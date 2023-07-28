SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Exam Concluded: Check Minimum Qualifying Cutoff, Passing Marks Categorywise

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Exam Concluded: Check the category-wise minimum qualifying and passing marks for the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam 2023. Also, download the expected and previous year's cut-off marks.

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks
SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2023 Concluded: The Staff Selection Commission held the SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 exam from July 14 to July 27, 2023 across the country in online mode. To qualify for SSC CGL, candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks in each tier and paper. They must also score more than the cut-off marks to be selected for the next round of the selection process.  Candidates who have appeared for the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam from July 14 to July 27, 2023, can check the minimum qualifying or passing marks here.

Check SSC CGL Expected Cutoff Marks Postwise 2023

SSC CGL Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

The minimum qualifying marks are only for passing the exam. They do not guarantee a candidate's selection. The cut-off marks for SSC CGL are different for each category and post. The cut-off marks are released after the Tier 1 results are declared. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the SSC CGL Tier I computer-based examinations are as follows:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

30%

OBC/EWS

25%

All other categories

20%

The minimum qualifying marks are not very high, but they do require candidates to have a good understanding of the subjects that are tested in the exam. The SSC CGL cut-off marks will be determined on the basis of certain factors such as the number of applicants, categories, etc. Some of the important factors are shared below:

  • Number of aspirants attempting the exam
  • Total number of vacancies
  • Difficulty level of the exam
  • Marks obtained in the exam
  • Category of aspirants

Also,  marks scored by candidates in computer-based examinations, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

SSC CGL Previous Year Cut-Off Marks Post-wise

Let’s look at the post-wise SSC CGL Cut-Off marks 2022 for different categories:

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022-23 (Finance & Accounts, AAO)

Category

Finance & Accounts, AAO

SC 

137.54

ST 

131.03

OBC 

152.92

EWS 

154.80

UR 

158.36

OH 

128.59

HH 

96.45

Others-PWD 

72.79

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023  (Statistics & JSO)

Category

Statistics & JSO

SC 

150.55

ST 

150.32

OBC 

167.19

EWS 

169.35

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 (for posts other than AAO & JSO)

Category

for posts other than AAO & JSO

SC 

89.08

ST 

77.57

OBC 

102.35

EWS 

114.27

ESM

40

UR 

114.27

OH 

70.69

HH 

40

VH

40

Others-PWD 

40

SSC CGL Merit List 2023

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the overall performance of candidates in the SSC CGL Tier-2 exam only. The final selection of candidates, in each category, will be made on the basis of ‘overall performance in Tier-2 examination’ and ‘preference of posts’ exercised by them. Once the candidate has been given his first available preference, as per his merit, he will not be considered for any other option.

The final allotment of posts is made on the basis of merit-cum-preferences of Posts/ Departments given by the candidates and once a post is allotted, no change of posts will be made by the Commission due to non-fulfillment of any post-specific requirements of physical/ medical/ educational standards.

FAQ

Q1. What would be the minimum qualifying or passing marks category-wise in the SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2023?

The minimum qualifying mark for the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam category-wise is UR-30%, OBC/EWS-25%, and other categories-20%.

Q2. What are the factors responsible for determining the SSC CGL Cut-Off Marks 2023?

Some of the factors responsible for influencing the SSC CGL cut-off marks are the number of aspirants, the total number of vacancies, exam level, categories, etc.

Q3. What is next after the declaration of the SSC CGL cut-off marks?

After the SSC CGL cut-off is announced, all the qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the next selection round, i.e., the SSC CGL Tier-2 exam. 
