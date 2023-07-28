  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations Closes Today, Check Details Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations Closes Today, Check Details Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: DMET, Uttar Pradesh will close the registration process for UP NEET UG counselling today, July 28, 2023. Qualified NEET UG candidates who haven’t registered yet can visit the official website  - dgme.up.gov.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 28, 2023 11:07 IST
UP NEET UG Counselling 2023
UP NEET UG Counselling 2023

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will close the registrations for UP NEET UG counselling today, July 28, 2023. Qualified NEET UG candidates who are yet to apply for medical counselling can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website  - dgme.up.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, medical aspirants can submit their registration and security fees by July 28, 2023, by 5 PM. They need to pay the required amount of fees after uploading the necessary documents to complete their registrations. The UP MBBS merit list will be released on July 29, 2023, and the online choice-filling window will be made available for the candidates from July 31 to August 3, 2023. 

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration  - Direct Link (Click Here)

UP NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the round 1 counselling schedule of Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to register for UP NEET UG counselling 

July 28, 2023 (till 11 am)

Last date of deposition of registration and security money

July 28, 2023 (till 5 pm)

Document verification

July 25 to 28, 2023 

Release of Merit list

July 29, 2023

Announcement of allotment result

August 3 / August 4, 2023

Date for downloading the allotment letters and admission

August 5 to 8, 2023

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Fees 

To register for the UP NEET counselling, candidates need to submit Rs 2,000 as a registration fee. They are also required to pay the security fees as mentioned below:

Particulars 

Amount

Government quota

Rs 30,000

Private medical colleges

Rs 2,00,000

Private dental colleges

Rs 1,00,000

How to register for UP NEET UG counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can check the below-given steps to know how to register for the UP MBBS counselling 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPNEET UG 2023: dgme.up.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UP NEET UG counselling link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials to register and then submit 

Step 4: Fill out the UP NEET UG counselling application form and make the payment of the application fee

Step 5: Submit the application form and print a hardcopy of it for future use

Also Read: DU PG Admission 2023: Registrations Begin on CSAS Portal, Check Complete Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023