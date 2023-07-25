ugcnet.nta.nic.in Result 2023 Out: Download Link for NTA UGC NET Score Card, Cutoff, Final Answer Key PDF

NTA declared UGC NET 2023 result on July 25. Candidates can download the UGC NET scorecard, final answer and check JRF and Assistant Professor Cutoff Mark from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the UGC NET result 2023 on July 25. The NTA UGC NET Score Card 2023 has been uploaded at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates have to enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin to download UGC NET 2023 results for the June session. NTA has uploaded the subject-wise cutoff marks, and final answer key as well along with resul;y

UGC NET or NTA-UGC-NET is the national-level examination conducted for determining the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship award in Indian universities and colleges. The examination is conducted by National Testing Agency on behalf of the University Grants Commission. Around 6.39 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and they can check and download their results from the official website, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the UGC NET 2023 result, NTA and UGC also released the cut-off percentile for all 83 subjects in the UGC NET exams.

ugc net result 2023 download here ugc net cutoff jrf marks 2023 check here ugc net cutoff assistant professor marks 2023 click here ugc net final answer key pdf download here

UGC NET Cutoff Marks 2023

NTA has prepared the cutoff marks of all subjects for JRF Persons such as Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning, Political Science, Philosophy, Psychology, Sociology, History, Anthropology, Commerce, Education, Social Work and for Assistant Professor Posts for Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Political Science and other subjects.

Students can check the cutoff from the table given above.

UGC NET Final Answer 2023

The final answer key is prepared on the basis of representation received by UGC against provisional answer key.

UGC NET exam 2023: June session

The computer-based exam was held in two phases. NTA said, "Phase I was conducted from June 13 to 17, and Phase II was conducted from June 19 to 22, 2023.

UGC NET 2023 passing criteria

According to Union Grant Commission policy, 6 per cent of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified.

How to check and download UGC NET 2023 exam results?

Here are the simple and easy steps to check and download UGC NET 2023 exam results.

Step 1: Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for UGC NET June 2023 scorecard

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 4: Click on the submit button and UGC NET result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout