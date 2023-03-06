India Post GDS Cut Off 2023 & Merit List: State and Category Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

India Post GDS Cut Off 2023: India Post GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak) Cut Off mark is the minimum qualifying that must be secured by the candidates to qualify for the exam. GDS Cut Off score 2023 will be released by the examination authority along with the declaration of the result. The India Post GDS Cut Off score 2023 is expected to be released in March. Candidates can check the GDS Cutoff score at www.indiapost.gov.in. 

The examination authority India Post will release India Post GDS Cutoff 2023 cut-off marks separately for each state and category (UR, OBC, SC, ST, etc.). Candidates are advised to check the cutoff score with respect to the state from which they have applied. GDS cutoff marks vary based on various factors such as the number of vacancies, the number of applicants, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. 

India Post GDS Cut Off 2023 marks for each state and category can be checked from this page. The GDS Cut Off score will be released on the official website of India Post (www.indiapost.gov.in), after the release of the India Post GDS result. Candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff marks for their respective category are considered qualified for the further selection process.

It's important to note that the GDS cut-off marks may vary from year to year and also depend on the state and category. Therefore, candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates and notifications regarding the India Post GDS recruitment process.  

India Post GDS Cutoff 2023: How to Check GDS Cut Off Marks?

India Post GDS Cut Off 2023 will be released by India Post after the completion of the recruitment process. Candidates who have appeared for the India Post GDS exam can check the cut-off marks on the official website of India Post. Here are the steps to check the India Post GDS Cut-Off 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post (www.indiapost.gov.in) or the GDS recruitment portal (www.appost.in/gdsonline/).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Results tab.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the link India Post GDS Cut Off 2023.

Step 4: Select the state and category for which you want to check the cut-off marks.

Step 5: The cut-off marks will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and take a printout of the cut-off marks for future reference.

Note: The India Post GDS Cut Off 2023 will be available only after the release of the result. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and notifications regarding the GDS recruitment process.

How India Post Gramin Dak Seva Cut Off Marks Calculated

The India Post GDS Cut Off 2023 is calculated based on various factors such as the number of vacancies, the number of applicants, the difficulty level of the exam, and the reservation policy. The following points explain how the cut-off score for India Post GDS 2023 will be calculated:

  • The total number of vacancies available for each state will be considered for calculating the cut-off score.
  • The total number of candidates who have applied for the GDS post in each state will be taken into account.
  • The reservation policy of the government will also play a crucial role in determining the cut-off score. The cut-off marks for the reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC, and PWD will be lower than the general category candidates.
  • The cut-off score will be calculated based on the aggregate marks obtained by the candidates in the 10th standard examination.
  • Candidates who score equal to or above the cut-off marks for their respective category will be considered qualified for the further selection process.
  • It's important to note that the cut-off marks may vary from year to year and also depend on the state and category. 

India Post GDS Cut Off 2023: What will be expected cut off score?

India Post expected GDS cutoff score is prepared based on the analysis of the previous year's cutoff score. Candidates can check the table below for GDS 2023 expected cutoff score.

India Post Expected GDS Cut Off 2023

Category Name

Expected Cut-off 2023

General (UR)

84-94%

EWS

83-90%

Other Backward Classes

79-88%

Scheduled Castes

79-87%

Scheduled Tribe

78-84%

Public Works Department

68-77.6%

India Post GDS Cutoff 2023: State and Category Wise Cut Off Score

The GDS Cut Off Score of the previous year is provided below. Based on the previous year's GDS cutoff analysis candidates can check the probability of their selection in India Post GDS recruitment 2023. 

State and Category Wise GDS Cut Off Score

States

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

PwD

Andhra Pradesh

95

93.4167

93.4167

95

93.4167

91.8333

Assam

92

86.3333

86.5

89

86.6667

76.3333

Bihar

97.6

95

95

97

95

86.1667

Chhattisgarh

95

91.5

90.25

95

93.1

87.4

Gujarat

92.8

92.6

89.2

92.2

91.8

80.4

Haryana

88

81

81

82

79

Himachal Pradesh

98.1667

93.1

93.4167

95.8

95

86.8571

Jammu and Kashmir

97.6667

95

90.65

96.4

95.1667

87.4

Jharkhand

97

95

95

97

95

91.2

Karnataka

95

93.92

91.68

95.84

90.72

89.12

Kerala

95

95

95

95

95

89.3

Madhya Pradesh

95

94

88.1667

96

91.5

87.2

Maharashtra

95.8

92.6667

93.3333

94

94

88

North Eastern

93

77

77

93.4286

91.5714

85.7143

Odisha

88.1667

90

84.1667

90.5

88

85.1667

Punjab

98.4

95

95

95

92

87.6923

Rajasthan

95

93.6667

93.1

95

92.5

87.4

Tamil Nadu

98

97

96

97

96.2

89

Telangana

95

93.4167

95

95

93.4167

91.8333

Uttar Pradesh

97.3333

97.3333

97.4667

97.8

93.1

92

Uttarakhand

95

90.8

94.6667

95

93.1

85.4

West Bengal

96.8333

93.5714

88.71483

95.2857

90.8571

85.1429

How to Download India Post GDS Merit List 2023 PDF

Candidates who have appeared for the India Post GDS 2023 exam can download the merit list from the official website of India Post. The merit list will contain the names and roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the further selection process. Here are the steps to download the India Post GDS merit list:

  • Visit the official website of India Post (www.indiapost.gov.in) or the GDS recruitment portal (www.appost.in/gdsonline/).
  • On the homepage, click on the "Results" tab.
  • A new page will open, click on the link "India Post GDS Merit List 2023".
  • Select the state and category for which you want to download the merit list.
  • The merit list will be displayed on the screen in PDF format.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout of the merit list for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified for the further selection process will be called for document verification. They will be informed about the date, time, and venue for the document verification through the official website or via email/SMS. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and notifications regarding the GDS recruitment process.

Important Link:-

India Post GDS Cut Off 2023 & Merit List: State and Category Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

FAQ

Q1: What is the GDS Cut Off Score release date?

The release date of the India Post GDS Cut Off Score 2023 has not been officially announced yet. The cutoff score is usually released after the announcement of the GDS exam result. The GDS result 2023 is likely to be announced in March.

Q2. Where to check the India Post GDS Cut Off 2023?

The India Post GDS Cut Off 2023 will be released by India Post on its official website or the GDS recruitment portal. Candidates who have appeared for the India Post GDS 2023 exam can check the cut-off marks on the official website -www.indiapost.gov.in or www.appost.in/gdsonline/

Q3: How many marks are required to qualify for GDS?

The minimum marks required to qualify for the India Post GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak) recruitment exam will be decided by India Post based on various factors such as the number of vacancies, the number of applicants, the difficulty level of the exam, and the reservation policy. The selection of candidates for the GDS post will be based on the merit list prepared by India Post, which will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the 10th standard examination.

Q4: How is GDS merit calculated?

The GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak) merit list is prepared by India Post based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the 10th standard examination. The merit list is calculated using a standard formula that takes into account the marks obtained by the candidates in the 10th standard examination and the preferences given by the candidates for the post and the postal circle.

