JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Punjab GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Punjab GDS Result 2023: Get here direct link to Download Punjab GDS Result PDF at indiapost.gov.in. Check the merit list and cut off marks here.

Punjab GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List
Punjab GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Punjab GDS result 2023 has been announced @indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can download the Punjab Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF and merit list here.

Punjab GDS Result 2023 PDF

 Direct Link Here

India Post GDS Result 2023 Punjab

The India Post has recently announced the result for the India Post Punjab GDS recruitment on its official website. The Punjab GDS result was declared on the basis of the candidate’s merit in class 10th and class 12th. Candidates who applied for the examination earlier can check their results on the official website, indiapost.gov.in using their roll number. Earlier, the commission announced 766 vacancies for the Gramin Dak Sevak profile. 

Know more details about the India Post Punjab GDS result 2023, score card, merit list PDF here on this page. 

India Post Punjab GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Punjab Circle. 

Punjab GDS Result 2023 Overview

Organization

India Post

Recruitment

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023

Posts

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Postal Circle

Punjab

Vacancies

766 GDS Posts

Punjab GDS Result 2023 release date

March 2023

Official Website

indiapost.gov.in

Punjab GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Punjab GDS Result?

The Punjab GDS result 2023 has been released for 766 Dak Sevak Post. The candidates can check the merit list to know about their selection status in the examination. Candidates can simply use their name or roll number to know if they have qualified for the examination. 

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab

Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page

Step 4: Click on the link for India Post Punjab GDS Result 2023

Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF 

Step 6: Download and take print of Punjab GDS result for future reference

Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for Punjab circle. 

Punjab GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy

The official notification has prescribed 766 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. The maximum number of vacancies i.e. 318 vacancies has been announced for the unreserved category. Here in the table, we have mentioned the vacancy break up for the Punjab GDS exam. 

Category

India Post GDS Punjab Circle

Unreserved

318

OBC

147

SC

213

ST

0

EWS

65

PWDA 

1

PWDB

0

PWDC 

16

PWDDE

0

Total

766

Important Links for India GDS Post 2023:-

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next