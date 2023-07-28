UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations Closes Today, Check Details Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will close the registrations for UP NEET UG counselling today, July 28, 2023. Qualified NEET UG candidates who are yet to apply for medical counselling can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website - dgme.up.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, medical aspirants can submit their registration and security fees by July 28, 2023, by 5 PM. They need to pay the required amount of fees after uploading the necessary documents to complete their registrations. The UP MBBS merit list will be released on July 29, 2023, and the online choice-filling window will be made available for the candidates from July 31 to August 3, 2023.

UP NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the round 1 counselling schedule of Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to register for UP NEET UG counselling July 28, 2023 (till 11 am) Last date of deposition of registration and security money July 28, 2023 (till 5 pm) Document verification July 25 to 28, 2023 Release of Merit list July 29, 2023 Announcement of allotment result August 3 / August 4, 2023 Date for downloading the allotment letters and admission August 5 to 8, 2023

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Fees

To register for the UP NEET counselling, candidates need to submit Rs 2,000 as a registration fee. They are also required to pay the security fees as mentioned below:

Particulars Amount Government quota Rs 30,000 Private medical colleges Rs 2,00,000 Private dental colleges Rs 1,00,000

How to register for UP NEET UG counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can check the below-given steps to know how to register for the UP MBBS counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPNEET UG 2023: dgme.up.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UP NEET UG counselling link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials to register and then submit

Step 4: Fill out the UP NEET UG counselling application form and make the payment of the application fee

Step 5: Submit the application form and print a hardcopy of it for future use

