Delhi GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapost.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Delhi GDS result 2023 has been announced @indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can download the Delhi Gramin Dak Sevak result PDF, merit list ad cut off here.
|
Delhi GDS Result 2023 PDF
|
Direct Link Here
Delhi GDS Result 2023
The India Post Delhi GDS result 2023 has been announced for the 46 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check their Delhi GDS result and merit list to know about their selection status. The candidates can check their India Post GDS results on the official website, indiapost.gov.in. It is advisable to use their roll number or name to check their result for the India Post Gramin Dak Sewak.
Delhi GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF
The following table consists of a general overview of the India Post GDS Result 2023 for Delhi Circle.
|
Delhi GDS Result 2023 Overview
|
Organization
|
India Post
|
Recruitment
|
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023
|
Posts
|
Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
|
Postal Circle
|
Delhi
|
Vacancies
|
46 GDS Posts
|
Delhi GDS Result 2023 release date
|
March 2023
|
Official Website
|
indiapost.gov.in
Delhi GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: Steps to check India Post Delhi Gramin Dak Sewak Result
Delhi GDS result 2023 can be checked on the India Post’s official website. The result has been announced based on the merit of the candidates. The candidates can use their roll number or name to check their India Post Delhi GDS results. Here in the section below, we have notified the correct steps that can be used to download the result for the India Post Delhi GDS:
Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the India Post result tab
Step 3: Now, choose the applied state from the drop-down menu and then move to the next page
Step 4: Click on the link for India Post Delhi GDS Result 2023
Step 5: Now, scroll along the result PDF to check the roll number and name in the result PDF
Step 6: Download and take print of Delhi GDS result for future reference
Candidates who are selected for the next round will be able to find their roll number and name on the India Post GDS result for Delhi circle.
Delhi GDS Result 2023: Category Wise Vacancy Available
The Delhi GDS result in category-wise vacancies have been announced for the Gramin Dak Sewak. The authorities have announced 46 vacancies for different categories. Candidates will get their appointment within the prescribed category. Here in the section below, we have prescribed the category-wise vacancies for the India Post Delhi GDS profile.
|
Category
|
India Post GDS Delhi Circle Vacancy
|
Unreserved
|
19
|
OBC
|
17
|
SC
|
11
|
ST
|
5
|
EWS
|
2
|
PWDA
|
2
|
PWDB
|
0
|
PWDC
|
0
|
PWDDE
|
0
|
Total
|
46
