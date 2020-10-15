UGC NET 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Higher Education System-Governance, Polity & Administration Questions based on the feedback shared by the candidates

UGC NET 2020 Exam Memory Based Question: NTA is conducting UGC NET 2020 Exam in online mode till 13th Nov 2020 for 81 subjects to determine the eligibility of Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & Colleges. In this article, we are going to share the memory based Higher Education System-Governance, Polity & Administration questions that has been created on the basis of feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for UGC NET Exam this year.

Higher Education System - Governance, Polity and Administration section mainly tests the candidates’ knowledge about the laws related to the Higher Education System and its structure. Let’s have a look at the Important Memory Based Questions that are being covered in the NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam.

Get NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Schedule

The University Grants Commission was established with which of the following aims?

(a) Promotion of research and development in higher education

(b) Identifying and sustaining institutions of potential learning

(c) Capacity building of teachers

(d) Providing, autonomy to each and every higher educational institution in India

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a), (b) and (d)

(2) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (a), (b) and (c)

(4) (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: (3)

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

The session of the parliament is summoned by:

(1) The Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha

(2) The President

(3) The Prime Minister

(4) The Speaker of the Lok Sabha

Answer: (2)

Click here to Know 7 Last-Minute Tips to clear UGC NET 2020 Exam

Which of the following are the demerits of globalisation of higher education?

(a) Exposure to global curriculum

(b) Promotion of elitism in education

(c) Commodification of higher education

(d) Increase in the cost of education

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(1) (a) and (d)

(2) (a), (c) and (d)

(3) (b), (c) and (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: 3

Check Detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

Which of the following are the objectives of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA)?

(a) To improve the overall quality of state institutions.

(b) To ensure adequate availability of quality faculty.

(c) To create new institutions through upgradation of existing autonomous colleges.

(d) To downgrade universities with poor infrastructure into autonomous colleges.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c)

(3) (a), (c) and (d)

(4) (a), (b) and (d)

Answer: 2

Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

The grounds on which discrimination in admission to educational institutions is constitutionally prohibited are:

(a) Religion

(b) Sex

(c) Place of birth

(d) Nationality

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c)

(3) (a), (b) and (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: 2

PRACTICE UGC NET 2020 Mock Test

Which of the following are the goals of higher education in India?

(a) Access

(b) Equity

(c) Quality and Excellence

(d) Relevance

(e) Value based education

(f) Compulsory and free education

Select the correct answer from the code given below:

(1) (a), (b) and (e) only

(2) (a), (b), (e) and (f)

(3) (a), (b), (c), (d) and (e)

(4) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f)

Answer: 3

Get Direct Link Download UGC NET 2020 Admit Card

Public Order as an item in the Constitution figures in:

(1) the Union List

(2) the State List

(3) the Concurrent List

(4) the Residuary Powers

Answer: 2

Get UGC NET 2020 Free Study Material

Which of the following core values among the institutions of higher education are promoted by the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council)?

(a) Contributing to national development.

(b) Fostering global competencies among the students.

(c) Inculcating a value system among students and teachers.

(d) Promoting the optimum utilization of the infrastructure.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(1) (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c)

(3) (a), (c) and (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: 2

Check Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

Which of the following statements about the Indian political system is/are correct?

(a) The President is both Head of the State and Head of the Government.

(b) Parliament is Supreme.

(c) The Supreme Court is the guardian of the Constitution.

(d) The Directive Principles of State Policy are justiciable.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (b) and (c)

(4) (c) only

Answer: 4

Check Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

Which of the following statements are correct in respect of Niti Aayog?

(a) It is a constitutional body.

(b) It is a statutory body.

(c) It is neither a constitutional body nor a statutory body.

(d) It is a think-tank.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a) and (d)

(2) (b) and (d)

(3) (c) and (d)

(4) (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: 3

Check UGC NET DEC 2019 Result Analysis and Cutoff