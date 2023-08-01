CAT Registration 2023: All You Need to Know About MBA Entrance Exam!

CAT 2023 Registrations: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will start the IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) registrations for candidates who are seeking admission into various management programmes tomorrow: August 2, 2023, in online mode. Once the registration starts, those candidates who are eligible and are interested in applying for the CAT 2023 can fill out the registration form through the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to register for the IIM CAT 2023 entrance exam is September 13, till 5 pm. The admit card for the Common Aptitude Test will be made available for the candidates between October 25 and November 26, 2023. The examination authority will conduct the MBA entrance exam on November 26, 2023. While the result will be declared in the second week of January 2024 (tentatively).

CAT 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

CAT 2023 Dates

Candidates who have been preparing for the CAT entrance exam 2023 can check the important dates in the table given below:

Events Dates Registration commences August 2, 2023 (at 10 am) Last date to register for CAT September 13, 2023 (till 5 pm) Availability of admit card October 25 to November 26, 2023 CAT exam date November 26, 2023 Declaration of CAT result Second week of January 2024 (tentatively)

CAT 2023 Registration Fees

Candidates need to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee to get themselves registered. Check the fee details below:

Category Fees SC, ST and PwD category candidates Rs 1,200 Other categories Rs 2,400

What are documents required for CAT 2023?

Candidates who are applying for the CAT 2023 exam are required to upload the necessary valid documents to complete the registrations.

Scanned copy of candidate's photograph and signature Mark sheets of class 10th and 12th Degree certificates Final year certificates for those who are in their last year of graduation Valid Id proofs Work experience documents Category certificate (if any) Disability Certificate (if any) Scribe Affidavit form (if your are using a scribe for the test)

How to fill out the CAT 2023 registration form online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the registration form for CAT 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for CAT 2023

Step 3: Register using the necessary details and then login

Step 4: Verify your registered email id and then fill out details in the registration form

Step 5: Now, upload the valid documents in the given format

Step 6: Submit the registration fee and save the form

Step 7: Download the CAT application confirmation page and take a printout of it for future use

