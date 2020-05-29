UGC NET Visual Arts Previous Year Paper: Practice UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 with Answer Keys

UGC NET Visual Arts Previous Year Paper: netCandidates can score high marks in UGC NET Visual Arts Paper-2 by practicing previous year papers in online mode. This will help the candidates to improve their speed of attempting questions with accuracy in UGC NET Exam. In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Paper-2 Visual Arts Previous Year Paper held in July 2018 alongwith their answers.

UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 Visual Arts Previous Year Paper with Answers

1. Raja Ravi Verma’s Oleographs are considered as:

(1) Expressionistic style

(2) Bazar style

(3) European style

(4) All of the above

Answer: (4)

2. Which are the relief printing processes?

(1) Planography and Serigraphy

(2) Lithography and wood cut

(3) Aquatint and Dry point

(4) Lithography, Dry point and wood cut

Answer: (2)

3. Brayer is also known as:

(1) Soft Ground

(2) Block of wood

(3) Rubber Roller

(4) Squeeze

Answer: (3)

4. ‘Construction – J’ is the creation of:

(1) Renoir

(2) Picasso

(3) Jagdish Dey

(4) J. Swaminathan

Answer: (3)

5. The print ‘Five faces’ is made by:

(1) Bishan Kumar Bharadwaj

(2) Subha Gosh

(3) Shukla Sawant

(4) Moti Zharotia

Answer: (1)

6. Raja Ravi Verma’s prints are called:

(1) Serigraphs

(2) Lithographs

(3) Oleographs

(4) Collographs

Answer: (3)

7. In silk screen printing what makes the surface photosensitive?

(1) Potassium permanganate

(2) Potassium Dichromate

(3) Sodium Hydrochloride

(4) Nitric Acid

Answer: (2)

8. During what period lithography printing start in India?

(1) 1825 – 1830

(2) 1830 – 1860

(3) 1890 – 1905

(4) 1920 – 1930

Answer: (1)

9. The Royal Academy, London was Founded by:

(1) Sir Joshua Reynolds

(2) David Annesley

(3) Francis Bacon

(4) Michael Ayrton

Answer: (1)

10. Name the Author of the book entitled, “The Non-Objective World”.

(1) Paul Klee

(2) Moholy Nagy

(3) Robert Motherwell

(4) Kajimir Malvich

Answer: (4)

11. Who wrote the book, “Kangra Painting on Love”?

(1) O.C. Ganguly

(2) W.G. Archer

(3) M.S. Randhawa

(4) A.K. Coomaraswamy

Answer: (3)

12. The painting entitled, “Ankuran’’ is painted by whom?

(1) M.F. Husain

(2) S.H. Raza

(3) F.N. Suza

(4) K.K. Habber

Answer: (2)

13. Which of the miniature school have largely produced painting on “Hunting” theme?

(1) Kishangarh school

(2) Kota school

(3) Kangra school

(4) Basoli school

Answer: (2)

14. The first international exhibition of Abstract art was held in the year of __________.

(1) 1932 AD New York

(2) 1930 AD Paris

(3) 1940 AD Weimer

(4) 1942 AD Dublin

Answer: (2)

15. Name the place where an exhibition on ‘New Tantra’ theme was organized during Bharat Mahotsava (1985 – 86).

(1) Moscow

(2) Los Angeles

(3) London

(4) Paris

Answer: (2)

16. The famous international exhibition of Modern art known as ‘ARMORY SHOW’ was organized by:

(1) Mark Rothko and Arshile Gorky

(2) Walt Kuhn and Arthur B. Davies

(3) J. Pollock and De Kooning

(4) Franz Kline and Mark Tobey

Answer: (2)

17. Generic term to describe a wide range of typeface designs with Serif forms:

(1) Roman

(2) Gothic

(3) Uncials

(4) Pseudo Serif

Answer: (1)

18. The iconic symbol of “Apple Computers Inc.”designed by:

(1) Steve Jobs

(2) Steve Wazniak

(3) Isaac Newton

(4) Rob Janoff

Answer: (4)

19. Name the typographer who admonished “Letters are not pictures but signs for sounds”.

(1) John Baskerville

(2) Charlie Hebdo

(3) Eric Gill

(4) Federic Gondy

Answer: (3)

20. Who experimented with the photographic technique of ‘Solarization’ from the mid – 1920’s?

(1) Man Ray

(2) Louis Daguerre

(3) W. Henry Fox Talbot

(4) Johann Heinrich Schulze

Answer: (1)

21. Initial letter of the first word in a text set in larger size, extends into the lines of type below is referred as:

(1) Descender

(2) Drop Cap

(3) Small Capitals

(4) Grotesque

Answer: (2)

22. ‘Polish School of Posters’ emerged historically as a new and creative branch of contemporary art:

(1) After World War – II

(2) After World War – I

(3) At the end of Cold war

(4) After the defeat of the ‘Spanish Armada’

Answer: (1)

23. The first fully – fledged all – photographic news magazine in the United States was:

(1) Harper’s Bazaar

(2) Shutterbug

(3) Life

(4) Fortune

Answer: (3)

24. ‘Italic characters’ with extravagant Calligraphic flourishes are known as:

(1) Rockwell characters

(2) Swash characters

(3) Logotype

(4) Asymmetric characters

Answer: (2)

25. Who is the author of the book ‘Art and Visual Culture in India’?

(1) Geeta Kapoor

(2) Anish Kapoor

(3) Saryu Doshi

(4) Gayatri Sinha

Answer: (4)

26. Which of the following temple represents to the fully evolved Kalinga style Temple Architecture?

(1) Parasuramesvara Temple

(2) Raja Rani Temple

(3) Linga Raj Temple

(4) Sun Temple of Konark

Answer: (3)

27. Who was the chief architect of Humayun’s Tomb?

(1) Mirak Mirza Ghiyas

(2) Ustad Ahmad

(3) Mir Abdul Karim

(4) Ustad Isa Shirazi

Answer: (1)

28. Name the European painter who is known for painting elongated shadows, empty roads and arcades in mysterious way.

(1) Edvard Munch

(2) Edward Hopper

(3) Giorgio Chirico

(4) Alberto Savinio

Answer: (3)

29. Name the art critique who spoke about ‘significant form’ in aesthetic.

(1) Clive Bell

(2) Roger Fry

(3) I.A. Richards

(4) Herbert Read

Answer: (1)

30. Tala Mana is associated with __________.

(1) Iconography

(2) Music

(3) Dance

(4) Drama

Answer: (1)

31. Nainsukha is famous painter of Pahari painting, mainly associated with __________.

(1) Basohli

(2) Jammu

(3) Guler

(4) Jasrota

Answer: (4)

32. From following, who is known for Geometrical Abstraction?

(1) Kazimir Malevich

(2) Wassily Kandisky

(3) Piet Mondrian

(4) Jaison Cianelli

Answer: (1)

33. Auguste Rodin principally worked with:

(1) Plasticine

(2) Wax

(3) Clay

(4) Marble

Answer: (3)

34. Which is not alloy?

(1) Bronze

(2) Brass

(3) Copper

(4) White metal

Answer: (3)

35. ‘Investment mould’ is associated with:

(1) Multiple casting

(2) Bronze casting

(3) Fibre – Glass casting

(4) Rubber Casting

Answer: (2)

36. Who was the sculptor of famous ‘Ecstasy of St. Teresa’?

(1) Donatello

(2) Bernini

(3) Jean Baptiste Pigalla

(4) Francisco Salzillo

Answer: (2)

37. Name of the sculptor who was the Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi.

(1) Dhanraj Bhagat

(2) Chintamani Kar

(3) B.S. Katt

(4) Shankho Chaudhuri

Answer: (4)

38. Name of the Sculptor who was commissioned for the Stone Sculpture (Yaksha-Yakshini) for Reserve Bank of India Building, New Delhi.

(1) D.P. Roychaudhuri

(2) Sharbari Roychaudhuri

(3) Ramkinkar Baij

(4) Shankho Chaudhuri

Answer: (3)

39. Biscuit Firing is related with:

(1) Lost wax casting

(2) Ceramics

(3) Sand casting

(4) Dogra Casting

Answer: (2)

40. Mallet is related with:

(1) Stone carving

(2) Wood carving

(3) Bronze casting

(4) Direct metal sculpture

Answer: (2)

41. Match the following:

(a) Apocalypse (b) The Dance of Death (c) Los Caprichos (d) Three Crosses (i) Rembrandt (ii) Hans Holbein (iii) Albrecht Durer (iv) Francisco Goya

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(3) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(4) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

Answer: (2)

42. Match the following:

(a) Digging (b) Cutting (c) Carving (d) Scratching (i) Blade (ii) Engraver (iii) Needle (iv) Googe

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iv) (ii)

(2) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(3) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(4) (iv) (i) (ii) (ii)

Answer: (1)

43. Match the inventions of the following:

(a) 105 AD (b) 220 AD (c) 1512 AD (d) 1904 AD (i) Offset (ii) Wood Block (iii) Paper (iv) Etching

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(2) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(3) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

(4) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

Answer: (2)

44. Match the following:

(a) Planography (b) Stencil (c) Collography (d) Wood cut (i) Textured material is adhered to the printing surface. (ii) Printing material is pressed through membrane (iii) Method of block printing. (iv) Matrix retain its original surface

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (ii) (i) (iv)

(3) (iv) (il) (i) (iii)

(4) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

Answer: (3)

45. Match the following artist associated with:

(a) Kanwal Krishna (b) Himmat Shah (c) Anupam Sud (d) Mohan Samant (i) Group 1890 (ii) Delhi Shilpi Chakra (iii) Group 8 (iv) Bombay Group

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(2) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

(4) (i) (iv) (ii) (ii)

Answer: (2)

46. Match the following:

(a) Specking Tree (b) Beginning of sound (c) City square (d) Armory Show (i) Giocometti (ii) Arthur B. Davies (iii) P.T. Reddy (iv) Richared Lennoy

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(2) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

(3) (iii) (ii) (i) (iv)

(4) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

Answer: (2)

47. Match the following:

(a) Temple of Angkorwat (b) Temple of Hera - I (c) Temple of Inscriptions (d) Ziggurat (i) Greek Art (ii) Khmer Art (iii) Mayan Art (iv) Elamite Art

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iv) (ii) (iii)

(2) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(3) (iv) (ii) (ii) (i)

(4) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (4)

48. Match the following artist with paintings:

(a) Anjolie Ela Menon (b) Arpana Caur (c) Gogi Saroj Pal (d) Arpita Singh (i) A Tree (ii) Mutation (iii) Eternal Bird (iv) Threated City

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iv) (ii)

(2) (i) (iv) (iii) (i)

(3) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(4) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

Answer: (2)

49. Match the finest corporate marks with the designers:

(a) Nike Swoosh (b) Deutsche Bank (c) Nuclear Disarmament (d) Apple Computer (i) Rob Janoff (ii) Gerald Halton (iii) Carolyn Davidson (iv) Anton Stankowski

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

(3) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

(4) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

Answer: (2)

50. Match the crucial inventions in photography with inventors:

(a) Camera Obscura (b) Daguerrotype (c) Calotype (d) Flexible Roll film (i) Joseph Nicéphone Niépce (ii) Louis Daguerre (iii) George Eastman (iv) W.H. Fox Talbot

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(3) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

(4) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

Answer: (3)

51. Match the posters with the designers:

(a) 1954 Pirelli Poster (b) 1896 Salon de Cent Exhibition Poster (c) 1981 Asian Performing Art Institute Poster (d) 1919 - 1923 Title Page of Bauhaus Poster (i) Alphonse Mucha (ii) Testa Armando (iii) L. Moholy Nagy (iv) Ikko Tanaka

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(2) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (ii) (ii) (i)

(4) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

Answer: (1)

52. Match the following:

(a) Rubber Blanket (h) Charged Couple Device (c) Depth of field (d) Guillotine trimmer (i) Postpress (ii) Photography (iii) Scanner (iv) Offset printing

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(2) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(3) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(4) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

Answer: (1)

53. Match the following:

(a) Meaning of Art (b) Dance of Shiva (c) Art as Experience (d) Feeling and Form (i) Susanne Langer (ii) Ananda Coomarswamy (ii) Herbert Read (iv) John Dewey

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

(2) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(3) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

(4) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

Answer: (2)

54. Match the following:

(a) Reims Cathedral (b) Colosseum (c) School of Athens (d) The Stone Breakers (i) Rome (ii) Raphael (iii) Gustav Courbet (iv) Gothic

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

(2) (iii) (i) (i) (iv)

(3) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

(4) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

Answer: (1)

55. Match the following:

(a) Minimalism (b) Abstract painting (c) Dada (d) Surrealism (i) Rene Magritte (ii) Wassily Kandinsky (iii) Frank Stella (iv) Marcel Duchamp

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(3) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(4) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (3)

56. Match the following:

(a) Gopuram (b) Sfumato (c) Pylon (d) Trifoil Arch (i) Atala Masjid, Jaunpur (ii) Martand Sun Temple (iii) Painting Technique (iv) Meenakshi Temple

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

(2) (ii) (iv) (ii) (i)

(3) (i) (i) (iii) (iv)

(4) (n) (iii) (iv) (i)

Answer: (1)

57. Match the following:

(a) Gupta period (b) Kushan period (c) Shunga period (d) Maurya period (i) Seated Buddha found at Katra, Mathura (ii) Pushyamitra (Bharhut) (iii) Standing Buddha, Sarnath 5th Cen. A.D. (iv) lion Capital of Ashoka, National Emblem of India

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(2) (iv) (ii) (i) (ii)

(3) (ii) (ii) (i) (iv)

(4) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (1)

58. Match the following:

(a) Indus Valley Civilization (b) Gupta Art (c) Temple of Khajuraho (d) Mauryan Sculpture (i) Dancing Girl (ii) Kandariya Mahadeo (iii) Dashavatar, Deogarh (iv) Didarganj Yakshi

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

(3) (i) (ii) (ii) (iv)

(4) (i) (iv) (iii) (ii)

Answer: (1)

59. Match the following:

(a) The Thinker (b) Continuity in space (c) Portrait of Modemoiselle Pogani (d) Cloud Gate (i) Umberto Boccioni (ii) Anish Kapoor (ii) Rodin (iv) Brancusi

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(2) (i) (iv) (iii) (ii)

(3) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(4) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

Answer: (4)

60. Match the following:

(a) Flexible mould (b) Spruing (c) Burnout (d) Waste mould (i) Moulding from Plastic medium (ii) Removal of wax (iii) Movement of metal (iv) For multiple casting

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(2) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(3) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(4) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

Answer: (1)

61. Choose the correct chronological sequence of the following works in Printmaking:

(1) Sleep of reason, Prodigalson, Scream, Jane avril at Jardin de Paris

(2) Jane avril at Jardin de Paris, Prodigalson, Sleep of reason, Scream

(3) Scream, Prodigalson, Sleep of reason, Jane avril at Jardin de Paris

(4) Prodigalson, Sleep of reason, Jane avril at Jardin de Paris, Scream

Answer: (4)

62. Select the correct sequence of Machine used in printmaking.

(1) Lithopress Machine, Etching Press Machine, Routing Machine, Block Printing Machine

(2) Block Printing Machine, Etching Press Machine, Lithopress Machine, Routing Machine

(3) Etching Press Machine, Lithopress Machine, Routing Machine, Block Printing Machine

(4) Routing Machine, Block Printing Machine, Etching Press Machine, Lithopress Machine

Answer: (2)

63. Select the reverse chronology of the Famous printmakers.

(1) William Hogarth, Rembrandt, Ottavio Leoni, Michael Wolgemut

(2) Ottavio Leoni, Michael Wolgemut, Rembrandt, William Hogarth

(3) Rembrandt, Ottavio Leoni, Michael Wolgemut, William Hogarth

(4) Michael Wolgemut, William Hogarth, Ottavio Leoni, Rembrandt

Answer: (1)

64. Arrange the following in the evolution of sequence in using wood as a material for print:

(1) Wood cut, Wood engraving, Impression of natural texture of wood, Wood scratching.

(2) Impression of natural texture of wood, Wood scratching, Wood cut, Wood engraving.

(3) Wood scratching, Wood engraving, Wood cut, Impression of natural texture of wood.

(4) Wood engraving, Wood scratching, Wood cut, Impression of natural texture of wood.

Answer: (2)

65. Arrange the following artists in ascending order:

(1) Anupam Sud, Vivan Sunderam, Jatin Das, Jai Zharotia

(2) Jai Zharotia, Anupam Sud, Vivan Sunderam, Jatin Das

(3) Jatin Das, Vivan Sunderam, Anupam Sud, Jai Zharotia

(4) Vivan Sunderam, Anupam Sud, Jatin Das, Jai Zharotia

Answer: (3)

66. Choose the correct sequence of the paintings in chronological order:

(1) The School of Athens, Virgin of Rocks, The Tempest, Last Judgment (Micheal Angelo)

(2) The Tempest, The School of Athens, Virgin of Rocks, Last Judgment (Micheal Angelo)

(3) Virgin of Rocks, The Tempest, The School of Athens, Last Judgment (Micheal Angelo)

(4) The Tempest, Last Judgment (Micheal Angelo), Virgin of Rocks, The School of Athens

Answer: (3)

67. Choose the correct sequence of the paintings in chronological order:

(1) A River carries its past, Speak out, Interaction, Krishna eating the fire

(2) Krishna eating the fire, Interaction, Speak out, A River carries its past

(3) Krishna eating the fire, A River carries its past, Interaction, Speak out

(4) Speak out, Krishna eating the fire, Interaction, A River carries its past

Answer: (3)

68. Arrange the following artists in discending order:

(1) Franz Kline, Erich Heckel, Giorgio Chirico, Marc Chagall

(2) Marc Chagall, Franz Kline, Erich Heckel, Giorgio Chirico

(3) Erich Heckel, Marc Chagall, Giorgio Chirico, Franz Kline

(4) Giorgio Chirico, Franz Kline, Marc Chagall, Erich Heckel

Answer: (3)

69. Arrange the multilingual softwares in order of their appearance.

(1) Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Creative Cloud, Quark Xpress

(2) Quark Xpress, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Creative Cloud

(3) Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop, Quark Xpress

(4) Quark Xpress, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Creative Cloud

Answer: (4)

70. Arrange the leading Newspapers in order of their circulations.

(1) Dainik Jagron (Kanpur), Dainik Bhaskar (Bhopal), Hindustan (N. Delhi), The Times of India (Mumbai).

(2) The Times of India (Mumbai), Hindustan (N. Delhi), Dainik Bhaskar (Bhopal), Dainik Jagron (Kanpur).

(3) Dainik Jagron (Kanpur), Dainik Bhaskar (Bhopal), The Times of India (Mumbai), Hindustan (N. Delhi).

(4) The Times of India (Mumbai), Hindustan (N. Delhi), Dainik Jagron (Kanpur), Dainik Bhaskar (Bhopal).

Answer: (1)

71. Arrange the following in order of turnovers.

(1) Publicis Group, Paris, Omnicom Group, N. York, Dentsu, Tokyo, WPP Group, London.

(2) WPP Group, London, Omnicom Group, N. York, Publicis Group, Paris, Dentsu, Tokyo.

(3) Publicis Group, Paris, Dentsu, Tokyo, WPP Group, London, Omnicom Group, N. York.

(4) Omnicom Group, N. York, Dentsu, Tokyo, WPP Group, London, Publicis Group, Paris.

Answer: (2)

72. Arrange chronologically the following ‘most influential photographic images of all times.

(1) The Burning Monk, The Terror of War, ‘V – J Day’ Kiss in Times Square, Starving Child and Vulture.

(2) ‘V – J Day’ Kiss in Times Square, The Burning Monk, The terror of War, Starving Child and Vulture

(3) Starving Child and Vulture, ‘V – J Day’ Kiss in Times Square, The Terror of War, The Burning Monk

(4) The Burning Monk, The Terror of War, Starving Child and Vulture, V – J Day Kiss in Times Square.

Answer: (2)

73. Choose correct chronological order of the Gothic Cathedral from the following:

(1) Notre Dame, Reims, Chartres, St. Denis

(2) St. Denis, Chartres, Reims, Notre Dame

(3) Reims, St. Denis, Chartres, Notre Dame

(4) Chartres, St. Denis, Reims, Notre Dame

Answer: (2)

74. Select correct chronological order of the paintings of Picasso from the following:

(1) Guernica, Blue Nude, Acrobat, Large Bather

(2) Large Bather, Blue Nude, Acrobat, Guernica

(3) Blue Nude, Large Bather, Acrobate, Guernica

(4) Acrobate, Blue Nude, Large Bather, Guernica

Answer: (3)

75. Choose correct chronological order of the temples at Khajuraho.

(1) Chausath Yogini, Lakshaman, Parsvanath, Kandariya Mahadev

(2) Parsvanath, Chausath Yogini, Kandariya Mahadev, Lakshaman

(3) Lakshaman, Parsvanath, Chausath Yogini, Kandariya Mahadev

(4) Kandariya Mahadev, Chausath Yogini, Lakshaman, Parsvanath

Answer: (1)

76. Select correct chronology of the following Indo – Islamic monuments.

(1) Qutb Minar, Jahaj Mahal, Taj Mahal, Gol Gumbaj

(2) Qutb Minar, Taj Mahal, Jahaj Mahal, Gol Gumbaj

(3) Gol Gumbaj, Taj Mahal, Qutb Minar, Jahaj Mahal

(4) Jahaj Mahal, Qutb Minar, Taj Mahal, Gol Gumbaj

Answer: (1)

77. Select the correct sequence of Sculptures in chronological order:

(1) Santhal Family, The Thinker, Cloud Gate, Maman

(2) Cloud Gate, Maman, The Thinker, Santhal Family

(3) Maman, Cloud Gate, The Thinker, Santhal Family

(4) The Thinker, Santhal Family, Maman, Cloud Gate

Answer: (4)

78. Select the correct sequence of Bronze Casting.

(1) Burnout, Waxing, Spruing and Venting Arrangements, Pouring

(2) Waxing, Spruing and Venting Arrangements, Burnout, Pouring

(3) Pouring, Spruing and Venting Arrangements, Burnout, Waxing

(4) Waxing, Spruing and Venting Arrangements, Pouring, Burnout

Answer: (2)

79. Arrange the artists in correct chronological sequence:

(1) Rajnikanth Panchal, Ramkinkar, Dhanraj Bhagat, Raghav Kaneria

(2) Ramkinkar, Dhanraj Bhagat, Rajnikanth Panchal, Raghav Kaneria

(3) Rajnikanth Panchal, Raghav Kaneria, Ramkinkar, Dhanraj Bhagat

(4) Ramkinkar, Dhanraj Bhagat, Raghav Kaneria, Rajnikanth Panchal

Answer: (4)

80. Select the correct sequence of metal in order of melting temperature from low to high.

(1) Lead, Zinc, Magnesium, Silver

(2) Zinc, Lead Magnesium, Silver

(3) Magnesium, Silver, Lead, Zinc

(4) Silver, Magnesium, Lead, Zinc

Answer: (1)

81. Assertion (A): Excessive dampening is required in Lithography in relation to other Printing Processes.

Reason (R): Because the limestone surface is non-hydrophilic and non-sensitive to grease.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct and (R) is incorrect.

(2) (A) is incorrect and (R) is correct.

(3) (A) and (R) both are correct.

(4) (A) and (R) both are incorrect.

Answer: (1)

82. Assertion (A): Viscosity colour printing facilitate making multiple colour prints from a single plate.

Reason (R): Because hard roller is used for taking prints in this process.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct but (R) is incorrect.

(2) (A) is incorrect and (R) is correct.

(3) (A) and (R) both are correct.

(4) (A) and (R) both are incorrect.

Answer: (1)

83. Assertion (A): Print making has its root in Graphic art.

Reason (R): Because print making took a biparted recourse towards pure visual expression.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct and (R) is incorrect.

(2) (A) is incorrect and (R) is correct.

(3) (A) and (R) both are correct.

(4) (A) and (R) both are incorrect.

Answer: (3)

84. Assertion (A): Over the planten of a printing press a sheet of woollen felt is placed before taking print.

Reason (R): Because felt serves the purpose of cushion for paper for better impression.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct but (R) is incorrect.

(2) (A) is incorrect and (R) is correct.

(3) (A) and (R) both are correct.

(4) (A) and (R) both are incorrect.

Answer: (3)

85. Assertion (A): The paintings of Manjeet Bawa is a combination of traditional subject and icons.

Reason (R): Because all traditional arts are the reflection of Iconography.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct but (R) is incorrect.

(2) (A) is incorrect and (R) is correct.

(3) (A) and (R) both are correct.

(4) (A) and (R) both are incorrect.

Answer: (1)

86. Assertion (A): Men imposes instinctual emotions on to the external world.

Reason (R): Because men’s unsatiated desires leads towards aesthetic manifest.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct but (R) is incorrect.

(2) (A) is incorrect and (R) is correct.

(3) (A) and (R) both are incorrect.

(4) (A) and (R) both are correct.

Answer: (4)

87. Assertion (A): The concept of museum is to store and display the rare and objects of cultural identity.

Reason (R): But the derth of these objects are influenced by market powers hence the museums has marginalised.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct but (R) is incorrect.

(2) (A) is incorrect and (R) is correct.

(3) (A) and (R) both are incorrect.

(4) (A) and (R) both are correct.

Answer: (4)

88. Assertion (A): The art of J. Swaminathan can be considered as folk art.

Reason (R): Because the folk arts is a combination of distinct lines and basic colours.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct but (R) is incorrect.

(2) (A) is incorrect and (R) is correct.

(3) (A) and (R) both are incorrect.

(4) (A) and (R) both are correct.

Answer: (2)

89. Assertion (A): The invention of Photography revolutionised art. Ernst Gombrich saw photography as one of the progenitors of the development of modern art.

Reason (R): Because photography can be as subjective and emotional as any drawing.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

90. Assertion (A): A good ‘Symbol’ of any Corporate Speaks for itself in any language.

Reason (R): In the Context of Changing definitions, ‘Mark’ has become popular as a useful ‘Catch-all’.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are incorrect.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the reason for (A).

(4) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

Answer: (3)

91. Assertion (A): A Sophisticated approach to branding have established ‘Apple’ as one of the twenty – first century’s best known household names.

Reason (R): Because from the Bible to Sir Isaac Newton and beyond, the humble apple has left an indeliable imprint on the design culture.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct.

(2) (A) is correct but (R) is not correct.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

92. Assertion (A): The Computer now performs every aspect of design activity, but designers should always have control over it.

Reason (R): Because, one of the things, a designer does that a computer can’t do is ‘think’.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct but (R) is not correct.

(2) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are not correct.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct.

Answer: (4)

93. Assertion (A): Term Abstract Art denotes rejection of representation of the exterior world.

Reason (R): Abstract art conceives painting and Sculpture as an arrangement of pure forms and colours capable of evoking aesthetic emotions.

Code:

(1) (A) and (R) both are correct.

(2) (A) and (R) both are not correct.

(3) (A) is correct but (R) is not correct.

(4) (A) is not correct but (R) is correct.

Answer: (1)

94. Assertion (A): Right from Greek times, arts were divided into imitative and productive.

Reason (R): Both require skill but imitative tends to copy nature for pleasure while productive intends towards utility.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct but (R) is not correct.

(2) (A) and (R) both are correct.

(3) (A) and (R) both are not correct.

(4) (A) is not correct but (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

95. Assertion (A): Buddha himself made no super natural claims.

Reason (R): He indeed denied the idea of eternal soul.

Code:

(1) (A) and (R) both are correct.

(2) (A) and (R) both are incorrect.

(3) (A) is incorrect but (R) is correct.

(4) (A) is correct but (R) is incorrect.

Answer: (1)

96. Assertion (A): Cubism was a movement deliberately set out to dislocate space and eliminate perspective.

Reason (R): Cubism was based on intectual representation dealing with complex organisation of form and pictorial space.

Code:

(1) (A) and (R) both are not correct.

(2) (A) is correct but (R) is not correct.

(3) (A) is not correct but (R) is correct.

(4) (A) and (R) both are correct.

Answer: (4)

97. Assertion (A): People don’t tend to think of Satish Gujral as a sculptor but he conceived his images in a three dimensional form.

Reason (R): He wants to take liberty which is not possible in two dimension.

Code:

(1) (A) is incorrect (R) is correct.

(2) (A) and (R) both are incorrect.

(3) (A) is correct (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) and (R) both are correct.

Answer: (4)

98. Assertion (A): Maquette is essential for a large size monumental sculpture for the purpose of measurement.

Reason (R): For the purpose of life size life study maquette is also essential.

Code:

(1) (A) and (R) both are correct.

(2) (A) is correct but (R) is incorrect.

(3) (R) is correct but (A) is incorrect.

(4) (R) and (A) both are incorrect.

Answer: (2)

99. Assertion (A): Patina on Bronze Sculpture is essential because the colour of surface changes in periodical manner.

Reason (R): Reaction of the particular chemical on the surface depends on the composition of Bronze.

Code:

(1) (A) is incorrect but (R) is correct.

(2) (A) and (R) both are correct.

(3) (A) is correct but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) and (R) both are incorrect.

Answer: (2)

100. Assertion (A): Normally Downdraft furnaces are used for ceramics firing because it makes even temperature in the chamber.

Reason (R): Downdraft furnace is also essential in Burnout of wax in Dogra casting.

Code:

(1) (A) and (R) both are incorrect.

(2) (A) and (R) both are correct.

(3) (R) is correct but (A) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is correct but (R) is incorrect.

Answer: (4)

