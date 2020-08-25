UGC NET 2020 Social Work Syllabus: Check Paper-2 Chapterwise Detailed Syllabus with Latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern

UGC NET 2020 Social Work Syllabus: NTA conducts UGC NET Exam in 81 Subjects to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor (only) posts in Indian Colleges and Universities. UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in 81 subjects and the online exam will consist of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 & Paper-2. Based on the subject selected by the candidate, Paper-2 will consist of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each.

In this article, are going to share the Detailed Syllabus of UGC NET 2020 Social Work Subject. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET 2020 SOCIAL WORK SYLLABUS

Let’s look at the Chapter-wise Syllabus of UGC NET Social Work Subject in detail:

Unit 1: NATURE AND DEVELOPMENT OF SOCIAL WORK

S. No Nature and Development of Social Work Chapters 1 Social Work: Definition, Scope, Principles, Nature, Goals and Process 2 Historical Development: Development of Professional Social Work across the world (U.K., U.S.A., and India) 3 Social Reform and Professional Social Work: Contribution of Social Reformers in 19th and 20th Century in the development of Professional Social Work in India. 4 Social Work as a Profession in India: Values, Competencies and Code of Ethics for the Social Work Practioners. 5 Theories: Theories for Social Work Practice 6 Changing Context of Social Work Practice: Emerging Perspectives, Trends and Challenges of Social Work for Practice. 7 Social Work Practice in various settings: (Family, Child and Youth welfare, Industry, Older Persons, Persons with Disabilities, Environment, Women and Welfare, Healthcare and Disaster Management.)

Unit 2: SOCIETY, HUMAN BEHAVIOR AND COMMUNITIES

S. No Society, Human Behavior and Communities Chapters 1 Sociological Concepts: Social Structure, Social Institutions and Social Groups, Socialization, Social Control and Social Change. 2 Approaches to the study of Society: Functionalist, Conflict/Dialectical, Structuralism and Post Modernism. 3 Social System and Stratification: Major Social Systems (Family and Religion), Social Stratification: Marxist, Functionalist and Weberian approach. 4 Human Behavior: Normal and Abnormal Behaviour Determinants and Life span perspective of Human Development, Development Tasks and Hazards during Pre Natal Period, Infancy, Babyhood, Childhood, Puberty, Adolescence and Adulthood. 5 Theories of Personality: Psycho Analytic Theory of Personality, Behavioral theories and Humanistic theories. 6 Social Psychology: Social Perception, Attitude formation, Change and Measurement, Communication and Theories of Collective Behavior. 7 Type of Communities: Rural, Urban, Tribal and Virtual Communities and various Vulnerable Groups/ sections viz. Women, Child, Aged, Dalits etc; Caste and Class – Their Characteristics.

Unit 3: Social Work with Individuals and Groups

S. No Social Work with Individuals and Groups Chapters 1 Basic Social Case Work Concepts: Social Roles, Social Functioning, Need Assessment, Adaptation, Social environment, Person-in Environment Fit, Principles and Components 2 Approaches to Social Case Work Practice: Diagnostic and Functional Approach, Problem Solving, Task Centered and Radical Approach 3 Process and Techniques of Social Case Work: Phases of Case Work Intervention, Techniques of Case Work Intervention, Principles of Interviewing and Case Work Recording. 4 Social Group Work: Definition, Characteristics, Functions and Group Structure, Classification of Groups and making of Social Groups, Issues of Identity, Diversity and Marginalization 5 Social Group Work Process and Group Dynamics: Principles, Determinants, Indicators and Outcomes, Decision making and Problem Solving Process, Theories of Leadership, Roles and Responsibilities of Group Leaders 6 Group Development: Stages of Group Work, Techniques and Skills in Group Work, Group Climate, Communication in Groups, Use of Programme Media and Group Work Recording, Monitoring and Evaluation. 7 Practice Sites of Social Case Work and Social Group Work: Client Groups and various settings (Children, Correctional, Health, Women, Persons with Disabilities, Older Persons, Oppressed Groups, Religious Minorities, Persons who are Gay & Lesbian and other Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Groups)

Unit 4: SOCIAL WORK WITH COMMUNITIES AND SOCIAL ACTION

S. No Social Work with Communities and Social Action Chapters 1 Community Organization – Concept, Definition, Scope and Historical Perspective in India, UK, and USA, The Role of Community-Based Organizations, Human Capital & Social Capital. 2 Process of Community Organization: Steps in Community Organization, Methods, Principles, Skills, Assumptions, Record Maintenance, Involving NGOs in Community Organization. 3 Approaches in Community Organization Practice – Models, Strategies, The role of CommunityBased Organizations, Leadership Development and Leaders, Building Partnerships and coalitions 4 Social Action and Social Movements: Concept, History, Social Action as a Method of Social Work. 5 Models of Social Action: Conscientisation model of Paulo Freire, Role of ideology, Saul Alinsky as a radical community organizer, Liberation Theology. 6 Social Movements: Origin, Nature, Types of Movements, Theories of Movement and new Social Movements 7 Social Movements, Social Action and Social Change: Movement Analysis : Ideology, Structure, Leadership, Process and Outcomes, Analysis of ideology and approach of (Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr. and Frantz Fanon)

Unit 5: RESEARCH IN SOCIAL WORK - QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE APPROACHES

S. No Research in Social Work - Quantitative and Qualitative Approaches Chapters Section A: Quantitative Research Basics of Social Science Research: Meaning of Research, Social Science and Social Work Research: Meaning, Nature and Scope. Steps in Social Science Research: Identifications and Formulations of Research Problem, Literature Review, Objectives and Hypothesis Formulation, Research Design, Sample Design, Sources, Methods and Tools of Data Collection, Processing and Analysis of Data and Writing Research Reports including Presentations and Styles of References, Citing and Paraphrasing. Basic Statistical concepts: Process of statistical Enquiry and dealing with Descriptive and Inferential Statistical Methods, Parametric and Nonparametric Tests. Section B: Qualitative Research Qualitative Research: Meaning, Basic tenets of Qualitative Research, Difference between Quantitative and Qualitative Approach to Research in social Work. Designing Qualitative Research: Steps, Methods of Qualitative Research (Field study, Case Study, Focus Group Discussions, Narratives, Observation and Theoretic Research) Managing Qualitative Data: Procedures and Techniques of Analyzing Qualitative Data and Report Writing. Section C: Qualitative Research Mixed Method Research: Components of Mixed Methods, Procedures of Combing Quantitative and Qualitative research.

Unit 6: ADMINISTRATION, WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT SERVICES

S. No Administration, Welfare and Development Services Chapters 1 Social Welfare Administration: Meaning, History, Principles, Nature and Type of Organizations. 2 Types of Admisntration: Distinction between Social Welfare Administration, Public administration and Social Security administrations. 3 Registration of Welfare Agencies: Laws relating to Societies, Trust and Non – Profit organizations, Challenges 4 Structure of Social Welfare Administration: Service Providers, Administrative structures (Government and Non - Government), Organization and Management of Institutional Welfare Services. 5 Components of Administration: Planning, Coordination, Staff Recruitment, Training and Development, Recording and Documentation, Budgeting, Monitoring and Evaluation, Networking and Maintaining Public Relations. 6 Strategies and Mechanisms of Administration: Role of Social Workers in Decision Making Process, Communication, Role Description and Functioning, Sustainability of Programmes. 7 Fund raising and Resource Mobilization: Grant-in-aid (Principles and Procedures), Resource Mobilization, Financial Administration and SocialMarketing – Process and Models.

Unit 7: SOCIAL POLICY, PLANNING AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

S. No Social Policy, Planning and Social Development Chapters 1 Social Policy: Concept, Goals, Scope, Context and Models of Social Policy and applicability in Indian context. 2 Historical Development: Evolution and Historical perspective of various Policies, Implementation of Social Policies especially for Marginalized and Vulnerable sections of the society. 3 Process of Policy Formulation: Determinants and Steps, Approaches to Social Policy formulation , Impact of changing Political Scenario in a country 4 Social Planning; Concept, Objectives, Scope, Models, Interrelationship between Social and Economic Planning, Social Planning in India. 5 Five Year Plans: Changes in Social Planning with Five Years Plans in India, Social Planning and Social Change, Factors leading to development of planning in India. Roles and functions of Niti Aayog. 6 Social Development: Positive and Negative Dimensions of Social Development; Concept, Models and Theories, Historical and Social Context of Development in India 7 Sustainable Development: Concept, Strategies, Critical issues, Salient Features of Social Development. Approaches to Social Development; Similarities and Differences. Strategic Development Goals, Human Development Index and Indicators for Policies and Programmes.

Unit 8: INDIAN CONSTITUTION, SOCIAL JUSTICE, HUMAN RIGHTS AND SOCIAL WORK PRACTICE

S. No Indian Constitution, Social Justice, Human Rights and Social Work Practice Chapters 1 Indian Constitution: Characteristics, Features, Preamble, Directive Principles of State Policy and Articles 2 Social Justice: Concept, Definition, Historical Development, Dimensions, Manifestations and Social Justice as a Core value of Social Work Profession. 3 Social Justice and Leadership: Community Building, Personal and Community Empowerment, Social Justice and Technology, Promoting a Plan and Vision for Change, Reflections and Connection, Social Reconstructions, Paradigms, Policies, Privileges, Implications of Social Justice for Policy Formulation. 4 Instrument of Social Justice: Constitutional Base and Indian Legal System, Legal and Public Advocacy, Role of Civil Society as a Pressure group, Statutory bodies. 5 History of Human Rights: Concept and Historical Context of Human Rights, Human Rights Declarations, Treaties and Conventions, Human Rights and Protection Systems, Human Rights in the Indian Context. 6 Human Rights and Social Work: Code of Ethics of Social work and Protection of Human Rights, Human Rights perspective in Social Work Practice, Ethnic sensitive practice, Feminist Practice, Social Work with Diverse Groups 7 Violation of Human Rights and Social work practice: Social Work with the Victims of Human Rights Violations and Human Rights Activism. Role of UNHCR, National Human Rights Commission and International Human Rights Agencies.

Unit 9: Areas of Social Work Practice-I

(Health Care Social Work Practice, Social Work with Older Persons and Persons with Disabilities, Gender, Labour Welfare, Industrial Relations, Personnel Management and Human Resource Management)

S. No Areas of Social Work Practice-I Chapters 1 Medical Social Work and Psychiatric Social Work: Concept, Evolution, Roles, Functions / Responsibilities of Medical Social Workers and Psychiatric Social Workers. 2 Mental Health and Disease: Normal and abnormal behaviour, Epidemiology, Etiology, Types, Clinical Manifestation and Management of Schizophrenia, Mood Disorders, Neurotic Disorders, stress related Disorders, Somatoform Disorders, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Problems, Legislations related to Mental Health. 3 Theories of Aging and Vulnerability: Psychological and Sociological Theories of Aging, Psychological, Social, Physical needs and problems of Older Persons. Rights of Older Persons against Neglect, Abuse, Violence and Abandonment and Social Work Interventions 4 Persons with Disabilities: Models of Disability, Disability Movement – Historical Perspective, National and International Milestones from Welfare to Right based Approach, Legislative Measures and Social Work Interventions 5 Gender and Development: Expressions of Gender Disparity in Education, Health, Property, Employment and Livelihood, Decision Making, Feminization of Poverty and Manifestations of Gender based Violence. Constitutional & Legislative Safeguards and Social work Interventions. 6 Labour Welfare & Human Resource Management (HRM): Historical background of Industrial Development as a sub-system of society, Concept of Labour Welfare, Nature, Objectives, Principles, Theories, Principles of labour welfare, Labour Legislations, Human Reosurce management : Concept, Scope, Evolution, Theories, Models, Sub-systems, Human Resources Development (HRD) - Performance Management System, Types, Six Sigma, ISO, Total Quality Management, Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) - Concept, Issues, Practices, Models, Components, Approaches and Corporate Governance 7 Personnel Management and Industrial Relations: Concept, Definition, Objectives, Scope., Functions, Determinants and Reflectors of Industrial Relations, Models of Industrial Relations, Globlazition and Industry, International Labour Organization (ILO) Role, Functions; Collective Bargaining, Job Analysis, Manpower Planning, Organization Behaviour and Organization Development Interventions.

Unit 10: Areas of Social Work Practice-II

(Social Defence and Correctional Services, Social Work with Familiaes and Children, Environment and Social Work, Social Work and Disaster Management)

S. No Areas of Social Work Practice-II 1 Social Defence: Concept, Philosophy and Changing Dimensions, Children in Need of Care and Protection, Juveniles in Conflict with law, Street and Working Children and Young Offenders, Probation and Parole. Emerging issues in Social Defence 2 Legislations and Criminal Justice System: Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, Immoral Traffic prevention Act 1986, Probation of Offenders Act, 1958, Beggary Prevention Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act 1986, Prison Act, and Criminal Justice System 3 Social Work with Families: Functions, Developmental Stages and Family patterns, Family Dynamics and Theoretical Models of Family Functioning (Circumflex model, Mc Master Model and Structural Model) and Social Work Interventions. 4 Child Development: Concept, Philosophy and Historical context, State of Children in India - Demographic Profile, Education, and Protection 5 Policies & Programmes for Children: Constitutional Provisions, National Policy on Children, International perspective and UN convention an rights of children, Programmes and Legislative Measures related to Female Feticide, Adoption, Foster Care, Guardianship and Child Marriage and Social Work Interventions. 6 Environment and Social Work: Causes and Consequences, Differential impact on Women, Poor, Marginalised Groups and Indigenous Populations. Environment in the Human Rights Perspective. Environmental Movements and social work interventions in the management, protection and promotion of the environment. 7 Social Work and Disaster Management: Disaster related concept and Definitions: Hazard, Risk, Vulnerability and Disaster, different forms of natural & manmade disasters. Impact of Disaster and Disaster Management Initiatives, Pre and Post Disaster Interventions.

Candidates are advised to go through the above mentioned latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus for Social Work subjects before making Preparation Strategy.