UGC NET 2020 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Subjectwise & Categorywise UGC NET Paper 1 & 2 Expected Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

UGC NET 2020 Expected Cutoff Marks: NTA is conducting the UGC NET June 2020 Exam till 13th November 2020. Candidates who are appearing for the UGC NET 2020 Exam and will be appearing for this exam in the future must check the expected cut-off marks & minimum qualifying marks required to get shortlisted for ‘Assistant Professor” & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under different categories like General, EWS, OBC, SC &ST. So based on the difficulty level of the Paper 1 and 2, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam.

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam (24th September to 13th November 2020)

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper 1 & 2. However, this time both the papers were conducted in single session of three hour duration with no separate timing allocated to Paper 1 & 2. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers.

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions Marks Duration Single Session I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks for Assistant Professor & JRF

In order to be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) (UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2) General (UR) 40% EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender 35%

NTA UGC NET 2020 Paper-1 & Paper-2 Expected Cut-Off

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam was of ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2020 Paper-1:

Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2020 Paper-1 Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks) General/ EWS 40-50 OBC/SC/ST/Transgender 35-45

Questions asked in the exam consisted of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ level for different subjects. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2020 Paper-2:

Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2020 Paper-2 Subjects JRF & Assistant Professor Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) Assistant Professor Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General OBC/ EWS SC ST General OBC/ EWS SC ST Economics 70-75 65-70 60-65 55-60 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 Political Science 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 Philosophy 70-75 68-72 63-68 60-65 60-65 55-60 50-55 50-55 Psychology 60-65 57-62 55-60 55-60 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 History 60-65 57-62 55-60 55-60 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 Anthropology 70-75 68-72 63-68 60-65 60-65 55-60 50-55 50-55 Commerce 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 60-65 55-60 50-55 45-50 Social Work 62-67 57-62 55-60 50-55 57-62 52-57 47-52 47-52 Public Administration 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 55-60 50-55 45-50 40-45 Management 60-65 57-62 55-60 55-60 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 English 60-65 57-62 55-60 55-60 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 Mass Communication & Journalism 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 55-60 50-55 45-50 40-45 Sanskrit 70-75 68-72 63-68 60-65 60-65 55-60 50-55 50-55 Law 60-65 57-62 55-60 55-60 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 Environmental Science 60-65 57-62 55-60 55-60 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 Home Science 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 60-65 55-60 50-55 45-50 Library & Information Science 60-65 55-60 52-57 52-57 50-55 45-50 43-48 43-48 Electronic Science 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 60-65 55-60 50-55 45-50 Labour Welfare & Human Resource Management 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 60-65 55-60 50-55 45-50

UGC NET Answer Key 2020

The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate and the Provisional Answer Keys for 55 NET Subjects (English & Commerce Exams were held in 2 shifts) conducted between 24th September and 17th October 2020 were displayed available at the official website of NTA UGC NET from 5th Nov (9:00 PM) to 7th Nov (9:00 PM). NTA will soon release the answer keys of remaining 26 subjects after the completion of all the subjects’ exam.

JRF Score Validity

The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f the date of issue of JRF Award Letter. However, in case the candidate who has already joined M.Phil. /Ph.D., the date of commencement of fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

NET E-Certificate

NTA helps UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate.