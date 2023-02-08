SSC CGL Vacancy Increased 2022: Check Official Notification PDF Here

SSC CGL Vacancy Increased 2022-23: The Staff Selection Commission has released a notification on its official website- https://ssc.nic.in/ notifying a huge increase in number of tentative vacancies for the SSC CGL 2022 exam. As per the official notification released earlier the number of vacancies announced for the SSC CGL 2022 recruitment exam were 20000, which have now been increased to almost a double number of 37409. The candidates are more than happy with this decision of SSC. The maximum number of vacancies which have been notified in the new notification are 19676 vacancies of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant in Department of Posts. Apart from this there are 3140 vacancies of Tax Assistant in CBDT, 2752 vacancies of Senior Administrative Assistant in Military Engineering Service, 2295 vacancies of Auditor under CAG and 1470 vacancies of Accountant/Junior Accountant under CAG.

Candidates can refer to the official notification to know department wise vacancy breakup and all other details about updated vacancies.

Candidates can also download the official notification for SSC CGL Vacancy Increased 2022 - 2023 from the direct link given here- https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/TentativeVacancy

Candidates can refer to the below table for some of highest numbers of vacancies in various departments.

Department/Ministry Name of Post No. of Vacancies Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant 19676 Central Board of Direct Taxes Tax Assistant 3140 Military Engineering Services (Ministry of Defence) Senior Administrative Assistant 2752 Comptroller & Auditor General of India Auditor 2295 Comptroller & Auditor General of India Accountant/Junior Accountant 1470 Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ 1260 Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) Inspector, (Central Excise) 1113



It is for the information of the candidates that the recruitment process for SSC CGL 2022 was started by the commission on 17 September 2022 which continued till 13 October 2022. The SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 exam was organized from 1 December to 13 December 2022. Results of the SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 exam are still awaited but the commission has already declared the dates for SSC CGL 2022 Tier 2 exam which will be conducted from 2 March to 7 March 2023. The Recruitment drive aims to fill the vacancies in various Central Government Departments and Ministries Like Department of Posts, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs to name a few.