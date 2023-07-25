UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023 Released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Direct Link to Download PDF

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023: NTA, on July 25, issued the final answers of UGC NET Exam 2023. Check Download Link for UGC NET Answer Key PDFand latest updates on result. Also, check steps to download PDF here.

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA), on July 25, uploaded the final answer key of the UGC NET Exam conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023. The final answer key is made on the basis of objections received from the candidates. Those who submitted the objections can download UGC NET Final Answer Key from the official website. Other than this, UGC NET Result has been on the basis of the final answer key.

ugcnet.nta.nic.in UGC NET Final Answer Key PDF

The answer key is available on the website NTA (ugcnet.nta.nic.in). The candidates can also download the PDF given in the table below:

UGC NET Final Answer Key Download PDF Here

Steps to Check UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023 from the official website ?

The steps to download the final answer key are available here:

Step 1: As you know, you are required to visit the website of UGC NET

Step 2: Once you visit the website you will see the answer key link. Click on the link ‘UGC NET June 2023 – Final Answer Keys on which the result compiled’

Step 3: UGC NET Final Answer Key PDF will appear on your screen

Step 4: Check the rectified answers

UGC NET Result Link

The result will be announced either on 26 July or on 27 July 2023. The result has been prepared fo4 4 lakh candidates. The wait is going to be over soon. We will share the result once it is available.

UGC NET Scorecard Link