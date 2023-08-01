  1. Home
  2. News
  3. XAT 2024 Registrations Underway, Check Steps to Register, Application Fee, Documents Required Here

XAT 2024 Registrations Underway, Check Steps to Register, Application Fee, Documents Required Here

XAT 2024 Registration: The registrations for XAT 2024 is underway, candidates who are interested in applying for the MBA entrance exam can register at xatonline.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 1, 2023 11:15 IST
XAT 2024 Registrations
XAT 2024 Registrations

XAT 2024 Registrations: The registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) for the academic year 2024 in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the XAT entrance exam to get admission into various management programmes in more than 160 institutes across India can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website  - xatonline.in.

The XAT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024. As per the official press release, candidates can submit their application form by November 30, 2023. The admit card for XAT 2024 will be made available for candidates from December 20, 2023, onwards. They are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fees to complete the registration process. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to register for XAT 2024.

XAT 2024 Registrations  - Direct Link (Click Here)

XAT 2024 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the XAT 2024 registration dates in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to register for the XAT

November 30, 2023

Availability of XAT admit card

From December 20, 2023, onwards

XAT exam date

January 7, 2024

XAT 2024 Registration Fees

Candidates need to pay Rs 2,100 as a registration fee and if they want to apply for the XLRI programmes, they are required to make the payment of Rs 200 per programme. Check the registration fee and list of XLRI programmes given below:

List of XLRI programmes

  • Business Management Programme
  • Human Resource Management Programme (HRM)
  • Post Graduate Diploma in Management (18 Months/Formerly known
  • as GMP)
  • Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)
  • XLRI-RBS Double-master's Programme
  • Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Venture Creation Programme (IEV)

Documents Required for XAT 2024

Candidates who are applying for the MBA entrance exam can check the list of documents required for the XAT 2024 registrations. 

  • Certificates and mark sheets of class 10th and 12th, Graduation, and Master’s degree (if available)
  • Candidate’s signature
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Valid ID proofs

How to register for XAT 2024 exam online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT - xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for XAT 2024

Step 3: Register using the required details and then login

Step 4: Verify your email id and then fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents as asked in the given format

Step 6: Make the payment of the registration fee and submit the form 

Step 7: Download the application confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for future use

Also Read: CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results Expected Soon at cbseresults.nic.in, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023