UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility 2021: PhD not mandatory for appointment of Assistant professors in Universities till June 2023

UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility 2021: University Grant Commission has extended the date for making Ph.D. a mandatory requirement for the appointment of Assistant professors in departments of the Universities from 1st July 2021 to 1st July 2023.

Created On: Oct 13, 2021 11:24 IST
UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility 2021-PhD not mandatory for appointment

UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility 2021: As per the latest notification released by UGC, the date for making Ph.D. a mandatory requirement for the appointment of Assistant professors in departments of the Universities has been extended from 1st July 2021 to 1st July 2023.  The University Grants Commission has made the following amendment in the University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018:

Extension of Date Regarding Ph.D. as a mandatory requirement for appointment of Assistant professors in departments of the Universities by UGC

Earlier, UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018 stipulates that a Ph.D. degree shall be a mandatory qualification for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant professors in universities from 1st July 2021. The UGC, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, has decided to extend the date of applicability of Ph.D. as a mandatory qualification for direct recruitment of Assistant professors from 1st July 2021 to 01.07.2023. Accordingly, an Amendment to the aforesaid Regulations has been notified in the Gazette on 11th October 2021.

In the University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018, in regulation 3, for sub-regulation 3.10, the following sub-regulation shall be substituted, namely:-

‘‘The Ph.D. Degree shall be a mandatory qualification for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Departments of the Universities with effect from 01.07.2023.”

UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility 2021

According to the UGC Regulation 2021, the minimum eligibility criteria for the assistant professor, JRF or equivalent posts in the UGC Approved Universities are as follows: SET/SLET qualified NET certificates and a Master's degree. Minimum 55% marks in post-graduation for the recruitment of teachers or Ph. D.

Is the NET exam compulsory for Assistant Professor?

The NET Exams (UGC NET/ CSIR NET/ ICAR NET) are mandatory and compulsory if you want to be an Assistant Professor/Lecturer across India. According to the UGC rule, only the NET exams are the gateway or entry for becoming Assistant Professor. Ph.D. candidates are not exempted from appearing in UGC NET.

FAQ

Is PhD compulsory for Assistant Professor from 2021?

No, Ph.D. is not mandatory for Assistant Professor till June 2023

What are the eligibility criteria for Assistant Professor as per UGC?

According to the UGC Regulation 2021, the minimum eligibility criteria for the assistant professor, JRF or equivalent posts in the UGC Approved Universities are as follows: SET/SLET qualified NET certificates and a Master's degree. Minimum 55% marks in post-graduation for the recruitment of teachers or Ph. D.

Is NET exam compulsory for Assistant Professor?

Yes, it's mandatory and compulsory if you want to be an Assistant Professor/Lecturer across India. According to the UGC rule, only the UGC NET/CSIR NET/ICAR NET exam is the gateway or entry for becoming Assistant Professor. Ph.D. candidates are not exempted from appearing in UGC NET.
