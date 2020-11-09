UGC NET 2020 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Subjectwise & Categorywise UGC NET Paper 1 & 2 Expected Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

Nov 9, 2020 17:02 IST
UGC NET 2020 Expected Cutoff Marks: NTA is conducting the UGC NET June 2020 Exam till 13th November 2020.  Candidates who are appearing for the UGC NET 2020 Exam and will be appearing for this exam in the future must check the expected cut-off marks & minimum qualifying marks required to get shortlisted for ‘Assistant Professor” & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under different categories like General, EWS, OBC, SC &ST. So based on the difficulty level of the Paper 1 and 2, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam.

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam (24th September to 13th November 2020)

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper 1 & 2. However, this time both the papers were conducted in single session of three hour duration with no separate timing allocated to Paper 1 & 2. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers.

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration

Single Session

I

50

100

3 Hours

II

100

200

Total

150

300

Check Detailed Exam Pattern & Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

UGC NET 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks for Assistant Professor & JRF

In order to be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)

(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)

General (UR)

40%

EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender

35%

Check Details of UGC NET 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

NTA UGC NET 2020 Paper-1 & Paper-2 Expected Cut-Off

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam was of ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2020 Paper-1:

Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2020 Paper-1

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks)

General/ EWS

40-50

OBC/SC/ST/Transgender

35-45

Check UGC NET Normalization Method for preparation of result

Questions asked in the exam consisted of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ level for different subjects. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2020 Paper-2:

Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2020 Paper-2

Subjects

JRF & Assistant Professor Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

Assistant Professor Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

OBC/ EWS

SC

ST

General

OBC/ EWS

SC

ST

Economics

70-75

65-70

60-65

55-60

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

Political Science

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

Philosophy

70-75

68-72

63-68

60-65

60-65

55-60

50-55

50-55

Psychology

60-65

57-62

55-60

55-60

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

History

60-65

57-62

55-60

55-60

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

Anthropology

70-75

68-72

63-68

60-65

60-65

55-60

50-55

50-55

Commerce

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

60-65

55-60

50-55

45-50

Social Work

62-67

57-62

55-60

50-55

57-62

52-57

47-52

47-52

Public Administration

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

55-60

50-55

45-50

40-45

Management

60-65

57-62

55-60

55-60

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

English

60-65

57-62

55-60

55-60

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

Mass Communication & Journalism

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

55-60

50-55

45-50

40-45

Sanskrit

70-75

68-72

63-68

60-65

60-65

55-60

50-55

50-55

Law

60-65

57-62

55-60

55-60

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

Environmental Science

60-65

57-62

55-60

55-60

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

Home Science

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

60-65

55-60

50-55

45-50

Library & Information Science

60-65

55-60

52-57

52-57

50-55

45-50

43-48

43-48

Electronic Science

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

60-65

55-60

50-55

45-50

Labour Welfare & Human Resource Management

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

60-65

55-60

50-55

45-50

Check NTA UGC NET 2020 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

UGC NET Answer Key 2020

The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate and the Provisional Answer Keys for 55 NET Subjects (English & Commerce Exams were held in 2 shifts) conducted between 24th September and 17th October 2020 were displayed available at the official website of NTA UGC NET from 5th Nov (9:00 PM) to 7th Nov (9:00 PM). NTA will soon release the answer keys of remaining 26 subjects after the completion of all the subjects’ exam.

Check NTA UGC NET 2020 FAQs

JRF Score Validity

The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f the date of issue of JRF Award Letter. However, in case the candidate who has already joined M.Phil. /Ph.D., the date of commencement of fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

Get UGC NET 2020 Exam Calendar

NET E-Certificate

NTA helps UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate.

