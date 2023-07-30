MCC NEET UG Round 1 Result 2023 Today, Report to Allotted Colleges from July 31

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the final seat allotment result for NEET UG seat allotment round 1 today: July 30, 2023, in online mode. Once released, those registered candidates can check and download their NEET UG seat allotment result 2023 through the official website - mcc.nic.in.

The counselling committee issued the provisional seat allotment result for round 1 on July 29, 2023. As per the released notice, in case of any discrepancy in the result, candidates are advised to inform the respective authorities by July 30, 2023 (upto 10 am) via email on the provided email id - mccresultquery@gmail.com.

Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/ institute only after the announcement of the final result and only after downloading the provisional allotment letter from the MCC website. According to the counselling schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to report to the allotted institutions between July 31 and August 4, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Today)

NEET Counselling 2023 round 1 dates

Medical aspirants can check the table mentioned below to know the counselling dates for round 1 of NEET UG 2023.

Events Dates NEET UG provisional seat allotment result for round 1 July 29, 2023 NEET UG final seat allotment result for round 1 July 30, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidate on MCC portal July 30, 2023 Reporting/ joining to the allotted institute July 31 to August 2, 2023 Documents verification August 5 to 6, 2023

Details mentioned on the NEET UG counselling final seat allotment result 2023

The final seat allotment result for round 1 of NEET UG counselling 2023 is expected to have the below-given details mentioned on it.

Serial number

Rank

Allotted quota

Allotted institute

Course

Allotted category

Candidate's category

Remarks

How to check NEET UG counselling 2023 final seat allotment result for round 1 online?

Once released, medical aspirants can check and download their final seat allotment result for round 1 counselling through online mode. The NEET UG counselling will have four rounds i.e. round 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round. Candidates can check the steps given below to know how to check and download the result pdf:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UG medical tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the final seat allotment result round 1 link given on the screen

Step 4: The final seat allotment list of round 1 of NEET UG counselling will be displayed in the new window

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the result pdf for future use

Also Read: Bihar NEET UG counselling registration 2023 begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, check dates here

