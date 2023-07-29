Bihar NEET UG counselling registration 2023 begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, check dates here

  1. Home
Bihar NEET Counselling 2023: Interested candidates can now apply for the Bihar UGMAC process online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. They can register for undergraduate medical admission counselling by August 4, 2023. Check dates here

Updated: Jul 29, 2023 18:13 IST
Bihar NEET Counselling 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the registration for Bihar NEET UG counselling process from today, July 29. Candidates can register for the BCECE counselling for admission into MBBS, BDS and other allied medical programmes on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. 

According to the Bihar NEET UG counselling schedule, they must register by August 4 at 10 pm for undergraduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC). To register, they must pay a non-refundable registration/counselling fee of Rs. 1200 for unreserved/EWS/BC/EBC/EWS candidates and Rs. 600 only for SC/ST/DQ applicants.

Bihar NEET Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Bihar UGMAC Counselling Dates 2023 

Candidates can check the BCECEB counselling dates below: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date to register 

August 4, 2023 (10 pm)

Correction facility NEET UGMAC application form

August 5, 2023 

Bihar NEET UG counselling rank card

August 7, 2023

How to register for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023? 

The BCECEB has asked the candidates to keep their own valid email ID and mobile number handy before applying. Go through the steps to know how to apply for Bihar NEET UGMAC online: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on online application portal of UGMAC-2023 link

Step 3: On the next window, enter basic details to generate a new user ID and password

Step 4: Login with the system-generated credentials

Step 5: Fill in the BCECEB NEET UG application form

Step 6: Upload required documents and pay the counselling fee

Step 7: Submit and download the Bihar NEET UG counselling application form

Candidates will be required to upload scanned images of their passport-size photograph and signature. The image sizes should be less than 100 KB. Candidates should have an aadhar card and a payment method to pay the processing fee for counselling registration. 

