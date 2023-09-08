India Post GDS Document Verification 2023 Date; Check DV List

India Post GDS Document Required 2023 Date: The dates for India Post document verification for the first merit list release have been released. Check the list of important documents for the DV

India Post GDS DV List 2023: India Post Office announced the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) on the official website. Candidates can check the India Post GDS 2023 Schedule II Result on the website of the India Post i.e. indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in.

Candidates who got selected will be required to appear for the India Post Document Verification on or before September 16, 2023, in their respective divisions. The shortlisted candidates will be required to come up with two sets of self-attested photocopies of all pertinent documents in addition to the original

India Post DV 2023 Date

The shortlisted candidates are required to have their documentation verified by the Divisional Head stated next to their names by September 16, 2023, per the official notification. Therefore, candidates should arrive at their divisional office well in advance of the due date, which is September 16, 2023.

Documents Required for Indian Post DV 2023

Candidates who have been shortlisted need to show up for the India Post Document Verification. The shortlisted candidates should come in for verification with two sets of self-attested photocopies of every relevant document in addition to the originals.

Original marks/Board sheet

Original community/Cast certificate.

Original PWD certificate.

Original Transgender certificate

Original Date of Birth Proof

Medical certificate. The medical certificate should be from the Medical officer of any Government Hospital/Government dispensary/Government Primary Health Centre etc. (Compulsory).

Original document

India Post GDS Result PDF

The Post Office of India has uploaded the merit list of selected candidates state-wise in PDF format on its official website. The candidate who has applied for the posts must visit the website

How to Download India Post DV List 2023?

Below we have listed the India steps to download the India Post DV List

Visit the website of the India Post Office -indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in

Go to the Shortlisted Candidates Tab

Here, you are required to select the state

Download India Post Office GDS DV Schedule II List 2023

What is After India Post DV Round?

Candidates will have to go through pre-engagement requirements, including mandatory training if their documents are successfully verified by the relevant authority. The candidature will be cancelled if the Engaging Authority's verification is unsuccessful. Based on successful document verification, the system itself (through registered SMS/Email) will send out the offer of provisional engagement.

