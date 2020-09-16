UGC NET 2020 Human Resource Management (HRM) & Labour Welfare Syllabus: Check Paper-2 Chapterwise Syllabus with Latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern

UGC NET 2020 Human Resource Management (HRM) & Labour Welfare Syllabus: UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in 81 Subjects by National Testing Agency (NTA) to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. The exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of two papers, Paper-1 and Paper-2. Based on the subject selected by the candidate, Paper-2 will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each.

In this article, are going to share the Detailed Syllabus of UGC NET 2020 Human Resource Management & Labour Welfare Subject. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET 2020 Human Resource Management (HRM) & Labour Welfare Syllabus

Let’s look at the Chapter-wise Syllabus of UGC NET Human Resource Management (HRM) & Labour Welfare Subject in detail:

Unit 1: Principles, Practices & Functions of Management

S. No Principles, Practices & Functions of Management Chapters 1 Principles and Practices of Management: Development of management Thought, Contributions of Taylor, Fayol, Mayo, Mary Parker Follett and C.I. Barnard. Behavioural Approach, Systems Approach, Quantitative Approach and Contingency Approach. 2 Function of Management: Planning and Decision Making, Organising, Staffing, Directing, Controlling, Coordinating.

Unit 2: Human Resource Management (HRM)

S. No Human Resource Management Chapters 1 Human Resource Management: Conceptual framework, Human Resource Planning, Job Analysis, Recruitment, Selection, Placement, Induction, Training and Development, Performance Management, Job Evaluation, Compensation Management, Employee Benefits and Incentives, Managing Career. 2 New Trends in HRM: Changing environment of HRM and contemporary challenges, Emerging HRM Concepts.

Unit 3: Human Resource Development (HRD)

S. No Human Resource Development Chapters 1 Human Resource Development (HRD): Concepts, Assumptions, Values, HRD Mechanisms, Action – research Model, HRD Culture and Climate, HRD Interventions, HR Accounting and Audit, Consultant – client relationship, Knowledge Management, Human Resource Information System. 2 International Human Resource Management (IHRM): Organisational context of IHRM, IHRM and Sustainable Business, Functions of IHRM, Cross – Cultural Studies, Cultural Diversity, Transnational Organisations, IHRM models.

Unit 4: Organisational Behaviour

S. No Organisational Behaviour Chapters 1 Organisational Behaviour: Concept, Scope, Nature of human behavior, Personality, Perception, Learning, Attitude, Motivation, Interpersonal Behaviour, Group Dynamics, Leadership, Communication, Power and Authority, Stress, Organisational Change and Development.

Unit 5: Industrial Relations

S. No Industrial Relations Chapters 1 Industrial Relations: Concept, Scope, Evolution, Approaches, Actors and Models, Conflict and cooperation, Bi-partitism, Tri-partitism, Collective Bargaining, Workers’ Participation in Management, Grievance Handling and Disciplinary Action, Code of Conduct, Industrial Relations in changing scenario, Employers’ organisations. 2 Trade Unions: Concepts, Evolution, Problems of trade unions in India, Recognition, The Trade Unions Act, 1926. Emerging role of trade unions in India.

Unit 6: Industrial Disputes

S. No Industrial Disputes Chapters 1 Industrial Disputes: Factors, Forms, Trends, Prevention and Settlement, Role of State and Central Labour Administration, Strikes and Lockouts. The Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946. The Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

Unit 7: Labour Legislation

S. No Labour Legislation Chapters 1 Objectives, Principles, Classification and Evolution. International Labour Organisation, Social Justice and Labour Legislation, Indian Constitution and Labour Laws. · The Factories Act, 1948. · The Mines Act, 1952. · The Inter-state Migrant Workmen (Regulation of employment and conditions of service) Act, 1979. · The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970. · The Building and other Construction workers (Regulation of employment and conditions of service) Act, 1996. · The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

Unit 8: Wages

S. No Wages Chapters 1 Concept, Types, Factors influencing wages, Wage Theories and Wage Differentials · The Minimum Wages Act, 1948. · The Payment of Wages Act, 1936. · The Payment of Bonus Act, 1965. · The Equal Remuneration Act, 1976. · The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. · The Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

Unit 9: Labour Welfare

S. No Labour Welfare Chapters 1 Labour Welfare: Concept, Scope, Types, Theories and Principles, Industrial Health and Hygiene, Industrial Accidents and safety, Occupational Diseases 2 Social Security: Concept and Scope, Social Assistance and Social assurance.

Unit 10: Labour Market

S. No Labour Market Chapters 1 Features, Demand and Supply of Labour, Nature and Composition of Indian Labour Force, Unemployment and Underemployment, Types of Labour Market, Characteristics of Indian Labour Market, New Dynamics of Labour Market in India, Economic Systems and Labor Market, Problems of Labour in India.

Candidates are advised to go through the above mentioned latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus for Human Resource Management & Labour Welfare subjects before making Preparation Strategy.