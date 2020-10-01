UGC NET 2020 Exam Memory Based People & Environment Questions with Answers: Check UGC NET Exam 2020 Questions based on the feedback shared by the candidates

UGC NET 2020 Exam Memory Based People & Environment Questions with Answers: NTA has started conducting UGC NET 2020 Exam from 24th September 2020 and will last till 13th Nov 2020. In this article, we are going to share the memory-based People & Environment questions that have been created on the basis of feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET Exam this year.

In Paper-1, People & Environment category tests the knowledge of the candidates relating to the environment in which they are living. Let’s have a look at the Important Memory Based Questions that are being covered in the NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam.

1. The factors which are most important in determining the impact of anthropogenic activities on environment are:

(1) Population, forest cover and land available per person

(2) Population, affluence per person, land available per person

(3) Population, affluence per person and the technology used for exploiting resources

(4) Atmospheric conditions, population and forest cover

Answer: (3)

2. Which of the following pollutants can cause cancer in humans?

(1) Pesticides

(2) Mercury

(3) Lead

(4) Ozone

Answer: 1

3. Which of the following combinations represent renewable natural resources?

(1) Oil, forests and tides

(2) Fertile soil, fresh water and natural gas

(3) Clean air, phosphates and biological diversity

(4) Fishes, fertile soil and fresh water

Answer: (4)

4. Which of the following phenomena is not a natural hazard?

(1) Wildfire

(2) Lightning

(3) Landslide

(4) Chemical contamination

Answer: 4

5. Assertion (A):People population control measures do not necessarily help in checking environmental degradation.

Reason (R): The relationship between population growth and environmental degradation is rather complex.

Choose the correct answer from the following:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false but (R) is true.

Answer: 1

6. Identify the air pollutant in urban areas which irritates eyes and also respiratory tract of human beings.

(1) Particulate matter

(2) Oxides of nitrogen

(3) Surface ozone

(4) Carbon monoxide

Answer: 3

7. Which of the following is the largest source of water pollution in major rivers of India?

(1) Untreated sewage

(2) Agriculture run-off

(3) Unregulated small scale industries

(4) Religious practices

Answer: 1

8. Assertion (A): Sustainable development is critical to well being of human society.

Reason (R): Environmentally sound policies do not harm the environment or deplete the natural resources.

Choose the correct code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true and (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false and (R) is true.

Answer: 2

9. The dominant source of pollution due to oxides of nitrogen (NOX) in urban areas is

(1) road transport

(2) commercial sector

(3) energy use in industry

(4) power plants

Answer: 1

10. Assertion (A):In urban areas, smog episodes occur frequently in winters.

Reason (R): In winters, a lot of biomass is burnt by people for heating purposes or to keep themselves warm.

Choose the correct answer from the code given below:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(3) (A) is true and (R) is false

(4) Both (A) and (R) are false

Answer: 2

