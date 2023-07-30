CAT 2023 Notification Released: IIM CAT Registration Notification Out at iimcat.ac.in, Check More Details

CAT 2023 Exam Notification: Indian Institute of Management, (IIM) Lucknow has released the Common Admission Test (IIM CAT) 2023 exam notification today, July 30, 2023. CAT 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the notification on the official website. The CAT 2023 registrations will begin on August 2, 2023, at 10 am.

Candidates interested in applying for the IIM CAT 2023 exams can visit the CAT 2023 official website - iimcat.ac.in to register and apply for the management exams. The last date for students to submit their applications is September 13, 2023. Candidates can check the IIM CAT 2023 registration details, CAT eligibility criteria and the application fee to be submitted here.

According to the official notification, CAT 2023 will be conducted in 155 test cities across the country. Students will be given the option to select any six cities in their order of preference to attempt the exam.

CAT 2023 Schedule

IIM Lucknow will conduct the CAT 2023 exams in November 2023. The CAT 2023 exam date has been set for November 26, 2023. The registrations are scheduled to begin on August 2, 2023. Check the complete schedule here.

Particulars Date CAT 2023 registration August 2, 2023 CAT 2023 registration ends September 13, 2023 CAT 2023 admit card October 25, 2023 CAT 2023 exam date November 26, 2023 CAT 2023 result Second week of January 2024

IIM CAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

According to the CAT exam notification, 2023 candidates are advised to read through the eligibility criteria carefully before filling out the online registration and application process.

Candidates applying for the CAT 2023 exams must have a Bachelor's Degree with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for reserved category candidates).

Candidates appearing in the final year of their degree course or equivalent exam and those who have completed their degree and are awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

The percentage of marks obtained should be calculated based on the practice as followed by the institution.

In the case of grades/ CGPA, the conversion to percentage should be based on the procedure as certified by the institution.

If an institution confirmed that there is no scheme for converting CGPA into equivalent marks, the equivalence will be established by dividing the CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA and multiplying by 100.

CAT 2023 Registrations

IIM Lucknow will begin the CAT 2023 registrations on August 2, 2023. Candidates interested in applying to the management courses offered by the Indian Institute of Management and other B-Schools accepting CAT scores can submit their registrations from August 2, 2023.

The registration link will be made live at 10 am. To register for IIM CAT 2023, students are required to enter all details and information in the registration link provided. Only those completing the registration process will be able to fill and submit the online application form and submit the requisite fee.

CAT 2023 Registration Fee

When applying for CAT 2023, candidates are required to submit the online application fee. The application fee has to be submitted via the payment link provided with the application form. The Category wise application fee for CAT 2023 is given below.