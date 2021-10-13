Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NTA National Aptitude Test 2021 Registration @nat.nta.ac.in: Apply Online for NAT 2021 Exam Till 18th October

NTA National Aptitude Test 2021 Registration @nat.nta.ac.in: National Testing Agency has launched National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 for the first time on its official website. Candidates who desire to appear in NAT 2021 can apply online till 18th October 2021.  

Created On: Oct 13, 2021 12:59 IST
NTA National Aptitude Test 2021 Registration @nat.nta.ac.in: National Testing Agency has recently launched National Aptitude Test. Candidates who wish to appear for the NAT 2021 Exam can apply online at its official website - nat.nta.ac.in. Let’s look at the details of the NTA National Aptitude Test NAT 2021 Exam:

About National Aptitude Test NAT 2021

NTA firmly believes that the right candidates joining the best institutions will give India her demographic dividend. It envisages that besides acquired knowledge and skills, it should include skills for future that would be expected in them, say after 5 years. These are Technical Skills, Creativity, Emotional Intelligence (EQ), Analytical Thinking, Growth Mindset, Decision Making, Inter-personnel Communication, Adaptability have been identified as skills for the future. Therefore NTA is planning to conduct National Aptitude Test-Ability Profiler.

The Aptitude test is one of the most difficult Tests. Aptitude is hidden. The test is to diagnose and predict. Any test that is not standardized or pilot study not done cannot be used for large administration and predictive purposes. The concerns emerged during various studies revealed that-

(a) 65% of the jobs our students will be doing in the future do not even exist today.

(b) Employers seek abilities like critical thinking, problem solving, innovations and creativity in their human capital but these abilities were deficient in about 70% school pass-outs.

(c) Considering skills gap is much evident, including in digital jobs that require graduates with relevant mathematical, science, and engineering Backgrounds.

NTA NAT 2021 Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the conduct of NAT-2021 as per the following details:

NTA NAT 2021

Important Dates

Duration of Online registration and submission of online Application Form for NAT-2021

11th to 18th October 2021

Availability of Manual

11 October 2021

Download the Manual

Examination fee

Free of Cost

Date of Examination for NAT-2021

Level – 1 (13-15 Years)

23rd October 2021

(Saturday)

Level – 2 (16-18 Years)

Level – 3 (19-21 Years)

24th October 2021

(Sunday)

Level – 4 (22-25 Years)

Duration of Examination

120 minutes (2.00 hours)

Timing of Examination

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

04:00 PM to 06:00 PM

Mode of Examination

Internet-Based Test

(through mobile phones, laptops, etc.)

Note:

- Candidate can choose the Timing of Exam according to their availability

- Candidates can apply for NAT-2021 through “Online” mode only. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted.

- For any query mail to nat@nta.ac.in or call at 011-40759000

National Aptitude Test NAT 2021 Details

The test is in Internet-based mode. The candidates can appear in the test from their place of stay using desktops, mobile phones, laptops, etc.

- The total duration of the test is 120 minutes.

- This test consists of 9 Domains.

- The medium of the Question paper will be in English only.

- Each domain consists of 10 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

- Each domain has 10 questions carrying 1 mark each. It will be an Online Test of 2 hours duration. The total is 90 marks.

- Candidates are not allowed to use calculators or any other electronic device.

- Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer. There is no negative Marking.

 - The test is free of cost.

The webinar will be conducted for candidates on 19th October 2021 (Tuesday) for giving them orientation regarding the National Aptitude Test:

Level

Timings

Level – 1 (13-15 Years)

3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M

Level – 2 (16-18 Years)

Level – 3 (19-21 Years)

5:00 P.M. to 6:00 PM

Level – 4 (22-25 Years)

FAQ

Which is the Official Website to Apply Online for NTA NAT 2021 Exam?

nat.nta.ac.in

What are the Registration Dates for NTA NAT 2021 Exam?

11th to 18th October 2021

What are the NTA National Aptitude Test NAT 2021 Exam Dates?

23rd & 24th October 2021
