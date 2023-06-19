UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 Commenced: Check Important Highlights of NTA Phase 1 Exam

UGC NET 2023 Exam Live Updates: UGC NET 2023 phase-2 exam has been commenced today, i.e., June 19, 2023. The phase-1 was held from June 13 to June 17, 2023. The phase-2 is being held from June 19 to June 22, 2023. Candidates can check the important highlights of the UGC NET phase 1 2023 exam to understand the difficulty level of the questions asked in the paper-1 and paper-2 and the number of good attempts to clear the cutoff marks. The UGC NET qualified candidates will become eligible to work as JRF or Assistant Professor in Indian Colleges and Universities.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Phase-1 Important Highlights

Let’s look at the important highlights of the UGC NET phase-1 2023 exam:

UGC NET 2023 Exam Reporting Time

The candidates are required to report at the exam centre as per the timeline mentioned below:

Particulars

UGC NET Shift-1

UGC NET Shift-2

Entry to the exam centre

7.30 am to 8.30 am

1.30 pm to 02.30 pm

Entry to the exam hall

8.00 am to 8.45 am

2.00 pm to 02.45 pm

Duration to complete attendance formalities

8.30 am to 9.00 am

2.00 pm to 03.00 pm

UGC NET exam timing

9.00 am to 12.00 noon

3.00 pm to 06.00 pm

Candidates will not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test gets concluded.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern

Let’s look at the latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam:

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern

Paper

Number of Questions/ Marks

Duration

1

50/100

3 Hours (Single Session)

2

100/200

Total

150/300

Note:

1. Both Paper-1 and Paper-2are being held in online mode in a single session with no breaks between the two p

2. There is   a negative marking for wrong answers.

3. All the questions are compulsory.

4. Both Paper-1 and Paper-2 will have questions in English and Hindi languages except for language subjects. Candidates are supposed to answer the questions in the language they opted for before the exam.

5. Candidates were allowed to switch between the two papers in the exam

UGC NET 2023 Phase-1 Exam Analysis

The UGC NET Paper 1 consisted of questions from teaching and research aptitude. This paper aims to test the logical reasoning ability, comprehension skills, and general awareness of the candidates. 

UGC NET Paper-1 Phase-1 2023

Category

Number of Questions asked

Difficulty Level /Good Attempts)

Teaching Aptitude

10 to 12

Easy to Moderate

Research Aptitude

7 to 9

Moderate

Reading Comprehension

4 (2 sets)

Easy to Moderate

Communication

3 to 4

Easy to Moderate

Maths

4 to 5

Moderate

Logical Reasoning

5 to 6

Moderate

Data Interpretation

4 (2 sets)

Easy to Moderate

Information & Communication Technology (ICT)

2 to 3

Moderate

People & Environment

3 to 4

Moderate

Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration & Current Affairs

4 to 5

Moderate to Difficult

Total Questions

50 Questions of 2 Marks each

Easy to Moderate/ 35 to 40 Questions

The UGC NET Paper-2 carried multiple choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate. The difficulty level of Paper-2 was “Moderate” and an attempt of more than 45 to 50 questions with accuracy will be considered good.

UGC NET 2023 Phase-1 Memory Based Questions with Answers

As per the feedback shared by the candidates, we have compiled important questions that are being asked in UGC NET 2023 exam:

Download UGC NET 2023 Exam Memory Based Question Paper with Answer Keys PDF

Download UGC NET 2023 Exam Memory Based Reasoning Question Paper with Answer Keys

Download the Important Topics and Questions for UGC NET Paper-1

Candidates who are going to appear in the UGC NET 2023 exam must go through these important highlights to score high marks.

FAQ

Q1. What are the UGC NET 2023 Phase-2 exam dates?

UGC NET 2023 Phase-2 exam is being held from June 19 to June 22, 2023.

Q2. Where has the UGC NET 2023 Phase-2 admit card been released?

UGC NET 2023 admit card has been released by NTA on its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in the UGC NET 2023 exam?

There will be no negative marking for wrong answers in the UGC NET 2023 exam.
