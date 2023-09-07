CTET Answer Key 2023 for August: Paper 1 and 2 Response Sheet to be Out Soon

CTET Answer Key 2023 will be released anytime soon on the official website. The candidates can check the answer key date and live updates in this article.

CTET Answer Key 2023: CBSE CTET 2023 answers will be uploaded on the website of the board. The results will be released at the end of September 2023. Hence, the answer key will be uploaded anytime soon. According to the reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education will release the answer key link either on 06 or 07 September 2023. In addition, 3 to 4 days will be given to raise the objection Those who score 60% marks will be declared qualified in the exam.

Where to Download CTET Answer Key 2023

ctet answer key link ctet.nic.in

CTET Answer Key Paper 1 and Paper 2 Live Updates

Updated on 7 Sep at 1:00 PM

How to Calculate Scores ?

The candidates can calculate the scores with the help of the answer key. They should understand that for every correct answer 1 mark will be given. 0 Mark for the wrong answer as well for non-attempted question