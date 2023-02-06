SSC CGL Result 2022: Check Tier 1 Selection List Date, Tier 2 Date and Expected Cut-Off Marks Here

SSC CGL Result 2022: Staff Selection Commission will soon release the result of the SSC CHSL Exam 2022. Candidates can check the Tier 1 Selection List Date, Tier 2 Date and Expected Cut-Off Marks Here

SSC CGL Result 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to announce the result of Tier 1 for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Exam conducted from 01 to 13 December 2023. Lakhs of students appeared in SSC CGL Exam 2022. SSC CGL Result Link will be available on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in, anytime soon.

SSC CGL 2022 was a nationwide exam held in different cities across the country on multiple dates. Students can able to download SSC CGL Resul 2022 through the direct link provided Meanwhile, the candidates can c SSC CGL 2022 Exam can check the expected cut-off marks, SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date, and other details below.

SSC CGL Result Date 2022-23

SSC CGL Result PDF is expected in the month of February 2023 as Tier 2 is going to start from 02 March 2022. According to the reports, the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result will be available in the second or third week of February 2023.

SSC CGL Result 2022: Check SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023

Candidates who clear the SSC CGL Tier 1 will be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam. According to the official website, SSC CGL Tier 2 2022 will be conducted from 2nd March to 7th March 2023 at various centres. The candidate must download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card from the regional website of the commission.

SSC CGL Result 2022: SSC CGL Cut-Off Marks 2022

The commission releases the cut-off marks along with the result. With the help of the cut-off marks, the students can check the marks to get selected for the next round of recruitment. SSC CGL Exam was easy to moderate level. With the help of our experts, the candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut-Off Marks for different categories and different posts below:

Category For Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts For Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post For the posts other than AAO and JSO Gen 175 to 180 Marks 165 to 170 Marks 145 to 150 Marks EWS 175 to 180 Marks 160 to 165 Marks 145 to 150 Marks OBC 170 to 175 Marks 155 to 160 Marks 140 to 145 Marks SC 160 to 165 Marks 140 to 150 Marks 120 to 125 Marks ST 155 to 160 Marks 120 to 125 Marks 110 to 115 Marks

SSC CGL 2022 Qualifying Marks 2023

Category Marks Percentage General 30% OBC/EWS 25% Other 20%

SSC CGL Result 2022: How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 ?

The candidates can download the SSC CGL Result from the website of the commission by following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in and go to ‘Result’ Tab

Step 2: Click on the SSC CGL Result PDF given against different posts

Step 3: Download SSC CGL Result PDF

Step 4: Check the roll number of selected candidates for Tier 2

The candidates are advised to bookmark this page to know the latest updates regarding SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023.