India Post GDS Result 2023: Selection List Expected in March

India Post GDS Result 2023: India Posts will soon release the result of the GDS Posts 2023 on its official website. Candidates can check the updates here.

India Post GDS Result 2023: India Post completed the registration process for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) on 16 February 2023. Now, India Post will publish the selection list of all the candidates who have registered themselves for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023.

India Post GDS Results will be released for all the circles including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

India Post GDS Result PDF 2023

India Post will release the GDS 2023 Result in a PDF format. India Post GDS 2023 PDF consists of details of the selected candidates. India Post GDS Result is expected in the month of March. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website of India Post.

The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory.

India Post GDS Result 2023: Steps to Download the India Post Result 2023

India Post Result is to be announced online only for those candidates who will secure qualifying marks as per their category. Candidates can check the stepwise procedure to check India Post 2023 result.

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Visit the ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ Tab then click on the region for which you have applied

Step 3: Download India Post GDS Result PDF 2023

Step 4: Check the details of the shortlisted candidates

India Post GDS DV Round 2023

Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for Document Verification. Indian Post GDS DV 2023 Details will be available in the result.