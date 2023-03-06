India Post GDS Cut Off 2023 & Merit List: State and Category Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Check here India Post GDS Cut Off 2023 & Merit List for each state and category along with expected cut off marks and steps to download and latest result update.

India Post GDS Cut Off 2023: India Post GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak) Cut Off mark is the minimum qualifying that must be secured by the candidates to qualify for the exam. GDS Cut Off score 2023 will be released by the examination authority along with the declaration of the result. The India Post GDS Cut Off score 2023 is expected to be released in March. Candidates can check the GDS Cutoff score at www.indiapost.gov.in.

The examination authority India Post will release India Post GDS Cutoff 2023 cut-off marks separately for each state and category (UR, OBC, SC, ST, etc.). Candidates are advised to check the cutoff score with respect to the state from which they have applied. GDS cutoff marks vary based on various factors such as the number of vacancies, the number of applicants, the difficulty level of the exam, etc.

India Post GDS Cut Off 2023 marks for each state and category can be checked from this page. The GDS Cut Off score will be released on the official website of India Post (www.indiapost.gov.in), after the release of the India Post GDS result. Candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff marks for their respective category are considered qualified for the further selection process.

It's important to note that the GDS cut-off marks may vary from year to year and also depend on the state and category. Therefore, candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates and notifications regarding the India Post GDS recruitment process.

India Post GDS Cutoff 2023: How to Check GDS Cut Off Marks?

India Post GDS Cut Off 2023 will be released by India Post after the completion of the recruitment process. Candidates who have appeared for the India Post GDS exam can check the cut-off marks on the official website of India Post. Here are the steps to check the India Post GDS Cut-Off 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post (www.indiapost.gov.in) or the GDS recruitment portal (www.appost.in/gdsonline/).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Results tab.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the link India Post GDS Cut Off 2023.

Step 4: Select the state and category for which you want to check the cut-off marks.

Step 5: The cut-off marks will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and take a printout of the cut-off marks for future reference.

Note: The India Post GDS Cut Off 2023 will be available only after the release of the result. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and notifications regarding the GDS recruitment process.

How India Post Gramin Dak Seva Cut Off Marks Calculated

The India Post GDS Cut Off 2023 is calculated based on various factors such as the number of vacancies, the number of applicants, the difficulty level of the exam, and the reservation policy. The following points explain how the cut-off score for India Post GDS 2023 will be calculated:

The total number of vacancies available for each state will be considered for calculating the cut-off score.

The total number of candidates who have applied for the GDS post in each state will be taken into account.

The reservation policy of the government will also play a crucial role in determining the cut-off score. The cut-off marks for the reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC, and PWD will be lower than the general category candidates.

The cut-off score will be calculated based on the aggregate marks obtained by the candidates in the 10th standard examination.

Candidates who score equal to or above the cut-off marks for their respective category will be considered qualified for the further selection process.

It's important to note that the cut-off marks may vary from year to year and also depend on the state and category.

India Post GDS Cut Off 2023: What will be expected cut off score?

India Post expected GDS cutoff score is prepared based on the analysis of the previous year's cutoff score. Candidates can check the table below for GDS 2023 expected cutoff score.

India Post Expected GDS Cut Off 2023

Category Name Expected Cut-off 2023 General (UR) 84-94% EWS 83-90% Other Backward Classes 79-88% Scheduled Castes 79-87% Scheduled Tribe 78-84% Public Works Department 68-77.6%

India Post GDS Cutoff 2023: State and Category Wise Cut Off Score

The GDS Cut Off Score of the previous year is provided below. Based on the previous year's GDS cutoff analysis candidates can check the probability of their selection in India Post GDS recruitment 2023.

State and Category Wise GDS Cut Off Score

States UR SC ST OBC EWS PwD Andhra Pradesh 95 93.4167 93.4167 95 93.4167 91.8333 Assam 92 86.3333 86.5 89 86.6667 76.3333 Bihar 97.6 95 95 97 95 86.1667 Chhattisgarh 95 91.5 90.25 95 93.1 87.4 Gujarat 92.8 92.6 89.2 92.2 91.8 80.4 Haryana 88 81 81 82 – 79 Himachal Pradesh 98.1667 93.1 93.4167 95.8 95 86.8571 Jammu and Kashmir 97.6667 95 90.65 96.4 95.1667 87.4 Jharkhand 97 95 95 97 95 91.2 Karnataka 95 93.92 91.68 95.84 90.72 89.12 Kerala 95 95 95 95 95 89.3 Madhya Pradesh 95 94 88.1667 96 91.5 87.2 Maharashtra 95.8 92.6667 93.3333 94 94 88 North Eastern 93 77 77 93.4286 91.5714 85.7143 Odisha 88.1667 90 84.1667 90.5 88 85.1667 Punjab 98.4 95 95 95 92 87.6923 Rajasthan 95 93.6667 93.1 95 92.5 87.4 Tamil Nadu 98 97 96 97 96.2 89 Telangana 95 93.4167 95 95 93.4167 91.8333 Uttar Pradesh 97.3333 97.3333 97.4667 97.8 93.1 92 Uttarakhand 95 90.8 94.6667 95 93.1 85.4 West Bengal 96.8333 93.5714 88.71483 95.2857 90.8571 85.1429

How to Download India Post GDS Merit List 2023 PDF

Candidates who have appeared for the India Post GDS 2023 exam can download the merit list from the official website of India Post. The merit list will contain the names and roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the further selection process. Here are the steps to download the India Post GDS merit list:

Visit the official website of India Post (www.indiapost.gov.in) or the GDS recruitment portal (www.appost.in/gdsonline/).

On the homepage, click on the "Results" tab.

A new page will open, click on the link "India Post GDS Merit List 2023".

Select the state and category for which you want to download the merit list.

The merit list will be displayed on the screen in PDF format.

Candidates can download and take a printout of the merit list for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified for the further selection process will be called for document verification. They will be informed about the date, time, and venue for the document verification through the official website or via email/SMS. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and notifications regarding the GDS recruitment process.

