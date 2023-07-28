GSEB SSC 10th Supplementary Result Declared, Pass Percentage 26.65%

GSEB 10th Supplementary Result 2023: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the SSC class 10 supplementary result today, July 28, 2023. Candidates who were unable to score the required marks on their first attempt were eligible to appear for the supplementary exams. Candidates who clear the supplementary exams are now eligible for further admission and higher education.

As per the official notification available, a total of 180158 students registered for the July supplementary exams out of which 153394 students appeared and 40880 students passed. The overall pass percentage for the GSEB class 10 July 2023 supplementary exams is 26.65%.

The results are available on the official website of the Gujarat Board of Secondary Education - gseb.org. To check the Gujarat board 10th supplementary results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the seat number and captcha in the result link. Candidates can also check their Gujarat board SSC supplementary result through the direct link provided below.

GSEB 10th Supplementary Result 2023 - Click Here

How to Check GSEB 10th Supplementary Result 2023

The Gujarat Board class 10 July 2023 supplementary results have been announced on the official website of the board. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board

Step 2: Click on GSEB 10th supplementary result link

Step 3: Enter the seat number and captcha in the given link

Step 4: The supplementary result will be available

Step 5: Download the GSEB SSC supplementary result for further reference

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Statistics

Particulars Number Registered candidates 180158 Candidates appeared 153394 Candidates passed 40880 Pass percentage 26.65%

