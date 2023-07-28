DU PG Admission 2023: Registrations Begin on CSAS Portal, Check Complete Schedule Here

  1. Home
DU PG Admissions 2023: Delhi University has started the admissions for the DU PG courses in online mode. Candidates can register by visiting the official website  - pgadmission.uod.ac.in. Check details here

Updated: Jul 28, 2023 10:27 IST
DU PG Admission 2023

DU PG Admissions 2023: Delhi University has commenced the admission process for the DU postgraduate programmes in online mode. Eligible and interested candidates can register themselves for the DU PG courses for the academic session 2023-24 through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal by visiting the official website  - pgadmission.uod.ac.in

As per the released schedule, candidates can submit their registration form by August 10, 2023, by 4.59 PM. The first round of the CSAS PG allocation list will release on August 17, 2023, at 5 PM. Candidates can accept their allocated seats by August 20, 2023, at 4.59 PM. They are required to make the online payment of the prescribed amount of fees to complete their registrations.

DU CSAS PG Admissions 2023  - Direct Link (Click Here)

DU CSAS PG 2023 Admissions Fees

Candidates are required to make the online payment of the prescribed amount of non-refundable fees to complete their registrations. Check the fee details below:

Category 

CSAS PG Fees

UR/ OBC-NCL/EWS

Rs 250 per program

SC/ST/PwBD

Rs 100 per program

Delhi University CSAS PG Round 1 Schedule

The University has released the schedule for the DU PG admissions 2023. Candidates can check the dates below:

Events

Dates

Registrations through CSAS PG portal begins

July 27, 2023

CSAS PG portal closes

August 10, 2023, (till 4.59 PM)

First round of CSAS PG Seat Allocation 

Declaration of first allocation list

August 17, 2023 (at 5 PM)

Candidates to accept the allocated list

August 17, 2023 (5 PM) to August 20, 2023, (till 4.59 PM)

Department/ College/ Centre to verify and approve the online applications

August 17, 2023 (10 AM) to August 21, 2023 (4.59 PM)

Last date of online payment of fees by the candidates

August 22, 2023, (till 4.59 PM)

How to apply for the DU CSAS PG 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the DU CSAS PG programme for the academic year of 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU PG  - pgadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the DU PG 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary login details to register and then login with the newly generated details

Step 4: Fill out the registration form and upload the required documents as asked

Step 5: Make the payment of the online registration fee and submit the details

Step 6: Go through the details and download the application confirmation page for future use

