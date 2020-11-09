UGC NET 2020 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Subjectwise & Categorywise UGC NET Paper 1 & 2 Expected Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

UGC NET 2020 Expected Cutoff Marks: NTA is conducting the UGC NET June 2020 Exam till 13th November 2020. Candidates who are appearing for the UGC NET 2020 Exam and will be appearing for this exam in the future must check the expected cut-off marks & minimum qualifying marks required to get shortlisted for ‘Assistant Professor” & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under different categories like General, EWS, OBC, SC &ST. So based on the difficulty level of the Paper 1 and 2, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam.
NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam (24th September to 13th November 2020)
NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper 1 & 2. However, this time both the papers were conducted in single session of three hour duration with no separate timing allocated to Paper 1 & 2. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers.
|
NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern
|
Session
|
Paper
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Single Session
|
I
|
50
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
II
|
100
|
200
|
Total
|
150
|
300
UGC NET 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks for Assistant Professor & JRF
In order to be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)
(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)
|
General (UR)
|
40%
|
EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender
|
35%
NTA UGC NET 2020 Paper-1 & Paper-2 Expected Cut-Off
The difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam was of ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2020 Paper-1:
|
Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2020 Paper-1
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks)
|
General/ EWS
|
40-50
|
OBC/SC/ST/Transgender
|
35-45
Questions asked in the exam consisted of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ level for different subjects. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2020 Paper-2:
|
Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET 2020 Paper-2
|
Subjects
|
JRF & Assistant Professor Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)
|
Assistant Professor Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)
|
General
|
OBC/ EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
General
|
OBC/ EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
Economics
|
70-75
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
Political Science
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
45-50
|
Philosophy
|
70-75
|
68-72
|
63-68
|
60-65
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
50-55
|
Psychology
|
60-65
|
57-62
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
45-50
|
History
|
60-65
|
57-62
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
45-50
|
Anthropology
|
70-75
|
68-72
|
63-68
|
60-65
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
50-55
|
Commerce
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
Social Work
|
62-67
|
57-62
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
57-62
|
52-57
|
47-52
|
47-52
|
Public Administration
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
40-45
|
Management
|
60-65
|
57-62
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
45-50
|
English
|
60-65
|
57-62
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
45-50
|
Mass Communication & Journalism
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
40-45
|
Sanskrit
|
70-75
|
68-72
|
63-68
|
60-65
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
50-55
|
Law
|
60-65
|
57-62
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
45-50
|
Environmental Science
|
60-65
|
57-62
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
45-50
|
Home Science
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
Library & Information Science
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
52-57
|
52-57
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
43-48
|
43-48
|
Electronic Science
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
|
Labour Welfare & Human Resource Management
|
65-70
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
60-65
|
55-60
|
50-55
|
45-50
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
UGC NET Answer Key 2020
The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate and the Provisional Answer Keys for 55 NET Subjects (English & Commerce Exams were held in 2 shifts) conducted between 24th September and 17th October 2020 were displayed available at the official website of NTA UGC NET from 5th Nov (9:00 PM) to 7th Nov (9:00 PM). NTA will soon release the answer keys of remaining 26 subjects after the completion of all the subjects’ exam.
JRF Score Validity
The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f the date of issue of JRF Award Letter. However, in case the candidate who has already joined M.Phil. /Ph.D., the date of commencement of fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.
NET E-Certificate
NTA helps UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate.