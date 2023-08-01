  1. Home
  CAT Registration 2023: All You Need to Know About MBA Entrance Exam!

CAT 2023: IIM Lucknow will begin the registrations for IIM CAT 2023 tomorrow: August 2. Once the registration process starts, those candidates who are interested in applying for the entrance exam can fill out the registration form at iimcat.ac.in. Check the complete details here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 1, 2023 12:14 IST
CAT 2023: CAT Registration Begins Tomorrow at 10 AM
CAT 2023 Registrations: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will start the IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) registrations for candidates who are seeking admission into various management programmes tomorrow: August 2, 2023, in online mode. Once the registration starts, those candidates who are eligible and are interested in applying for the CAT 2023 can fill out the registration form through the official website - iimcat.ac.in. 

As per the given schedule, the last date to register for the IIM CAT 2023 entrance exam is September 13, till 5 pm. The admit card for the Common Aptitude Test will be made available for the candidates between October 25 and November 26, 2023. The examination authority will conduct the MBA entrance exam on November 26, 2023. While the result will be declared in the second week of January 2024 (tentatively).

CAT 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

CAT 2023 Dates

Candidates who have been preparing for the CAT entrance exam 2023 can check the important dates in the table given below:

Events

Dates 

Registration commences

August 2, 2023 (at 10 am)

Last date to register for CAT

September 13, 2023 (till 5 pm)

Availability of admit card

October 25 to November 26, 2023 

CAT exam date 

November 26, 2023

Declaration of CAT result 

Second week of January 2024 (tentatively)

CAT 2023 Registration Fees

Candidates need to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee to get themselves registered. Check the fee details below:

Category

Fees

SC, ST and PwD category candidates

Rs 1,200

Other categories 

Rs 2,400

What are documents required for CAT 2023?

Candidates who are applying for the CAT 2023 exam are required to upload the necessary valid documents to complete the registrations.

Scanned copy of candidate's photograph and signature

Mark sheets of class 10th and 12th

Degree certificates

Final year certificates for those who are in their last year of graduation

Valid Id proofs

Work experience documents

Category certificate (if any)

Disability Certificate (if any)

Scribe Affidavit form (if your are using a scribe for the test)

How to fill out the CAT 2023 registration form online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the registration form for CAT 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for CAT 2023

Step 3: Register using the necessary details and then login

Step 4: Verify your registered email id and then fill out details in the registration form

Step 5: Now, upload the valid documents in the given format

Step 6: Submit the registration fee and save the form 

Step 7: Download the CAT application confirmation page and take a printout of it for future use

Also Read: XAT 2024 Registrations Underway, Check Steps to Register, Application Fee, Documents Required Here
FAQ

When should I apply for CAT 2023?

Candidates can apply for the CAT 2023 on August 2, 2023, from 10 am onwards.

Who is conducting CAT 2023?

This year, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow is the conducting the Common Admission Test 2023.

What is the CAT 2023 official website?

The official website of the CAT 2023 is iimcat.ac.in.
