NET Sociology by S.Hussain

Economics / Cooperation / Demography / Rural Economics /Development Planning/Development Studies/Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Eco./Business Economics

Trueman’s UGC NET Economics by Srinivas Shirur

 

UGC NET/JRF/SET Economics (Paper-II) -Upkar Prakashan by Gopal Garg

History

Trueman’s UGC NET History by Promod Singh

Commerce

Trueman’s UGC NET Commerce by Praveen Kataria, Anshu Kataria, and M. Shivani

Political Science

Trueman’s UGC NET Political Science by K.A. Babu, Sajit Kumar

 

UGC Net Political Science by Rukmini Bhattacharjee (Arihant)

Anthropology

Trueman’s UGC NET Anthropology by A.M. Tripathi

Music

UGC NET Music Exam Guide (Hindi) by Gunjan Saxena and Nisha Rawa

Malayalam

UGC NET /SET/ TET Malayalam Pareeksha Sahayi by Sasidharan A.P. (Author)

Home Science

Trueman’s UGC-NET Home Science by Anju Khosla & Ruchi

 

UGC NET /SET (JRF &LS) Home Science by Suchi Rastogi

Education

Trueman’s UGC NET Education by GaganManocha

Defence and Strategic Studies

CBSE UGC-NET-JRF Defense And Strategic Studies

Social Work

Trueman’s UGC NET Education by Yogendra Pal

UGC NET Books for Psychology

Trueman’s UGC NET Psychology by Dr Swati Maharshi

 

UGC Net Psychology 2018 by Siddharth Mittal and Saroj Kumar Sahu (Arihant)

Population Studies

Principles of Population Studies by Bhende (Author), Himalayan Publishing House

Public Administration

UGC Net Public Administration 2018 by Deepak Swain (Arihant)

 

Trueman’s UGC NET Public Administration by Sajit Kumar

Bengali

Bengali NET/SET by Balaram Bapari

Management (including Business Administration Management/Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Co-operative Management)

Trueman’s UGC-NET Management by M. Shivani

 

UGC NET/SET (JRF & LS) Management by Mohit Aggarwal (Arihant)

UGC NET Books for Kannada

Samagra Kannada Sahitya Kaipidi – Useful For IAS, KAS, KES, PUC Lecturer, NET (UGC), K-SET by Lokesha Masavanaghatta

Odia

UGC NET/SSB/SLET/JRF Odia PAPER-II & III

Hindi

Trueman’s UGC NET Hindi Sahitya (Hindi Literature) by Board of Authors

Punjabi

U.G.C. NET/SET/JRF PUNJABI by Universal (Contributor)

Telugu

UGC NET & SET (Telugu Literature) by Ganji Shashidar, Pothula Venkateshwar Reddy

English

UGC NET/SET (JRF & LS) English Literature by Arihant Experts

Urdu

UGC-NET JRF & Assistant Professor Khazeen-E-Adab Urdu (Paper II & III) by M.Arshad Ansari and M. S. Ansari

Assamese

UGC/CBSE NET Set Guide By Assam Publishing Company (Assamese) (ASHIM CHUTIA -Author)

Linguistics

UGC NET/SET Linguistics Guide by Ringu Ann Baby

Adult Education/Continuing Education/ Andragogy/Non-Formal Education

A Brief Book on Extension Education by Shruti Madan Singh, New Vishal Publications

Sanskrit

UGC NET/JRF/SLET Sanskrit Prashan Patra-II Avum III (Hindi) by Priyanka Tiwari, Arihant

Gujarati

UGC NET/GCET-Commerce Paper (in Gujarati) by Mukesh M Bavaliya

UGC NET Books for Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management

Trueman’s UGC NET HRM/ Human Resource Management & Labour Welfare by Ritu Dogra

 

UGC-NET: Labour Welfare & Industrial Relations / Labour & Social Welfare / Human Resource Management (Paper-II) Exam Guide

UGC NET Books for Physical Education

Trueman’s UGC NET Physical Education by Akhilesh Tripathi, A.K. Srivastava

Mass Communication and Journalism

Trueman’s UGC NET Mass Communication & Journalism by Sameer K. Mishra

UGC NET Mass Communication and Journalism by Atul Udaipuria and Nitesh Kumar Singh (Arihant)

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies

UGC NET Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies by Deepak Kumar

Law

Trueman’s UGC NET Law by Suman Chauhan

 

UGC-NET: Law (Paper-II) Exam Guide by Aproov Bhardwaj (R Gupta’s Publication)

UGC NET Books for Archaeology

UGC NET/JRF Archaeology and Philosophy Paper (Hindi) by Mohan Lal

Library and Information Science

Trueman’s UGC NET Library and Information Science by S. Thakur (Author)

UGC NET Books for Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)

Upkar’s UGC-NET/JRF/SET Visual Art (Paper-II) by M. Vasim

Comparative Study of Religions

Comparative Study of Religions by C.R. JainComparative Study of Religions by Y. Masih

Museology & Conservation

Archaeology, Museology, and Conservation: A Review Edited by Vibha Upadhaya

UGC NET Books for Tribal and Regional Language/Literature

Folklore and Its Motifs in Tribal Literature by Dr Kishore Jadav

UGC NET Books for Sanskrit traditional subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ / Navya Nyaya/ Mimansa /Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya)

UGC NET/JRF/SLET – Sanskrit Prashan-Patra II Avum III by Priyanka Tiwari

UGC NET Books for Computer Science and Applications

Trueman’s UGC NET/SET Computer Science and Applications by Sanjay Singhal, Sameer Mishra

Folk Literature

Folk Literature: A Concise Guide for NET/JRF by Marya Naim

Forensic Science

Forensic Science UGC NET/JRF-MCQ by Dr Anu Singla

Women Studies

Advanced Manual For Women Studies UGC/CBSE -NET/JRF by Anmol Murlidhar Nimsadkar

Geography

Trueman’s UGC NET Geography by A. Magon, B.P. Panigrahi

Human Rights and Duties

(a) UGC NET/SET (JFR&LS) Human Rights & Duties Paper II & III by Fazil, Atul Udaipuria

 

UGC NET Human Rights and Duties by Arihant

Electronic Science

CBSE UGC NET/SET ELECTRONIC SCIENCE by Sunil Kushwaha (Author)

Environmental Sciences

Trueman’s UGC NET Environmental Science by Anil Tyagi and Virendra Singh

Tourism Administration and Management.

Trueman’s UGC NET Tourism by Akhilesh

Criminology

(UGC-NET/JRF) Criminology Solved Question Paper by Mr Nitish Kumar Soni, Dr Mridul Srivastava, Dr Anup Yadav

Yoga

R.Gupta’s UGC-NET Yoga (Paper II & III) Exam Guide by RPH Editorial Board

 

Latest News: UGC NET 2023 Fellowship Rates Revised for JRF and SRF

How to Prepare from the UGC NET Books 2023?

Candidates must be familiar with a few specific points when covering UGC NET books to perform well in the upcoming December 2023 exam. It is recommended to choose the UGC NET preparation books that would help them to cover all the aspects of the UGC NET syllabus. Here are the highly recommended tips to read the UGC NET books for the December 2023 exam adequately:

  • Choose the preparation books that are based on the revised UGC NET Syllabus requirements, format, and trends.
  • Check whether the UGC NET books cover all the concepts in a simple and easy-to-understand language
  • Do not refer to too many books for single topics as it would create conceptual confusion.
  • Prepare notes from the UGC NET preparation books and memorize them frequently to obtain the desired result in the exam.
Also Read

Download UGC NET June 2023 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter

Check UGC NET June 2023 Result

Download Official UGC NET Cutoff Marks Subjectwise 2023 PDF

UGC NET Result Analysis 2023: Over 37000 Candidates Qualified for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

FAQ

Q1. Which are the best books for UGC NET 2023 Paper 1?

Some of the best UGC NET Paper 1 books are NTA UGC NET / SET / JRF – Paper 1 by Arihant Experts, Quantitative Aptitude by N.K. Singh, High School English Grammar and Composition by Wren and Martin, etc.

Q2. Which are the best books for UGC NET 2023 Paper 2?

Some of the best UGC NET Paper 2 books are Trueman’s UGC NET Economics by Srinivas Shirur, Trueman’s UGC NET History by Promod Singh, Trueman’s UGC NET Commerce by Praveen Kataria, Anshu Kataria, and M. Shivani, Trueman’s UGC NET Political Science by K.A. Babu, Sajit Kumar, etc.

Q3. How to prepare for the UGC NET December 2023 exam?

Aspirants should first learn concepts from basic UGC NET books and then pick advanced topics. Practice questions from mock tests and previous question papers to score well in the written exam.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next