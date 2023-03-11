Jharkhand GDS Result 2023: Download at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF, Merit List

Jharkhand GDS result 2023 has been declared @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Get the direct link to download the Jharkhand Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF and merit list here.

Jharkhand GDS Result 2023: The Jharkhand GDS Result 2023 is available now. The Jharkhand GDS Results have been announced by the Department of Post, Ministry of Communication on March 2023. Only the candidates who have submitted the applications for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Jharkhand Postal Circle within the deadline will get access to check their respective Jharkhand GDS result here or on the official website. The Jharkhand GDS result is declared in PDF format only on the official website. We have updated the direct link to download Jharkhand GDS Result PDF on this page for all the aspirants willing to know their qualifying status.

As per the official circle-wise post notification, a total of 1590 vacancies shall be filled through Jharkhand GDS recruitment. Upon the announcement of the Jharkhand Gramin Dak Sevak Result, the successful aspirants will be shortlisted for the document verification round. With this, they also need to produce all the required documents in original and self-attested copies form for the successful completion of the verification formalities. The India Post Jharkhand GDS 2023 and merit list direct download link is shared below in this article.

India Post Jharkhand GDS Result 2023: Download Link & Merit List PDF

All the eligible candidates who have applied for Jharkhand Gramin Dak Sevak posts for 1590 vacancies in the stipulated period can now check their respective Results and qualifying status for the further round by visiting the official portal i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in or clicking on the direct link given below. The recruitment officials have released the Jharkhand GDS merit list in PDF format. Also, aspirants should go through the merit list PDF carefully which includes information like Post Community, Post Name, Registration Number, Gender, Candidate Name, Percentage of Marks Secured, Division, Office, Candidate Community, etc.

The complete highlights for India Post GDS Result 2023 for Jharkhand Circle are discussed below for the reference of the candidates.

Jharkhand GDS Result 2023 Overview Organization India Post Recruitment India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Posts Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Postal Circle Jharkhand Vacancies 1590-GDS Posts Jharkhand GDS Result 2023 release date March 2023 Official Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Jharkhand GDS Result 2023 PDF Download: How to check India Post Jharkhand GDS Result?

Candidates can check the Jharkhand GDS Result now from the official portal. For the convenience of the aspirants, we have shared below the easy steps to download the India Post Jharkhand GDS Result 2023 without any trouble.

Step 1: Go to the official India Post GDS website i.e indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the state name and press the India Post GDS Result 2023 Jharkhand Circle link.

Step 3: The Jharkhand GDS result PDF will be displayed on the device.

Step 4: Next, click on the CTRL + F button and enter your name/roll number in the search space.

Step 5: Upon checking the result, candidates can save, download, or print a copy of Jharkhand Gramin Dak Sevak's result for further reference.

Jharkhand GDS Result 2023: Category-Wise Post Available

The India Post GDS result has been declared for a total of 1590 posts in the Jharkhand Circle. Out of the total number of posts, 682 vacancies are released for the UR category and 184 are announced for the OBC category. Check the category-wise Jharkhand GDS recruitment 2023 vacancies below:

Jharkhand GDS Vacancy 2023 Category Vacancy UR 682 OBC 184 SC 194 ST 379 EWS 117 PWDA 9 PWDB 13 PWDC 9 PWDDE 3 Total 1590

Important Links for India GDS Post 2023:-