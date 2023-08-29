SSC CGL Merit List 2023 PDF Download: Tier 1 Result To Be Out Soon @ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Merit List 2023 PDF Download : The Staff Selection Commission will soon release the SSC CGL result 2023 in pdf format at its official website - ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023 was held in online mode for the recruitment of 7500 vacancies.

SSC CGL Merit List 2023 PDF Download @ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Tier-1 2023 exam for the recruitment of 7500 vacancies s under Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organizations of Government of India between July 14 to 27, 2023 across different exam centres. Based on the marks scored in the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam 2023 candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in the SSC CGL Tier-2 exam 2023.

SSC CGL Merit List 2023: PDF Download Region-wise

Marks scored by candidates in computer-based examinations, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks. Also, Separate cut-offs will be fixed for the post of Junior Statistical Officer for appearing in Paper-I & Paper-II of Tier-II, for the post of Statistical Investigator Grade-II for appearing in Paper-I & Paper-II of Tier-II, for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer for appearing in Paper-I & PaperIII of Tier-II and for all other posts for appearing in Paper-I of Tier-II.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the merit list of the SSC CGL 2023 online exam at its regional websites:

SSC CGL Merit List 2023: Shortlisting Criteria

Merit List for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Grade-II will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks scored in Section-I & Section-II of Paper-I and Paper-II of Tier-II examination subject to qualifying Section-III (both modules) of Paper-I of Tier-II.

Merit List for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks scored in Section-I & Section-II of Paper-I and Paper-III of Tier-II examination subject to qualifying Section-III (both modules) of Paper-I of Tier-II.

Merit List for the posts, where DEST is prescribed, will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks scored in Section-I & Section-II of Paper-I of Tier-II examination subject to qualifying Module-I (i.e. Computer Knowledge Test) of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II at normal standards and Module-II (i.e. DEST) of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II at higher standards.

Merit List for the posts, where CPT is prescribed, will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks scored in Section-I & Section-II of Paper-I of Tier-II examination subject to qualifying of Module I (i.e., Computer Knowledge Test) & Module-II (i.e. DEST) of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II at higher standards.

Merit List for all other posts will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks scored in Section-I & Section-II of Paper-I of Tier-II examination only subject to qualifying Section-III (both modules) of Paper-I of Tier-II.

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC CGL 2023 Exam Category-wise

The minimum qualifying marks for the SSC CGL Tier 1 computer-based examinations are as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 30% OBC/EWS 25% All other categories 20%

SSC CGL Final Merit List 2023

The SSC CGL final Merit list will be prepared on the basis of the overall performance of candidates in the Tier-II Examination only. In the event of a tie in scores of candidates in the Tier-II examination, merit will be decided by applying the following criteria, one after another in the given order, till the tie is resolved:

Marks scored in Paper-II & Paper-III of Tier-II Examination for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)/ Statistical Investigator Grade-II and Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer respectively, if

Marks scored in Section-I of Paper-I of Tier-II Examination.

Date of birth, with older candidates placed higher.

Alphabetical order in which the names of the candidates appear.

The final selection of candidates, in each category, will be made on the basis of ‘overall performance in Tier-II Examination’ and ‘preference of posts’ exercised by them. Once the candidate has been given his first available preference, as per his merit, he will not be considered for any other option. Candidates are, therefore, required to exercise their preference for posts very carefully.