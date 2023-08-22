SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Result Date: Check Tier 2 Exam Date, Syllabus, Paper 1, 2, 3 NEW Pattern

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Result Date: Check when will the Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023. Also, check the SSC CGL Tier-2 exam dates, Paper 1, 2 & 3 new exam pattern and syllabus.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result Date 2023
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result Date 2023

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result Date 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is on the verge of releasing the SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2023, which will soon be available on its official website, ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL Tier-1 exam, held online from July 14 to 27, 2023 across the country, for the recruitment of 7500 vacancies (approx.) under Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different govt ministries/ departments/ organizations. So, let’s look at the date on which SSC CGL Tier result 2023 is expected to be released. 

Check SSC CGL Expected Cutoff Marks Postwise 2023

SSC CGL Tier-1 Result Date 2023 (Expected)

On August 1, 2023, the SSC CGL Tier-1 Answer Key was made accessible to the candidates and till August 4, 2023, candidates had the opportunity to review their answer sheets and question papers, as well as to raise any objections (if any). It is expected that the SSC CGL Tier-1 result 2023 will be released on the last week of August 2023. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results after the completion of each tier-wise exam. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC CGL website, ssc.nic.in, as and when the results are announced. 

Career Counseling

Must Read

Check SSC CGL Passing Marks 2023

Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Analysis

Download SSC CGL Question Paper with Answer Key PDF (Memory Based)

Download SSC CGL Previous Year Question Papers PDF

Practice SSC CGL Mock Test 2023 Online for Free 

Check SSC CGL Exam FAQs 2023

Check SSC CGL Exam Centre List 2023

Download SSC CGL Exam Study Material

SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam Date 2023: Check Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 New Exam Pattern and Syllabus 2023

As per the official notification, SSC CGL Tier-2 exam 2023 will be held on October 25, 26 and 27, 2023. The SSC CGL 2023 Tier-II exam is an objective exam that will be conducted online. The examination will have three papers, papers 1, 2, and 3. Paper 1 will be compulsory for all the posts. Whereas paper 2 is for those who have applied for the Junior Statistical Officer and paper 3 is for candidates who have opted for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer. As per the marking scheme, 3 marks shall be awarded for each correct answer marked in the exam.

Download SSC CGL Syllabus 2023 PDF

SSC CGL Tier-2 Paper I (Compulsory)

Sections

Module

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Section I

Module-I

Mathematical Abilities

30

90

1 hour

Module-II

Reasoning and General Intelligence

30

90

Section II

Module-I

English Language and Comprehension

45

135

1 hour

Module-II

General Awareness

25

75

Section III

Module-I

Computer Knowledge Test

20

60

15 minutes

Module-II

Data Entry Speed Test

One Data Entry Task

15 minutes

SSC CGL Tier-2 Paper II (For JSO)

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Statistics

100

200

2 hours

Total

100

200

2 hours

SSC CGL Tier-2 Paper III (For AAO)

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Studies (Finance and Economics)

100

200

2 hours

Total

100

200

2 hours

There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in Section-I, Section-II, and Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I and 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II and Paper-III.

SSC CGL 2023 Exam Updates

Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Important Topics Subject-wise

Check SSC CGL 2023 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

Check SSC CGL Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023 in Detail

Check SSC CGL 2023 Salary after the 7th Pay Commission

FAQ

Q1. What is the expected SSC CGL Tier Result Date 2023?

It is expected that the SSC CGL Tier-1 result 2023 will be released on the last week of August 2023.

Q2. What is next after the declaration of the SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2023?

After the SSC CGL Tier-1 result is announced, all the qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the next selection round, i.e., the SSC CGL Tier-2 exam.

Q3. What are the SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam Dates 2023?

SSC CGL Tier-2 exam 2023 will be held on October 25, 26 and 27, 2023
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next