SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Result Date: Check Tier 2 Exam Date, Syllabus, Paper 1, 2, 3 NEW Pattern

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result Date 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is on the verge of releasing the SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2023 , which will soon be available on its official website, ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL Tier-1 exam, held online from July 14 to 27, 2023 across the country, for the recruitment of 7500 vacancies (approx.) under Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different govt ministries/ departments/ organizations. So, let’s look at the date on which SSC CGL Tier result 2023 is expected to be released.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Result Date 2023 (Expected)

On August 1, 2023, the SSC CGL Tier-1 Answer Key was made accessible to the candidates and till August 4, 2023, candidates had the opportunity to review their answer sheets and question papers, as well as to raise any objections (if any). It is expected that the SSC CGL Tier-1 result 2023 will be released on the last week of August 2023. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results after the completion of each tier-wise exam. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC CGL website, ssc.nic.in, as and when the results are announced.

As per the official notification, SSC CGL Tier-2 exam 2023 will be held on October 25, 26 and 27, 2023. The SSC CGL 2023 Tier-II exam is an objective exam that will be conducted online. The examination will have three papers, papers 1, 2, and 3. Paper 1 will be compulsory for all the posts. Whereas paper 2 is for those who have applied for the Junior Statistical Officer and paper 3 is for candidates who have opted for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer. As per the marking scheme, 3 marks shall be awarded for each correct answer marked in the exam.

SSC CGL Tier-2 Paper I (Compulsory) Sections Module Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Section I Module-I Mathematical Abilities 30 90 1 hour Module-II Reasoning and General Intelligence 30 90 Section II Module-I English Language and Comprehension 45 135 1 hour Module-II General Awareness 25 75 Section III Module-I Computer Knowledge Test 20 60 15 minutes Module-II Data Entry Speed Test One Data Entry Task 15 minutes SSC CGL Tier-2 Paper II (For JSO) Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Statistics 100 200 2 hours Total 100 200 2 hours SSC CGL Tier-2 Paper III (For AAO) Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Studies (Finance and Economics) 100 200 2 hours Total 100 200 2 hours

There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in Section-I, Section-II, and Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I and 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II and Paper-III.