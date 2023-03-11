Punjab GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Punjab GDS Result 2023: Get here direct link to Download Punjab GDS Result PDF at indiapost.gov.in. Check the merit list and cut off marks here.

Punjab GDS result 2023 has been announced @indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can download the Punjab Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here.

Punjab GDS Result 2023 PDF Direct Link Here

India Post GDS Result 2023 Punjab

The India Post has recently announced the result for the India Post Punjab GDS recruitment on its official website. The Punjab GDS result was declared on the basis of the candidate’s merit in class 10th and class 12th. Candidates who applied for the examination earlier can check their results on the official website, indiapost.gov.in using their roll number. Earlier, the commission announced 766 vacancies for the Gramin Dak Sevak profile.

Know more details about the India Post Punjab GDS result 2023, score card, merit list PDF here on this page.

India Post Punjab GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Punjab Circle.

Punjab GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization India Post Recruitment India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Punjab Vacancies 766 GDS Posts Punjab GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapost.gov.in

Punjab GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Punjab GDS Result?

The Punjab GDS result 2023 has been released for 766 Dak Sevak Post. The candidates can check the merit list to know about their selection status in the examination. Candidates can simply use their name or roll number to know if they have qualified for the examination.

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab

Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page

Step 4: Click on the link for India Post Punjab GDS Result 2023

Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF

Step 6: Download and take print of Punjab GDS result for future reference

Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for Punjab circle.

Punjab GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy

The official notification has prescribed 766 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. The maximum number of vacancies i.e. 318 vacancies has been announced for the unreserved category. Here in the table, we have mentioned the vacancy break up for the Punjab GDS exam.

Category India Post GDS Punjab Circle Unreserved 318 OBC 147 SC 213 ST 0 EWS 65 PWDA 1 PWDB 0 PWDC 16 PWDDE 0 Total 766

