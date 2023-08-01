XAT 2024 Registrations Underway, Check Steps to Register, Application Fee, Documents Required Here

XAT 2024 Registrations: The registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) for the academic year 2024 in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the XAT entrance exam to get admission into various management programmes in more than 160 institutes across India can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website - xatonline.in.

The XAT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024. As per the official press release, candidates can submit their application form by November 30, 2023. The admit card for XAT 2024 will be made available for candidates from December 20, 2023, onwards. They are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fees to complete the registration process. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to register for XAT 2024.

XAT 2024 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

XAT 2024 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the XAT 2024 registration dates in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to register for the XAT November 30, 2023 Availability of XAT admit card From December 20, 2023, onwards XAT exam date January 7, 2024

XAT 2024 Registration Fees

Candidates need to pay Rs 2,100 as a registration fee and if they want to apply for the XLRI programmes, they are required to make the payment of Rs 200 per programme. Check the registration fee and list of XLRI programmes given below:

List of XLRI programmes

Business Management Programme

Human Resource Management Programme (HRM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (18 Months/Formerly known

as GMP)

Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)

XLRI-RBS Double-master's Programme

Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Venture Creation Programme (IEV)

Documents Required for XAT 2024

Candidates who are applying for the MBA entrance exam can check the list of documents required for the XAT 2024 registrations.

Certificates and mark sheets of class 10th and 12th, Graduation, and Master’s degree (if available)

Candidate’s signature

Photograph of the candidate

Valid ID proofs

How to register for XAT 2024 exam online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT - xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for XAT 2024

Step 3: Register using the required details and then login

Step 4: Verify your email id and then fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents as asked in the given format

Step 6: Make the payment of the registration fee and submit the form

Step 7: Download the application confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for future use

