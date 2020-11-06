NTA UGC NET 2020 Answer Key released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check 24th Sep to 17th Oct Question Paper & Response Sheet, Raise Objection till 7th Nov 2020

NTA UGC NET 2020 Answer Key released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: UGC NET June 2020 Answer Key has been released at the official Website of NTA (ugcnet.nta.nic.in). The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate and the Provisional Answer Keys for 55 NET Subjects (English & Commerce Exams were held in 2 shifts) conducted between 24th September and 17th October 2020 are now available at the official website of NTA UGC NET.

The candidates who appeared in the test may login into the website, using their application number and date of birth and click the link for the display of their question papers and marked responses and the provisional answer keys.

Candidates are required to check their answers in the response sheet and can challenge any question/answer if they find it to be wrong. However, candidates need to pay Rs. 1000 per question/answer challenged. This facility will remain available from 5th Nov (9:00 PM) to 7th Nov (9:00 PM). Candidates are advised to save their respective question papers and responses attempted for future reference.

The UGC-NET June, 2020 has commenced from 24 September 2020 and will last till 13th November 2020 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode spread over a period of 12 Examination days during September – November, 2020. Candidates can check the exam analysis, difficulty level of the exam, good attempts, minimum qualifying marks and memory-based questions from the links given below:

Steps to Check NTA UGC NET 2020 Answer Key/ Question Paper/ Response Sheet & Raise objections by 7th Nov 2020 (9:00 PM)

Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click “View Question Paper and Challenge Provisional Answer Key”.

Step-3: Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth or Password and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit.

Step-4: Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”

Step-5: You will see Question IDs in sequential order.

Step-6: The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct

Answer Key to be used by NTA. The Dropped Questions are highlighted and not for challenge.

Step-7: If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.

Step-8: After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to the next screen.

Step-9: You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.

Step-10: You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

Step-11: Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’ or in case to modify the claims, click on ‘Modify your Claims’.

Step-12: After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your challenges.

Step-13: Kindly pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after the successful payment of the required fee.

Step-14: Select Mode of Payment and Pay your fee @ Rs. 1,000/- for each question challenged.

Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

In case your challenge is found correct, your fee will be refunded in the same account. The fee will be refunded, if the challenge is found to be correct, upon verification by experts.