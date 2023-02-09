SSC CGL Result 2022-2023: CGL Tier 1 Result Analysis, Cut Off, Candidate Pass Percentage

SSC CGL Result has been released on February 09, 2023. Candidates can check the cut-off marks, selection list, tier 2 details and other important information below.

SSC CGL Result 2022 has been released on February 9, 2023. SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result announced by the examination authority Staff Selection Commission. Based on the result analysis, a total of 3,86,652 candidates have been selected for the SSC CGL Tier II exam scheduled to be held between March 2 to 7, 2023.

A total of 33,55,194 candidates have registered for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam. Among the applicants, 16,16,687 (48.18%) appeared in the exam while 17,38,507 (51.82%) candidates did not appear.

Candidates can download SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 results from the official website - ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL result has been declared in PDF format containing the candidate’s name, roll number, and their category. Candidates can also download SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result PDF.

SSC CGL Tier 2 CGL Exam 2023

It is to be noted that SSC CGL Tier is scheduled from 02 to 07 March 2023. The candidates whose roll number is available in the list are required to appear for the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam on mentioned date and time. Shortlisted candidates are required to download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 7 days before the exam.

SSC CGL Result 2023 Analysis

SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result: Appeared Vs Pass Percentage

Based on the SSC CGL Tier I result, the commission has selected nearly 10 to 12 times of the available vacancy. As per the notification, a total of 37409 vacancies are available to be filled through SSC CGL Tier 1. Candidates can check the table below to check details of the SSC CGL Result 2023.

SSC GL Exam Particulars Details in Number & Percentage Candidates Registered 33,55,194 Appeared 16,16,687 (48.18%) Absent 17,38,507 (51.82%) Number of Selected Candidates in Tier I 3,86,652 Total Vacancy 37409

SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result: Region-Wise Test Takers

A total of 16,16,687 candidates have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier I exam. The highest number of test takers is from the Central region followed by the North region. A total of 464534 candidates appeared from the Central region and 347496 from the North region. Candidates can check the table below to check the number of candidates who appeared in SSC CGL Tier I from all regions.

Region Names No. of Candidates Appeared in SSC CGL Tier 1 Central Region 464534 North Region 347496 Eastern Region 230763 Southern Region 187042 Western Region 108429 MP Sub-Region 105704 KKR Region 81286 North Western Region 53617SC North Eastern Region 37816 Total 16,16,687

SSC CGL Cut Off: Category Wise Cut Off Marks Required for Qualify

Only those candidates who have scored equal to or more than the cutoff score as per their category have been selected to appear in the Tier 2 exam. Candidates can check the category-wise SSC CGL 2022 Cut off marks of Tier 1 from the table below.

Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I and Paper-III {General Studies (Finance & Economics} (for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)



A total of 25071 candidates have been shortlisted in Tier 1 for AAO Posts (Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer). The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks in the table below:

Category Cut-off Marks Shortlisted Candidates

SC 137.54533 4832 ST 131.03984 2325 OBC 152.92049 8469 EWS 154.80185 3485 UR 158.36560 4776 OH 128.59598 435 HH 96.45331 382 PWD-Others 72.79273 367 Total - 25071

Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I and Paper-II (Statistics)] (for the post of Junior Statistical Officer)

SSC has shortlisted a total of 1149 candidates in Tier 1 Exam for JSO Posts. The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks in the table below:

Category Cut-off Marks Shortlisted Candidates

SC 150.55987 455 ST 150.32888 123 OBC 167.19245 421 EWS 169.35896 150 Total - 1149

Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I) (for posts other than AAO & JSO)

Around 360432 candidates are selected for posts other than AAO and JSO. The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks in the table below:

Category Cut-off Marks Shortlisted Candidates

SC 89.08864 70739 ST 77.57858 35769 OBC 114.27651 98518 EWS 102.35275 53277 UR 114.27651 73065 ESM 40.00000 16444 OH 70.69038 5717 HH 40.00000 2803 VH 40.00000 3175 PWD-Others 40.00000 925 Total - 360432

SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks 2023

SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks for all the candidates whether qualified or non-qualified will be hosted on 22 Mat 2023 on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates may check their individual marks from 22.02.2023 to 08.03.2023 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2023

SSC has examined the representations that sent by the candidates with regard to the first Answer Keys of Tier-I

Exam. On the basis of objections, SSC has made the final Answer Keys. SSC CGL Tier Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) will be published on the website of the Commission.