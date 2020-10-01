UGC NET 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check Communication Questions based on the feedback shared by the candidates

UGC NET 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started conducting UGC NET June 2020 Exam from 24th Sep 2020 and the online exam will be conducted till 13th Nov 2020. In this article, we are going to share the memory based Communication questions that has been created on the basis of feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for UGC NET Exam this year.

Check UGC NET 2020 Exam Latest Updates:

Communication is a process of exchanging information, ideas, thoughts, feelings, and emotions through speech, signals, writing, or behavior. Communication questions are related to the topics types and methods of communication. Let’s have a look at the Important Memory Based Questions that are being covered in the NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam.

Get NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Schedule

1. Which of the following is not a principle of effective communication?

(1) Strategic use of grapevine

(2) Persuasive and convincing dialogue

(3) Participation of the audience

(4) One-way transfer of information

Answer: (4)

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

2. Every type of communication is affected by its:

(1) Reception

(2) Transmission

(3) Non-regulation

(4) Context

Answer: 4

Click here to Know 7 Last-Minute Tips to clear UGC NET 2020 Exam

3. In communication, the language is:

(1) The non-verbal code

(2) The verbal code

(3) Intrapersonal

(4) The symbolic code

Answer: (2)

Check Detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

4. Attitudes, actions and appearances in the context of classroom communication are considered as

(1) Verbal

(2) Non-verbal

(3) Impersonal

(4) Irrational

Answer: 2

Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

5. Which of the following are the characteristic features of communication?

(a) Communication involves exchange of ideas, facts and opinions.

(b) Communication involves both information and understanding.

(c) Communication is a continuous process.

(d) Communication is a circular process.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c)

(3) (a), (b) and (d)

(4) (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: (1)

PRACTICE UGC NET 2020 Mock Test

6. Most often, the teacher - student communication is:

(1) Spurious

(2) Critical

(3) Utilitarian

(4) Confrontational

Answer: 3

Get Direct Link Download UGC NET 2020 Admit Card

7. Effectiveness of communication can be traced from which of the following?

(a) Attitude surveys

(b) Performance records

(c) Students attendance

(d) Selection of communication channel

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a), (b) and (d)

(2) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (a), (b) and (c)

(4) (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: (3)

Get UGC NET 2020 Free Study Material

8. Read the following two statements:

I: Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is considered a subset of Information Technology (IT).

II: The ‘right to use’ a piece of software is termed as copyright.

Which of the above statement(s) is/are CORRECT?

(1) Both I and II

(2) Neither I nor II

(3) II only

(4) I only

Answer: 2

Check Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

9. Assertion (A): The initial messages to students in the classroom by a teacher need not be critical to establish interactions later.

Reason (R): More control over the communication process means more control over what the students are learning.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: 4

Check Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

10. Assertion (A):Formal communication tends to be fast and flexible.

Reason (R): Formal communication is a systematic and orderly flow of information.

(1) (A) is false but, (R) is correct

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is correct explanation of (A)

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not correct explanation of (A)

(4) (A) is correct but, (R) is false

Answer: (1)

Check UGC NET DEC 2019 Result Analysis and Cutoff