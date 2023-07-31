CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results Expected Soon at cbseresults.nic.in, Check Details Here

CBSE 10, 12 Compartment Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE compartment results for the students who classes 10 and 12 soon in online mode. Students who have given the class 10th, 12th supplementary exams for the academic year 2023 can check and download their scorecards from the official websites - cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

To get the results, students are required to enter the necessary login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, admit card ID in the result login window. It is advisable for the students to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates. The board officials conducted the class 12th supply exams on July 17, 2023, and the class 10th exams were held between July 17 to 22, 2023.

CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exam 2023 dates

Students can check the dates related to the CBSE class 10th, and 12th compartment exams below:

Events Dates CBSE class 12th compartment exam July 17, 2023 CBSE 10th compartment exam July 17 to 22, 2023 CBSE compartment result To be notified

cbseresults.nic.in 2023: List of websites to check the CBSE 10th, 12th, result 2023

Once released, students can check and download their CBSE classes 10th, 12th, supplementary exam results from the below-given websites.

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Details mentioned on the CBSE 10, 12 compartment scorecard 2023

After downloading the scorecard, it is advisable for the students to go through the details mentioned on it. As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be provided on it.

Student's name Roll number Date of birth Marks secured by the student Grades Qualifying status (pass or fail)

How to check CBSE compartment result 2023 for classes 10, 12 online?

Students can check the steps given below to know how to check and download the CBSE supplementary result 2023 online

Step 1: Visit the official portal - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the secondary or senior secondary compartment results 2023

Step 3: Now, fill out the required login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card

Step 4: After this, click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 5: The CBSE class 10, 12 compartment results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

