India Post GDS Document Verification 2023 Date; Check DV List

India Post GDS DV List 2023: India Post Office announced the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) on the official website. Candidates can check the India Post GDS 2023 Schedule II Result on the website of the India Post i.e. indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in.
Candidates who got selected will be required to appear for the India Post Document Verification on or before September 16, 2023, in their respective divisions. The shortlisted candidates will be required to come up with two sets of self-attested photocopies of all pertinent documents in addition to the original
India Post DV 2023 Date
The shortlisted candidates are required to have their documentation verified by the Divisional Head stated next to their names by September 16, 2023, per the official notification. Therefore, candidates should arrive at their divisional office well in advance of the due date, which is September 16, 2023.
Documents Required for Indian Post DV 2023
Candidates who have been shortlisted need to show up for the India Post Document Verification. The shortlisted candidates should come in for verification with two sets of self-attested photocopies of every relevant document in addition to the originals.
- Original marks/Board sheet
- Original community/Cast certificate.
- Original PWD certificate.
- Original Transgender certificate
- Original Date of Birth Proof
- Medical certificate. The medical certificate should be from the Medical officer of any Government Hospital/Government dispensary/Government Primary Health Centre etc. (Compulsory).
- Original document
India Post GDS Result PDF
The Post Office of India has uploaded the merit list of selected candidates state-wise in PDF format on its official website. The candidate who has applied for the posts must visit the website
How to Download India Post DV List 2023?
Below we have listed the India steps to download the India Post DV List
Visit the website of the India Post Office -indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in
Go to the Shortlisted Candidates Tab
Here, you are required to select the state
Download India Post Office GDS DV Schedule II List 2023
What is After India Post DV Round?
Candidates will have to go through pre-engagement requirements, including mandatory training if their documents are successfully verified by the relevant authority. The candidature will be cancelled if the Engaging Authority's verification is unsuccessful. Based on successful document verification, the system itself (through registered SMS/Email) will send out the offer of provisional engagement.
