SSC CGL Result 2022-2023: CGL Tier 1 Result Analysis, Cut Off, Candidate Pass Percentage

SSC CGL Result 2022 has been released on February 9, 2023. SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result announced by the examination authority Staff Selection Commission. Based on the result analysis, a total of 3,86,652 candidates have been selected for the SSC CGL Tier II exam scheduled to be held between March 2 to 7, 2023.
A total of 33,55,194 candidates have registered for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam. Among the applicants, 16,16,687 (48.18%) appeared in the exam while 17,38,507 (51.82%) candidates did not appear.
Candidates can download SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 results from the official website - ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL result has been declared in PDF format containing the candidate’s name, roll number, and their category. Candidates can also download SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result PDF.
|
SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result
|
SSC CGL Result PDF 1
|
SSC CGL Result PDF 2
|
SSC CGL Result PDF 3
|
SSC CGL Result Notice
SSC CGL Tier 2 CGL Exam 2023
It is to be noted that SSC CGL Tier is scheduled from 02 to 07 March 2023. The candidates whose roll number is available in the list are required to appear for the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam on mentioned date and time. Shortlisted candidates are required to download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 7 days before the exam.
SSC CGL Result 2023 Analysis
SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result: Appeared Vs Pass Percentage
Based on the SSC CGL Tier I result, the commission has selected nearly 10 to 12 times of the available vacancy. As per the notification, a total of 37409 vacancies are available to be filled through SSC CGL Tier 1. Candidates can check the table below to check details of the SSC CGL Result 2023.
|
SSC GL Exam Particulars
|
Details in Number & Percentage
|
Candidates Registered
|
33,55,194
|
Appeared
|
16,16,687 (48.18%)
|
Absent
|
17,38,507 (51.82%)
|
Number of Selected Candidates in Tier I
|
3,86,652
|
Total Vacancy
|
37409
Also See:
SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result: Region-Wise Test Takers
A total of 16,16,687 candidates have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier I exam. The highest number of test takers is from the Central region followed by the North region. A total of 464534 candidates appeared from the Central region and 347496 from the North region. Candidates can check the table below to check the number of candidates who appeared in SSC CGL Tier I from all regions.
|
Region Names
|
No. of Candidates Appeared in SSC CGL Tier 1
|
Central Region
|
464534
|
North Region
|
347496
|
Eastern Region
|
230763
|
Southern Region
|
187042
|
Western Region
|
108429
|
MP Sub-Region
|
105704
|
KKR Region
|
81286
|
North Western Region
|
53617SC
|
North Eastern Region
|
37816
|
Total
|
16,16,687
SSC CGL Cut Off: Category Wise Cut Off Marks Required for Qualify
Only those candidates who have scored equal to or more than the cutoff score as per their category have been selected to appear in the Tier 2 exam. Candidates can check the category-wise SSC CGL 2022 Cut off marks of Tier 1 from the table below.
Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I and Paper-III {General Studies (Finance & Economics} (for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)
A total of 25071 candidates have been shortlisted in Tier 1 for AAO Posts (Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer). The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks in the table below:
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|Shortlisted Candidates
|SC
|137.54533
|4832
|ST
|131.03984
|2325
|OBC
|152.92049
|8469
|EWS
|154.80185
|3485
|UR
|158.36560
|4776
|OH
|128.59598
|435
|HH
|96.45331
|382
|PWD-Others
|72.79273
|367
|Total
|-
|25071
Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I and Paper-II (Statistics)] (for the post of Junior Statistical Officer)
SSC has shortlisted a total of 1149 candidates in Tier 1 Exam for JSO Posts. The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks in the table below:
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|Shortlisted Candidates
|SC
|150.55987
|455
|ST
|150.32888
|123
|OBC
|167.19245
|421
|EWS
|169.35896
|150
|Total
|-
|1149
Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I) (for posts other than AAO & JSO)
Around 360432 candidates are selected for posts other than AAO and JSO. The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks in the table below:
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|Shortlisted Candidates
|SC
|89.08864
|70739
|ST
|77.57858
|35769
|OBC
|114.27651
|98518
|EWS
|102.35275
|53277
|UR
|114.27651
|73065
|ESM
|40.00000
|16444
|OH
|70.69038
|5717
|HH
|40.00000
|2803
|VH
|40.00000
|3175
|PWD-Others
|40.00000
|925
|Total
|-
|360432
SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks 2023
SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks for all the candidates whether qualified or non-qualified will be hosted on 22 Mat 2023 on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates may check their individual marks from 22.02.2023 to 08.03.2023 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2023
SSC has examined the representations that sent by the candidates with regard to the first Answer Keys of Tier-I
Exam. On the basis of objections, SSC has made the final Answer Keys. SSC CGL Tier Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) will be published on the website of the Commission.