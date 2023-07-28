NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC removes Meenakshi Medical College Hospital from round 1 seat matrix

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has removed Meenakshi Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Enathur, Kanchipuram seats from the round 1 seat matrix of NEET counselling. The college has not received recognition from NMC for the academic year 2023-24. "Candidates participating in NEET UG Counselling 2023 are hereby informed that Meenakshi Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Enathur, Kanchipuram has not received recognition from NMC for the academic year 2023-24," reads the official notification.

The NEET UG counselling round 1 provisional and final seat allotment result has been scheduled to be declared tomorrow - July 29, 2023. Candidates shortlisted in round 1 will have to report to the allotted colleges between July 31 and August 4.

Notice for Meenakshi Medical College Hospital

It has been stated in the notice that, “Candidates participating in NEET UG Counselling 2023 are hereby informed that Meenakshi Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Enathur, Kanchipuram has not received recognition from NMC for the academic year 2023-24. Hence, the MBBS seats of the above-mentioned institute are being removed from the seat matrix of Round-1 of NEET UG Counselling 2023 and clarification is being sought from NMC/ MoHFW. In case, candidates have filled choices for this institute they will not be processed during seat processing of Round-1.”

MCC released NEET UG NRI list of eligible candidates for Round 1

Candidates can cgeck the NRI list at the official website: mcc.nic.in. They have been converted provisionally from Indian to NRI for the purpose of UG counselling 2023-24 based on scrutiny of documents sent by them to the MCC of DGHS. However, the candidates have to produce the same original documents at the time of reporting in case an NRI seat is allotted to them, failing which their admission is liable to get cancelled.

Also Read: HP NEET Merit List 2023 releases for Himachal Pradesh and management quota candidates, download pdf here