CAT Eligibility 2023: Check Age Limit, Qualification, Reservation Policy, Registration Details Here

CAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will be conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 exams on November 26, 2023. The exams will be conducted in three sessions. Candidates interested in pursuing the management programmes offered in the IIMs and other participating institutes can check here the detailed eligibility criteria and reservation details.

IIM Lucknow released the CAT 2023 notification today, July 30, 2023. According to the dates, the IIM CAT registration window will open on August 2, 2023. Interested candidates are required to visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in and register through the link provided following which they can submit their CAT application form 2023.

Before registering for the CAT 2023 management entrance test, aspirants are advised to check the eligibility criteria provided. Those who do not meet the eligibility criteria provided will not be eligible for further admission procedures.

CAT 2023 Official Notification - Click Here

CAT 2023 Overview

Particulars CAT Exam Details Examination Common Admission Test (CAT) Conducting body Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow Official website iimcat.ac.in Exam date November 26, 2023 Registration and application August 2, 2023 Mode of exam Online

CAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

IIM Lucknow has released the details regarding the eligibility criteria for the CAT 2023 exams. Candidates before registering for the exams are required to check through the eligibility criteria provided here without fail. Those who do not meet the eligibility will not be considered for the exams. The detailed eligibility criteria for CAT 2023 are provided below.

Candidates applying for the CAT 2023 exams must have completed their Bachelor's Degree with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for reserved category candidates).

Those appearing in the final year of their degree exams or equivalent exam and those who have completed their degree and are awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

The percentage of marks obtained is to be calculated based on the practice followed by the institution.

For candidates with CGPA, the conversion to percentage should be based on the procedure as certified by the institution.

In case an institution has confirmed that there is no scheme for converting CGPA into equivalent marks, the equivalence will be established by dividing the CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA and multiplying by 100.

IIM CAT 2023 Reservation

According to the requirement, 15% of seats are reserved for students from Scheduled Caste (SC) while 7.5% of seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students. Students from Other Backward Class (OBC) category from the non-creamy layer have a reserve of 27%. Candidates from the EWS category have a reservation of 10%.

Category Reservation SC 15% ST 7.5% OBC 27% EWS 10%

Candidates belonging to the reserved category must also note that a copy of the SC/ST/NC-OBC/EWS/PwD categories must upload the certificates at the time of application. The applications of those who do not upload the required documents will not be accepted under the category.

