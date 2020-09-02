Last Chance to Change Exam Centres! NTA UGC NET 2020 Application Correction Window Reopened @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: UGC NET Admit Card 2020 to release soon this week

NTA UGC NET 2020 Application Correction Window Reopened @ugcnet.nta.nic.in to Change Exam Centres: National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened UGC NET 2020 Online Application Correction Window at their official websites ugcnet.nta.nic.in. If wants to change their exam centres or have mistakenly filled wrong information in the application form, here is an opportunity for them to make corrections in their online application form.

Direct Link to Change Exam Centre in UGC NET 2020 Online Application Form

How to make corrections in the UGC NET 2020 Application Form?

Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step-2: Click on the link “Correction in the Application Form UGC-NET June 2020”:

Step-3: A new page will open which will ask the already registered candidates to sign in. Those candidates who want to make any corrections or modifications are required to login with the details: Application Number, Password and Security Pin showed in CAPTCHA.

Step-4: Submit the final corrections made in the application form.

Step-5: Save the Final Corrected Copy of the Application Form.

NTA will make all-out effort to allot Centre City of examination to the candidates in order of the choice now being opted by them in their Application Form, subject to the availability of capacity in the desired city.

Admit Card for UGC NET 2020 Exam will be soon by National Testing Agency (NTA) soon at its official website. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 16th to 18th and 21st to 25th September 2020 in 81 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognised by UGC.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Extended Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 30th June 2020 (5:00 PM) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only 6th July to 20th July 2020 Re-Opened from 31st August 2020 Downloading of Admit Cards 15 days before the Exam UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 16th to 18th September 2020 21st to 25th September 2020 Date for announcing results To be notified later

Steps to download UGC NET 2020 Admit Card

NTA will issue Admit Card to the candidates subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Below is the step-by-step process of downloading the NTA UGC NET 2020 Admit Card:

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link ‘View Admit Card’,

Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in..

Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it and one more passport size photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet. So candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of examination.

Helpline Number for queries related to UGC NET 2020 Admit Card

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on NTA & UGC NET websites. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.

For further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) & UGC NET at the below numbers and Email IDs:

Phone Numbers 8287471852 8178359845 9650173668 9599676953 8882356803 NTA Telephone Number 0120-6895200 NTA Email ID genadmin@nta.ac.in UGC NET Email ID ugcnet@nta.ac.in Test Practice Centre (TPC) Mock Test tpc@nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has established a Query Redressal System (QRS), an online web-enabled system developed by NTA. QRS is the platform based on web technology which primarily aims to enable submission of queries/grievances by the Registered Candidate(s) of UGC NET 2020 Examination with (24x7) facility for speedy and favourable redressal of the queries/grievances. A Unique Registration Number will be generated for tracking the status of the queries/grievances. The Registered Candidate(s) are advised to use the online facility in the "Candidate Login" for speedy and favorable response.

