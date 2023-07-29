NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023 releases for round 1, get pdf link at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued the seat allotment round 1 result pdf today. All the candidates, who have successfully registered can check their NEET UG seat allotment result 2023 at - mcc.nic.in. Those who have been allotted a seat are required upload their documents till July 30.

The official notification states, “It is for information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2023 counselling is now available. Final result will be displayed on 30.07.2023. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS up to 10:00 A.M of 30.07.2023 through email on the Email Id:mccresultquery@gmail.com.”

NEET Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the table to know the counselling dates for round 1 of NEET UG:

Events Dates NEET seat allotment result for round 1 July 29, 2023 Uploading of documents July 30, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute July 31 to August 2, 2023 Verification of documents August 5 to 6, 2023

How To Check NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1?

There will be four rounds of counselling: round 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round. Candidates can check below the steps to download the round 1 provisional seat allotment result pdf below:

Step 1: Go to official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG medical link

Step 3: Click on provisional result round 1 UG

Step 4: The seat allotment list of round 1 of NEET UG counselling will be displayed

Step 5: Download the list for future reference

Uploading of documents and reporting to the allotted colleges through NEET UG Counselling 2023

Those who have been allotted seats will have to upload their documents at the MCC portal on July 30. Following this, they will have to report to the allotted colleges from July 31 to August 4. The verification of candidates who joined the allotted institutes will be done from August 5 to 6.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2

The NEET UG counselling registration process for round 2 will be conducted between August 9 and 14. The seat allotment result will be announced on August 18. Those candidates who have successfully cleared NEET UG 2023 are eligible for the counselling process. For the general category students, a candidate must have a score in the 50th percentile, while SC/ST/OBC candidates must have a score in the 40th percentile.

