HP NEET Merit List 2023 releases for Himachal Pradesh and management quota candidates, download pdf here

HP NEET Merit List 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Shimla released the merit list for HP MBBS/BDS admission for counselling round 1. The officials have released the HP NEET merit list for Management, HP and NRI quota candidates separately in the form of pdf. Candidates can download the HP NEET 2023 merit list online at amruhp.ac.in.

Also, the DMER, Shimla will soon release the notification regarding the further process to be followed by the candidates for participating in the HP NEET counselling. The information bulletin for counselling stating the event schedule, seat matrix and reporting dates at the institutes is expected soon.

The HP NEET counselling is being conducted by Atal Medical and Research University, HP on behalf of DMER, Shimla. Through HP NEET 2023 counselling, admission will be conducted for MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS and BASLP courses under the 85% state quota seats.

HP NEET Merit List 2023 PDF

Candidates can check below the links of HP MBBS/BDS merit list pdf below:

How to download HP NEET 2023 Merit List?

The merit list has been released in the form of pdf. They can go through the steps given below to download and check their status:

Step 1: Go to the official website: amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest notifications section

Step 3: Click on the respective merit list pdf

Step 4: The HP NEET pdf will appear on the screen

Step 5: Find name or roll number to check if the name is included in the HP NEET merit list or not

What details will be mentioned on the HP NEET Merit List 2023?

Although the merit list includes the entire list of candidates who appeared for NEET from HP, Management quota and NRI quota. As per the directives of the counselling conducting body, this merit list is subject to change if any discrepancy is brought to the notice. Check below the details mentioned on it:

Candidate’s Name

NEET Roll Number

NEET Score

NEET Rank

Candidate’s Category

PWD Status

Also Read: UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations Closes Today, Check Details Here